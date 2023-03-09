Top 10 Best floating rings for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Pack of 4 inflatable donuts, every single measures about 24 inches. Comes in assorted colours with colorful sprinkles on best. Best for younger young ones ages 3-6 to use as a fun floating tube. These scrumptious seeking donuts are seriously entertaining beach and pool toys. Good occasion decoration, these will add a great touch to your celebration. It is effortless to inflate the donuts – measurement is less when it’s inflated.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎4 x 1 x 4 inches 3.36 Ounces

Producer advised age‏:‎3 decades and up

Day Very first Available‏:‎June 2, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎SNInc.

ASIN‏:‎B072JN1VVV

Pack of 4 inflatable donuts, every single measures about 24 inches.

These yummy looking donuts are truly entertaining beach and pool toys.

Excellent for younger children ages 3-6 to use as a tiny floating tube.

Great bash decoration, these will incorporate a great touch to your social gathering.

It’s uncomplicated to inflate the donuts – measurement is less at the time it is inflated.