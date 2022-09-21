Top 10 Best floor protector for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

In 1946 Laminet Cover Company was born on Van Buren Street in the City of Chicago. Leo Mauntner saw a need to produce plastic floor runners for local retail stores to help keep them clean. LAMINET’s culture was started – creating products that protect home essentials. Over the last 74 years, LAMINET has designed and manufactured iconic products that help consumers protect those items they love. Our stable of products has grown from plastic rolls to our famous Dinnerware Storage and Table Pad products, which have been sold around the world for over 40 years. LAMINET’s brand also includes multiple patented items – from our Chair Seat Protectors to our inserts for storage and organization products. LAMINET has a legacy of creating successful products, we have innovated in every decade since the 40’s. We have expanded our brand in the last few years to include award winning protection items for furniture and tables, as well as outdoor furniture. LAMINET is the trusted brand for a variety of home storage and protection products, and we continue our innovation with our 3rd generation of family ownership. Look to LAMINET for trusted, quality and value items sold through our partners here!

Do NOT let your carpet & floors be ruined by your kids, cats, or dogs anymore!



MADE IN USA – From 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester with urethane foam backing for non-slip gripping!



Protect your floors and carpeting from wear in high traffic areas by simply rolling out our LAMINET Carpet and Floor Protector. Great for temporary protection on any floor surface. Great for pets, RV’s and boats. Unique Non-Slip backing that grips to carpeting, hardwood, or tile flooring. Our Carpet and Floor Protector can be easily cut-to-fit any area. Place the Carpet and Floor Protector by each entrance of your home to catch dirt and water before it creates a mess. Our Carpet & Floor Protectors are easy to clean!

Just throw in Washing Machine Wash on Delicate Cycle with Warm or Cold water and Machine Dry on Low Heat – or for longer life Line Dry.

6 CUSTOMIZABLE SIZES – Easily cut-to-size to fit all areas and meet your needs for maximum protection!



30 inches Wide x 6 feet (72 inches) Long30 inches Wide x 9 feet (108 inches) Long30 inches Wide x 12 feet (144 inches) Long30 inches Wide x 15 feet (180 inches) Long30 inches Wide x 20 feet (240 inches) Long30 inches Wide x 30 feet (360 inches) Long

Elastic & Drop Table Covers

Fashion forward designs, custom fit for round and oblong tables. Laminet’s Elastic Table Covers help protect and revitalize your tables, always with a great look. Manufactured with exceptional quality and easy to clean.

Table Pads

Laminet’s heavy duty laminated and quilted Table Pads have protected fine tables for over 70 years. Providing a wipe clean surface and dent and dust protection, our Table Pads are the standard of quality in the industry. Our protective THICK felt like backing is softer and more durable than competing brands. Offered in 52″ and 70″ widths, our Heavy-Duty Table pads cover 98% of all tables sold. Our Quilted Table Pads offer the best value in table protection.

Dinnerware Storage

LAMINET has been recognized by the Housewares Industry as the experts in dinnerware storage. Offering a variety of products to help store china, dinnerware and silverware, LAMINET can offer 5 different varieties of storage containers to meet any budget. Our products include Plate Separators, Quilted Vinyl Dinnerware Storage, Dinnerware Storage Boxes, Silverware Drawers and Three-Ply Polyester. LAMINET has been an innovator in Dinnerware Storage, owning two Patents on our exclusive glassware dividers.

Crystal Clear Table & Tablecloth Protectors

LAMINET knows that the beauty of your fine tables and tablecloths should shine through during special occasions. Our specially designed tablecloth and elastic table protectors are made from crystal clear materials that don’t have slippery dusty powder or other contaminants like our competitors. We offer a variety of sizes to fit most every table and cloth available. Our clear material protects your tables and cloths from spills and messes and wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge.

Crystal Clear Furniture & Chair Protectors

LAMINET has sold clear protection for your fine furniture and chairs for over 4 decades. Our Patented Chair Seat Protector has been kept millions of chair seats from damage. LAMINET offers protection for Sofa’s, Loveseats, Living and Dining Room Chairs – as well as just Chair Seats. Crystal clear, custom fit and easy to clean, protecting your essential furniture is LAMINET’s strength. Many of our products are proudly MADE IN USA.

Stay Put Carpet & Floor Protectors

LAMINET has extended its expertise of protecting your home to floors and carpets. Our Carpet and Floor protectors are made from a machine washable blend of fabric and foam. MADE IN USA our floor protector is 30″ wide and comes in a variety of widths – 6, 9, 12, 15, 20 and 30 feet! Our non-slip foam backing stays put on your carpet and helps protect floors. When dirty, simply throw in your washing machine and it comes out looking like new!

Medical Accessories

LAMINET’s protection products now extend to medical accessories. Walker Organizers, Wheelchair Bags, Cane storage and more! Made from the finest materials and fabrics, our uniquely designed medical accessories have pockets and compartments that are strategically placed to hold glasses, bottles, books and other necessary items.

Closet, Kitchen, Household, Outdoor & Miscellaneous Storage Items

LAMINET has been an expert at designing covers and protective products for over 70 years. Our expertise has extended beyond the kitchen and dining room with our extensive line of Outdoor Furniture, Household and Closet Storage Items. Products with the LAMINET brand have a unique, thoughtful design and made from high quality component materials, many MADE IN USA!

MADE IN USA WITH PRIDE!!!!

PERFECT FIT – Cut to fit with Sharp Scissors in any direction

EASY TO CLEAN – Machine wash on delicate cycle with warm or cold water

MATERIALS – 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester with Urethane Foam Backing

MEASURES – 15′ of great flooring protection