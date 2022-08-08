Top 10 Best floating candles for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Description Options:

1.100% New and significant quality

2.This Chinese wishing light is amazing for festivals, marriage ceremony, etc.

3.Unfold the mild, lit and put in the candle, then place the light-weight in the river or lake

4.This is the Chinese old religion to minimize ailment, catastrophe and misfortune and get joy, health and so on

5.It also could be a shiny lantern in dim

6.Seize the prospect and get the fortunate light

Technical specs:

1.Product: paper

2.Unfolded dimension: 14.5×14.5cm/5.7″X5.7″

3.Colour: White

Content: White Paper

Unfolded diameter: 5.91″

Weight: 33g/1.16oz Package deal Features:20 x Lantern

Base plank is not integrated