Top 10 Best folex instant carpet spot remover Reviews

[ad_1] FOLEX Immediate Carpet Location Remover works on any colorfast carpets, upholstery & elements that can be securely dampened with water. Our amazing surfactant motion gets rid of pet accidents, grease, ink, red wine, espresso, blood, rust, foods, cosmetics, filth, grime, and even most previous stains. FOLEX is water dependent, odor cost-free, non-magnetic, non-flammable, and consists of no solvents. No rinsing, vacuuming, or ready to see success. And FOLEX Immediate Carpet Spot Remover is Risk-free to Use Around Kids and Animals if used as directed!

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 2.05 x 2.01 inches 8 Ounces

Day 1st Available‏:‎November 24, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Folex

ASIN‏:‎B08P3ZDS58

H2o-centered, non-flammable and odor cost-free

VOC, solvent, and petroleum totally free

Protected to use around children and pets if used as directed

Made in the United states of america