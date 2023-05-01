Top 10 Best floor mats for office chairs on carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated floor mats for office chairs on carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet – Computer Desk Chair Mat for Carpeted Floors – Easy Glide Rolling Plastic Floor Mat for Office Chair on Carpet for Work, Home, Gaming with Extended Lip (36” x 48”)
- Chair mat protects carpet flooring from your rolling desk chair; transparent protective floor mat allows your carpet color to show through so that it blends seamlessly in any office space
- Featuring an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, the office chair roller mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile to prevent stains, dirt, caster marks, and more
- 36" x 48" durable plastic protective mat is equipped with ramped edges for a smooth transition from floor to mat and easy off/on rolling
- With a unique extended lip, this 2.2 mm thick desk chair mat provides under desk coverage and keeps your computer chair stable
- Please review the unboxing tips and instructions image for best results with our easy-flattening process. Note, mat arrives rolled and the uncurling process may take up to 72 hours.
Bestseller No. 2
Kuyal Clear Chair Mat, Hard Floor Use, 48" x 30" Transparent Office Home Floor Protector mat Chairmats (30" X 48" Rectangle)
- Designed for HARD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use. Please put the smooth side facing down, the rough side is up.
- No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment while give your floor and furniture the best protection.
- This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. you can choose the Rectangle one or the one with lip as you like
- Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Multipurpose Use: ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
Bestseller No. 3
Gorilla Grip Desk Chair Mat, No Divots, Rolling Chairs Glide Easy, Heavy Duty Studded, Protects Carpeted Floor Under Desks, Transparent Mats for Office, Home and Gaming Floors, with Lip 48x36, Clear
- Easiest Gliding: made in Europe and constructed from heavy duty material, this chair mat allows your chair wheels to glide seamlessly on top of its strong, sturdy surface without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations and divots
- Slip Resistant Design: this mat is uniquely designed to stay in place on your low pile rug; featuring a studded, spiked underside, it stays securely in place on most carpets so it won’t slip or slide; before using mat, test with foot to ensure it is securely in place and doesn’t move
- Won’t Bend or Crack: this European made design is incredibly durable and meant to last for years; at over 3 millimeters thick, it won’t bend or curl over time and will resist scratching, ripping, and breaking; because of the high standards put in place, the mat is extremely solid and is not prone to leaving divots from chair wheels
- Added Protection for Carpets: help protect your rug from snags, marks, and overall wear and tear; since the chair mat is so thick, it adds a double layer of protection to help keep your carpet looking as good as new; not recommended for medium or high pile rugs
- Transparent Design: the transparent design of the mat means you don’t have to cover up your beautiful floors allowing for a seamless look throughout your home or office
SaleBestseller No. 4
CrazyMat Office Chair Mat for Carpeted Floor with Lip for Home & Office - Premium Polycarbonate Studded Standard Low Pile Carpet Desk Computer Thin Chair Mats
- Super Grip Backing: The studded underside grip the carpet mat firmly in place.
- Heavy Duty: The material is very thick, anti cut, cigarette proove, can use for many years.
- Enviromental friendly: Made of polycarbonate, non toxic, phthalate free.
- Transparent Design: The transparent materil do not cover your beaitiful carpet.
- Easy Clean: Simple wet duster cloth is enough when cleaning is needed.
Bestseller No. 5
Dimex Low Pile Carpet Office Mat Chair Mat, 36" x 48" (C511003G), Assorted Colors
- For low pile carpet: Designed with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement and a cleated backing to grip carpet up to 1/4 (0. 25) of an inch thick
- Product DETAILS: 36 X 48 inch chair mat with Lip, suitable for small to mid-size work areas such as an apartment, dorm, or home office – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- Blends with your décor: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- Product sustainably sourced from recycled materials. Coverage Area- 12 square feet
- 1 Year : backed by a 1 year limited that s chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
SaleBestseller No. 6
Office Chair Mat for Hardwood & Tile Floor, 55"x35" Computer Gaming Rolling Chair Mat, Under Desk Low-Pile Rug, Large Anti-Slip Floor Protector for Home Ofiice(Dark Gray)
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
Bestseller No. 7
Hardwood Floors,Tile Non-Slip Office Chair Mat,Computer Chair Mat,for Rolling Chair,Large Floor Protector,Easy Clean and Flat Without Curling,Black(47"x36")
- FLOOR PROTECTOR:Wansimoo Chair mat helps protect your floor from scratches and damage caused by office chair casters and extends its life.It also helps to reduce the noise of rolling chairs and provides a quiet study/work environment.
- NON-SLIP & EASY TO MOVE:The back of the TPR adsorption chair mat provides strong grip.Easy-glide surface that allows the chair to move easily on it without slipping.
- MULTI-SCENE USE:Our chair mats are suitable for hardwood floors,vinyl,hardwood,laminate,stone and tile surfaces.Freely cut to fit tables and chairs,corners,corridors and other irregular corners.
- EASY TO USE WITHOUT RESIDUE:Clean the floor on which the chair mat is to be placed,lay it flat on the floor and press lightly.When not in use,it can be rolled up and stored without leaving any residue on the floor.When used again,the adsorption capacity does not diminish.
- EASY TO CLEAN:The office chair mat can be hand-washed,vacuumed,or washing machine cleaned.But for the longevity of the product,we generally recommend not washing in the washing machine.
Bestseller No. 8
Evolve 33" x 44" Clear Office Chair Mat with Rounded Corners for Low Pile Carpets, Made in The USA, C5B5003G
- FOR LOW PILE CARPET: Cleated mat protects carpet with pile measuring 1/4 (0.25) inches or less
- FITS SMALLER WORKSPACES: 33 x 44 inch chair mat fits small office chairs with a 22 inch base in home offices, schools, dorm rooms, or bedrooms
- INDUSTRY LEADING CLARITY: Clear chair mat seamlessly fades into floor design to blend with décor
- SMOOTH TOP SURFACE: The carpet chair mat allows rolling office chairs to easily glide over the smooth top surface
Bestseller No. 9
[Upgraded Version] Crystal Clear 1/5" Thick 47" x 35" Heavy Duty Hard Chair Mat, Can be Used on Carpet or Hard Floor
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
SaleBestseller No. 10
GLSLAND Office Chair Mat, 36" x 46" Tempered Glass Floor Mat for Office Chair on Carpet, 1/5" Thick Clear Computer Floor Mat with 4 Anti-Slip Pads
- Durable Carpet Protection Mat: Manufactured from 100% pure tempered glass, durable and transparent. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Highly Transparent: The full transparent floor chair mat allows the beauty of your floor can be clearly seen. Smooth surface, easy to clean food residue, crayon marks. You can use it in the office, dining table, children's graffiti, and other scenes, keep your floor clean and smooth
- Round Edge Design : The four corners of the glass mats are polished to make smooth rounded corners, could protect you and your family far from harm. And this chair mat has no odor, no harm to human health. Rest assured this is a safe option for your home or office
- Effortless Rolling & Anti Skid: Designed with 4 anti-slip pads for prevents the pad from moving with the chair without affecting the chair's movement on the mat. The strong grip also ensures safety when walking on it. The mat weighs is 27 pounds, 0.2 inches thick, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure
- If any quality issues are found, full refund or free replacements for glass mat(s) damaged on arrival is guaranteed. This is a durable product, but if the mat is shattered by external force accidentally, please stop using it immediately to avoid injury
Our Best Choice: deflecto Beveled Clear 45×53 w/Lip Medium Pile Carpet SuperMat Frequent Use Chair Mat
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1] A status statement for the mainstream expert. Superior effectiveness. Studded structure secures mat from moving even though preserving carpet from caster put on, spills and major targeted visitors. Medium pounds chairmat for recurrent use on carpets up to 1/2″ thick.
Medium fat chairmat for frequent use on carpets up to 1/2″ thick, Medium Pile pick a bigger pile chairmat if utilization is more than 6 several hours.
Simple-glide rolling surface delivers easy chair motion.
Studded, vinyl and beveled chair mat for medium body weight carpeting
Greatest clarity and transparency, allowing for the magnificence of carpeting to demonstrate by
Sleek beveled edges for quick roll on and roll off
Textured top surface area is slip and scuff-resistant
Unique notched stud style and design grips carpet without piercing or harming carpet backing