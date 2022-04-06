Top 10 Best floating solar water fall for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why Need a Solar Bird Bath Fountain?



Decorate Your Garden:

You will love this little fountain! When the sun is shining bright, the water spurts up really high. It makes your garden look better attracting many critters.

This fountain is perfect for circulating water and creating a nice ambiance in the garden. It obtains its power from the sun and has some pretty good pressure to it. It has various nozzles to choose from depending on your needs. It will shut off when rainy and at night but will start again as soon as there is sun. Make sure you have enough water in your bird bath or whatever you are using it for.

Tips: Make sure you put enough water in the fountain so that the pump can be completely submerged in water. The fountain will only work better when all the panels are exposed to full, direct sunlight.

Powerful Solar Panel

100% full solar panel to reach 1.4W, Higher power makes the water spray more high, stable and lasting. Latest materials is to create a unique landscape with a maximum jet height of 60cm under complete, full sunlight

Water shortage protection and Filtration box

Small water pump will takes protective measures when water is short. The filter box solves the clogging problem, and the sponge can blocking dirt, dust, leaves to extends service life.

Package list:

1 x Solar Fountain Pump

1 x Connector

5 x Upgraded Nozzles for Different Water Style

1 x User Manual

Suitable For Multiple Places:



This solar water fountain would be better suited for small applications like a bird bath, pond or swimming pools. Each nozzle that comes with the solar fountain gives a different water flow The solar fountain pump floats on the water and no need electricity . It will spray water automatically when the sunlight hit the solar panel.In the summer, solar pump last a long time on the solar charge. In the winter, you can still get them to work for 4 hours on a bright day.It has to be in direct sunlight to work properly.

Specifications



Solar Panel:

7v/1.4W

Easy Install Nozzle Fittings:

5 Petal Nozzles

Maximum Water Spray Height:

10-60cm

Maximum Flow Rate:

175L/h

Size of Solar Panel:

6.3inch(160mm)

Work Conditions:

Works very well under direct sunlight

【Updated Design】： Solar water pump are fixed with a horizontal and vertical snapand so the pump and the solar panel won’t be separated, effectively preventing stop working due to floating.

【AFTER-SALES SERVICE】： We provide 30- days money back and 1-year warranty, if there is any problem with the item, please feel free to contact us.