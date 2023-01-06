Top 10 Best floating drink holder for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ABOUT FEEBRIA:

Meet the FEEBRIA Floating Drink Holder, Your Pool Party’s New Best Friend.

FEEBRIA is unique from the very beginning. It has consistently high quality products and a pure love for aquatic products: innovation, surprise, sensuality and freshness.

FEEBRIA is constantly pursuing and perfecting the symbolic language and quality of its logo, brand, shape and color. And develop products and water culture day after day.

Why we recommended it to you?

When it comes to fun, nothing is better than a day spent at the pool with friends and family. Sometimes it feels like you could spend the whole day floating! But, then, you realize you need to get your drink. So you need our products!

Super Size

The best floating Inflatable serving bar, FEEBRIA has super sized our original party drink float to give you more room for even more fun. Hold everything you need without ever getting off of your float!

24-hour Inflation Test

We strictly enforce the 24-hour inflation test system to satisfy your experience from morning to night. Believe that our products are not just good looking.

Material process

Trust FEEBRIA to make sure that you’re day of partying and relaxation doesn’t get popped. We use only the highest quality 0.6mm thick anti-static materials – soft to touch,too!

Highlight

With hammock

Blue

White

Pink

White

Intended Use

Beach/Pool/Party

Beach/Pool/Party

Beach/Pool/Party

Beach/Pool/Party

Beach/Pool/Party

Weight

24 ounces

12 ounces

12 ounces

11 ounces

11 ounces

【Large Capacity】The floating cup holder has 9 storage holes, that is suitable for drinks, snacks, mobile phones, music players, and even iPad, providing you with maximum convenience without going ashore frequently

【High-Quality Materials】The carefully selected high-quality 0.6mm thick anti-static materials provide you with a great comfortable touch. With study and durable design, you can enjoy the pool party with your friends

【Fast Inflation】Feebria places a high priority on the convenience of the use of the pool drink holder. You can use the hair dryer to quickly and easily inflate the float cup holder and start the swimming party now

【Sturdy Design】The drink cup holder is 0.6mm thick which is 3 times thicker than others (0.2mm). The drink holder is deep enough with 2-inch depth that the can or bottle really sits down in the holder, at least half of it, so the drink isn’t top heavy and capsizes. With great buoyancy, these drink holders can still stay afloat and keep drinks upright very well

【Best After-Sales Service】 You will get12 months warranty of these floating drink holders and swim equipment bag. For the best shopping experience, if you are not satisfied with the product, return it for a Full Refund.