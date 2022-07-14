Top 10 Best floating skimmer for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Automatic Pool Skimmer & Clarifier



SkimmerMoion is a pool surface cleaner.

It moves around your pool eliminating smaller debris like bugs, dust, pollen, and small leaves.

SkimerMotion is not recommended for big leaves (bigger than 1″).

It is compatible with most suction-side cleaner, it comes with the necessary adapters to connect.

The bottom suction-side cleaner is not included with SkimmerMotion.

Main Features



​Clarifies the pool

Removes all particles & debris smallers than 1” from pool surface Reduction of chemicals – eliminates surface particles without the use of chemicals Removes all particles and debris BEFORE they mix or reach the bottom of the pool Generates a whirlpool suction power to eliminate surface particles & debris

Automatic

Moves in parallel with bottom vacuum cleaner covering entire pool surface Eliminates particles & debris hiding along pool walls Reaches where no other device can

Supplemental

Compatibility – this add-on device adapts to COMPATIBLE bottom vacuum cleaner in any pool on the market Can be connected directly to the pool suction port .

Patented Design

​Compact, sleek and effective Design makes the device aesthetically pleasing while in the pool Designed and manufactured in the USA to ensure highest level of quality Energy Efficient Removes all particles & debris from pool surface instead of filtering the entire pool capacity No batteries, No moving parts, Use existing suctionReduce use of chemicals

Included in the box are the required adapters to connect most Suction Side cleaners in the market.



THIS IS THE TEEJOINT ADAPTER to attach SKIMMERMOTION directly to your Cleaner

THIS IS THE ADAPTER to attach SKIMMERMOTION directly to your Suction side cleaner

ADAPTER TO ATTACH SKIMMERMOTION to most suction-side cleaners

The Tee Joint is inserted between the Suction side cleaner and the LEAD hose.

MX6 Zodiac Suction side cleaner adapter

Adapter to be used with to your Zodiac MX8, MX6, X7, T5 and others twisted lock hoses.

Easy to install

Just connect to the Quick Connect and after the T-Joint provided with SkimmerMotion.

SkimmerMotion comes with easy to follow instructions and an IN CASE OF TROUBLE GUIDE. In order to assure appropriated performance please check this BEFORE BUYING. Check installation manual for support, you can also contact your pool Service person or your local pool Store.

REQUIREMENT:

· Requires bottom vacuum or suction cleaner (NOT INCLUDED).

· Pool Pump Greater than 1 HP

· To use SkimmerMotion, you just need to attach it to any of the most popular bottom vacuum cleaners or Automatic Pool Cleaners (APC).

· SkimmerMotionTM Zodiac Adapter INCLUDED to Connect Barracuda (ZODIAC) MX8, X7, T3, TR2D, and T5.

· NOT compatible with above Ground Suction Cleaner.

· SkimmerMotion only works with suction or vacuum pool cleaners and cannot be connected to electric or to pressure pool cleaners such as Polaris 260, 280 360 or 380, Pentair Pressure cleaners: RACER, PLATINUM or LEGEND.

· Suction Side cleaners with non-standard hose connector (1 ¼”) such as Aquabot Pool Rover Jr., PoolMaid will not fit SkimmerMotion

Tips for Installation:

· You will need to have access to your pool pump valves.

· Clean / Back-flush the Pool Filter.

· SkimmerMotion is designed to eliminate suspended particles and debris smaller s than 0.8”, continuous surface cleaning effect will clarify your pool in few hours.

. Leaves bigger than 0.8” will need to be recovered by the manual or wall Skimmer.

Easy to install just Plug & Increase the suction



Connections



For pool deeper than 8FT, just connect the TeeJoint provided one hose apart (+4FT) from the cleaner.

NOT FOR BIG LEAVES – removes all particles and debris, BEFORE they mix or reach the bottom of the pool

Clarifies your pool removing all SMALL particles and debris smaller than 1 inches from pool surface without the use of chemicals

Automatically moves in parallel with your bottom vacuum cleaner reaching where no other device can, covering your entire pool surface

FREE SUPPORT – Compatible add on device for most vacuums cleaners (Check list please).

For +1HP Pumps – Patented, designed and made in USA to be effective, energy efficient, compact, sleek and aesthetically pleasing