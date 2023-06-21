Top 10 Best folding electric bike Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Rolling Over Everything and Going Everywhere!



If you want to get rid of the traffic jam every day, or the crowded bus, Vivi ebikes for adults can bring you more freedom and fun. Cost-effective off-road riding configuration.

Vivi 20″electric folding bike adopts a high-quality aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor,10.4Vh larger capacity removable battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable, mechanical front and rear disc brake design, Shimano 7 speed and 5 levels pedal assistance(throttle). Adult electric bicycles speed can reach 20-25mph, allowing you to commute and to ride in the mountains more convenient.

VIVI 20″ Folding Electric Bike/Electric Fat Tire Bike/Foldable Ebike/Snow Bike



Cheap, reliable, and for everyone.

Our mission is to always insist on reliable product quality and affordable prices and is committed to letting more people enjoy the convenient life brought by electric bike.

Our model is 5’7″/6’1″.Fit Height: 5’1″-6’4″



Load Capacity: 330lbs

Motor: 500W high-speed brushless gear motorLithium-ion Battery: 48V 10.4AhMaximum Speed: 32km/h 20mphMileage: 40km/25miles(throttle mode)-80km/50miles(pedal assist mode)Frame Material: Aluminum AlloyWheels: 20’’X4.0 Puncture resistant fat tireCharging Time: 4-6 hoursFender: Yes

500W POWERFUL MOTOR

Electric bike for adults is equipped with a more powerful 500W rear hub motor & 48V 10.4 Ah batteries, which provides faster speed for traffic and more torque for hill climbing. You can get to destinations faster at speeds of up to 20mph.

LARGE CAPACITY REMOVABLE BATTERY

Equipped with the 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery. No worries about you lock an electric bicycle somewhere without access to an electric outlet. You can take the battery, charge it at home or in the office to avoid being stolen. Supporting 25-30mile ( Electric Mode ) to 40-50 mile ( PAS Mode) riding for per charge, which is enough for you to commute or play for a whole day.

MORE COMFORTABLE RIDE& OFF-ROAD ABILITY

Extra-wide tires boost comfort and rollover capability. Fat bike tires take that notion to the extreme. Fat tire e-bikes can traverse snow, sand, mud, and some mountain bike trails. Puncture-resistant, four-inch-wide tires reliably help you get where you’re going.

SMART LCD DISPLAY

The LCD display provides essential information such as speed, battery level, distance covered, pedal assistance and more. Allows you to always know the status of your journey with this LCD display. Helps provide a smooth and natural driving experience.

BRIGHT HEADLIGHT

A comfortable saddle, fenders, a rear rack, and integrated lights round out this well-equipped adventure machine.

ELECTRIC FOLDING BIKE

With its adjustable stem and seat, the e bike is conveniently suitable for riders between 5’10“and 6’40“ tall

FOLDABLE FOR EASY TRAVEL

Fat tire electric bike has a lighter aluminum alloy frame, which is easy to carry after it is folded.

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎August 5, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Guangzhou Plenty Bicycle Co,Ltd

ASIN‏:‎B09BZ2ZF9K

