Top 10 Best floating solar fountain Reviews

Our Best Choice: HALF OFF PONDS Aqua Marine Floating Fountain with Large Float, (3) Spray Pattern Nozzles and 5,200 GPH Pump with 100′ Cord – AQF5200-100
Product Description
Half Off Ponds Aquamarine Floating Fountain Kit
Create a beautiful fountain display in ponds and water gardens. Enjoy the gorgeous and calming spray patterns as the fountain keeps your water healthy. This kit offers 3 gorgeous spray patterns: Adjustable Standard Deflector, Geyser, and Live Oak. Add the lighting kit to create a spectacular evening water feature.
The included low-wattage pump can operate in water as shallow as 1.5’ deep while operating at a fraction of power consumption as other pumps in the industry.
Floating fountains aerate your water feature, improving circulation and adding oxygen for healthy water.
The Aqua Marine Floating Fountain is a complete package that is ready to go are and easy to assemble, install, and maintain. No electrician or special wiring necessary, plugs right into a GFCI outlet. Available without a light kit, or with a 3-Watt White Lighting Kit with Remote, 3-Watt Color Changing Lighting Kit with Remote or with a 9-Watt Color Changing Light Kit with Remote.
Aqua Marine Fountains with have various lighting options to select from. From 3-Watt White Lighting Kits, to 3-Watt or 9-Watt RGB Color Changing Lighting Kits that are compatible with the Wi-Fi RGB Remote Controller (NOT included)</p>
Half Off Ponds Aquamarine Floating Fountain Kit Includes:
Aqua Pulse Series Submersible Pump Fountain Float w/ Moring Rope HolesInterchangeable Nozzles for 3 Unique Spray Pattern Nozzles: Adjustable Standard Deflector, Geyser and Live OakComes without lighting or upgrade to a 3-Watt White or Color Changing with Remote, or 9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote. The color changing light kits are compatible with the Wi-Fi RGB Remote Controller (NOT included) which can be used from your favorite mobile devices! [Optional, please verify your selection]
Floating Fountains and Top Aeration
Aqua Marine Floating Fountains Provide Top Aeration for Your Water Feature
Floating fountains are ideal for adding a decorative and functional element to your pond, helping move the top layers of water increasing oxygen levels.
Floating fountains aerate your water feature and prevent water stagnation which can lead to a lack of oxygen.
Aqua Marine Floating Fountain kits include multiple nozzle options for spray patterns to give you control over your display.
These kits have optional lighting kits that are easy to install and will create beautiful displays at night!
3 Unique Spray Pattern Nozzles: Adjustable Standard Deflector, Geyser and Live Oak
Interchangeable Nozzles for 3 Unique Spray Patterns: Adjustable Standard Deflector, Geyser and Live Oak
Half Off Ponds new Aqua Marine Floating Fountains have 3 separate spray nozzles to create numerous amazing spray pattern displays. It improves the water quality of any feature while also being beautiful to look at and listen to. Most floating fountains consume thousands of watts of power, but these pumps contains no oil; completely safe for fish, wildlife and aquatic plants, and are far more efficient than the competitions.
Aqua Marine Floating Fountains can be equipped with optional (3) 3-Watt White or Color Changing with Remote, or (3) 9-watt Color Changing Light Kits with remote to control the fountain lighting. These light kits are compatible with the WiFi RGB Remote Controller (NOT included) which can be used from your favorite mobile devices!
Half Off Ponds 26″ Floating Fountain Float
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Half Off Ponds Aqua Pulse Series Pump Size
3,000 GPH
5,200 GPH
6,100 PGH
8,000 GPH
8,000 GPH
(3) Unique Interchangeable Spray Pattern Nozzles: Adjustable Standard Deflector, Geyser and Live Oak
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Lighting Kit Included
9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote
9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote
9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote
9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote
9-Watt Color Changing Fountain Lighting Kit with Remote
Pump Cord Length
100 ft.
100 ft.
100 ft.
100 ft.
200 ft.
Help Improve Your Water Features Clarity with Subsurface Aeration
Benefits of Subsurface Aeration
To help add air and cycle your water (for larger ponds that are roughly 5-feet or deeper) you should consider using an Anjon Bottom Diffused Aeration kit.
These bottom aeration kits break up and prevent thermocline from forming and provides a healthier solution than chemical treatment. Keeping your water aerated will also prevent summer and winter fish kills caused by water turnover. Additionally, you prevent unwanted buildup and help keep the water moving.
Easily install a bottom aeration kit by using a rocking piston pump, weighted tubing, and large diffuser disc(s) from our Amazing Ponds Pro Aeration Systems Family!
CFM @ 5 PSI
3.9 PSI
3.9 PSI
6.7 PSI
6.7 PSI
3.9 CFM
6.7 CFM
CFM @ 10 PSI
3.5 PSI
3.5 PSI
6.3 PSI
6.3 PSI
3.5 PSI
6.3 CFM
CFM @ 20 PSI
3.0 PSI
3.0 PSI
5.7 PSI
5.7 PSI
3.0 PSI
5.7 CFM
Patriot Pond 10″ EPDM Rubber Weighted Air Diffuser Discs Included
(1) Patriot Pond Single-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assembly
(2) Patriot Pond Single-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assemblies
(1) Patriot Pond Single-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assembly
(2) Patriot Pond Single-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assemblies
(1) Patriot Pond Double-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assembly
(2) Patriot Pond Double-10″ EPDM Rubber Membrane Weighted Air Diffuser Assemblies
Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 100′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing Coils Included
100′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
200′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
100′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
200′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
100′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
200′ of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing
Oil-free and low-wattage energy-efficient operation with a spray pattern 8 ft. – 22 ft wide, and 8 ft. – 18 ft. tall, depending on nozzle selection and set-up
Includes: 5,200 GPH low-wattage Aqua Pulse Series Submersible Pump with a 100′ Cord that can operate (at a fraction of the power consumption as other fountain pumps in the industry) in depths as shallows as 1.5′ deep, Large Floating Fountain with Quick Release Nozzle Flange with 3 different Spray Pattern Nozzles, (2) 25′ pieces of mooring rope, and all necessary fixtures.
Aqua Marine Fountains are easy to assemble, install, and maintain while aerating your water feature to prevent water stagnation which can lead to a lack of oxygen. Aeration significantly clears up ponds and water gardens. This unit also operates oil-free to avoid unnecessary pond pollution while being fish and wildlife safe.
Pump Specs: Volts 120. Hertz 60. Watts 294. Head height 24′. Output 2″ MIPT.
Warranty Information: Pump – 2-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty; Float – 5-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty