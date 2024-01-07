Top 10 Best floating bathroom vanity and sink combo Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]eclife focus on bring you an economical and comfortable life.This 13.25 inch black bathroom vanity designed for small bathoroom, deurabe MDF material makes it sturdy, will be suitbale for your bathroom.16 inch White ceramic bathroom vessel sink, easy to clean and more useful.

Features:

Vanity:

-Modern and stylish design fit perfectly with small bathroom decor;

-Wooden counter top and storage that coated in glossy black finish;

-Adjustable built-in clapboard cabinet with 2 space to storage;

-Environmentally Friendly & Easy to assemble;

-MDF has several advantages: humidity and corrosion, easy to clean, wear-resistant, environmental protection, long using time

Sink:

-Countertop installation; Coordinates with most bathroom decor

-Modern and stylish design fit perfectly with any home decor

-More durable with solid brass chrome faucet & Glossy surface is easy to clean up

-All mounting hardware and hot/cold waterlines included

-Designed for above counter installation with plumbing connections (9/16″)

-Solid umbrella pop-up drain and mounting ring in chrome finish are included

Specification:

-Vanity Material: MDF

-Material: Ceramic

-Shape: Square

-Dimension: 16.25″ (Length) x 16.25″ (Width) x 4.75″ (Height)

-Drain opening: 1-3/4″

-Faucet height:12″

-Flow rate: 1.5 GPM, meets EPA criteria

– Drain hole requirement:2-3/8″ to 2-9/16″

-Faucet hole requirement: 1-3/8″

-Pop up drain height: 8″

-Water supply line: 23.6″

Installation method:

Self-install with our instruction

Package Includes(TWO PACKAGES WILL BE DELIVERED, MAY NOT DELIVERY AT ONE DAY):

1 x Vanity Cabinet;

1 x Ceramic Sink;

1 x Faucet;

1 x Pop up drain;

1 x Installation instruction;

Accessories.

❤WATER SAVE: 1.5 GPM faucet aerator help to save 30% water; 9/16” Connector Hot/Cold Water supply hose; 23-5/8″ Long water supply lines; Durable Chrome faucet; Pop up drain; Zinc Alloy Mounting Ring Included.

❤ECO-FRIENDLY: MDF eco-friendly material used to make vanity more durable and sturdy; 15mm Thinkness and smooth surface board, easy to clean and wear-resistance.

❤EASY to INSTALL: Need to be self-assemble, delicate design make it easy to assemble; Small body includes maximized storage; Adjustable built-in clapboard for optional storage space, can be adjusted the height by yourself, more convenient and flexible for you to use.

❤DETAILS FEATURES: 304 Stainless steel slide & Zinc alloy handle & Soft-close door & Premium White Ceramic Bathroom Vessel Sink and Faucet Combo & Scratch and Stain-Resistant sink surface & Easy to Clean & Sturdy.

❤DIMENSION: 32” H x 13.25” W x 20” L Black bathroom single vanity, MDF made small bathroom vanity combo; 16.25″ (Length) x 16.25″ (Width) x 4.75″ (Height) square white ceramic bathroom vessel sink base, without overflow. (Two Packages will be delivered)