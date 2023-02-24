Top 10 Best floating balls for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Colorful floating pool light decorate your swimming pool, pond, back yard, fountain, garden, pathway, lawn, stage, house for holiday, festival, wedding, party decoration. Perfect for Christmas decor outdoor and indoor.

Battery powered color changing led night light is a fun toy for friends and families. It’s easy to use, even for your pets. Bring happiness back home now.

Upgrade Quality

We optimized the bottom battery box to make it fully waterproof. Made of Vinyl, this sphere is light weight, very strong and durable, available for reusing year after year.

Colorful Decor Light & Multiple Function

red, blue , green, pink , light blue, yellow, white, 7 steady colors and RGB rotate color from color by flash and fade.

Waterproof & Battery Operated

This RGB lights battery operated is fully waterproof and weatherproof in water even in raining day, powered by 2 x CR1632, it last 30-70hours. 4 extra batteries replacement as a free gift for you.

Update Feature:

IP67 Waterproof : we update the waterproof structure, and use a thicker sealing ring, to make the ball light to better waterproof, no need to worry it leak again. ( Please note, before putting into water, please close the battery lid completely to make the ball ight full waterproof) Silicone Button：We updated to a soft silicone button, no need to press hard to operate, it’s easier to use.

Increase Feature:

Dismountable Hook: When you want to hang, you can attach the hook to the ball light, so that you can put anywhere you want to , like the trees, walls, ropes, it has more applicant and more convenient to use. Timer: We increase 6 hours timer automatically, no need to turn off when you forget to turn off, save battery and easy to use.

WEDDING & INDOOR

Please make sure the battery lid is screwed tight before putting into water in order to make it full waterproof.Don’t keep the glowing ball light in water too long, less than 4 hours is better.Please keep the lights away from high temperature and harmful liquid.Remove battery if you don’t plan to use for a long time, because the battery is still connecting with the ball light, so power will lose.

Specification



Version:2020 updated;

Waterproof: IP67;Color: RGB (7 colors);Mode: 2 (Individual + Flash&Fade);Timer: 6 hours (automatically);Memory Function: Yes;Touch Control;Material: Vinyl;Unit Dimension: 3inch/7.8cm;Power Supply: 2* CR1632 button cell (replaceable);Battery Last Time:30-70hours (power is consumed during transportation, the actual time maybe less);

Package Included

10 x Led Ball Lights( batteries NOT included )

6 x FREE Batteries (CR1632)

User Manual

Accessories

Pet fun

Stairs & piano

Create for your own inspiration & DIY

Glowing Ball

LOFTEK float pool lights that actually work great out of the water & make for a good ambiance setting decoration. Put them out when you have friends over and will add a fun touch. It is your best choice of gifts for a garden, pond, Yard, tree, wedding, anniversary, birthday, party, dancing party.

Table, Wedding, Party Decoration（Hangable Design）

Our glowing ball role-playing props can help you dress up for various occasions and make your house unique and charming. Try your best to decorate indoors and outdoors, and win praise from neighbors. Beautiful lighting can also drive away bad things and only make people feel good.

Lawn Lamp (Outdoor decoration)

Glowing Ball can be used for various purposes: Table, Wedding, Party Decoration (Hangable Design); Lawn Lamp (Outdoor decoration); Portable to Take Everywhere; Hot Tub Accessories Fun (IP67 Waterproof); Night Light (Indoor decorations); hot tub light, Bathtub ball (hot tub accessories).

Size (Diameter)

6-inch

12-inch

3-inch

8-inch

10-12 Hours

7-inch

color

RGB (16 color tones)

RGB (16 color tones)

RGB (7 color tones)

RGB (16 color tones)

ABS Plastice

RGB (16 color tones)

Protection Grade

IP65

IP68

IP67

IP65

IP54

✓

Floating

Floating and night light

Floating

✓

✓

✓

IP65

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

[Very important]: After receiving the items from Amazon, you must first fully tighten the battery lid, otherwise it will be damaged by water!!! 30 days free return and quick refund, 2 years free replacement for product quality issue, and lifetime prompt customer service. Package Included: 12* led ball lights (battery included), 8 *Extra Batteries, 2*RF remotes (battery included), 1*user manual.[Multi-purpose & Gift]: Provide fun accessories for the swimming pool at night parties. Perfect decoration lights outdoor and indoor for swimming pool, pond, back yard, fountain, garden, pathway, lawn, stage.And a good nightlight, help get rid of the darkness of fear when the people fall asleep. Perfect for birthday, festival, Christmas, wedding, party pool decoration outdoor indoor. Ideal gift idea for your family, friends.[Max 164FTRemote Range by Powerful Remote RF ]: Battery operated floating pool ball light is remoted by radio frequency remote, remote rang max to 164ft, worked by 2 x CR2032 batteries, it lasts 30-70 hours, no need to worry it powers off and ruins your good mood. RFremote is powered by CR2025, batteries included.[Updated IP67 Fully Waterproof & Weatherproof]: We optimized the bottom waterproof battery box to make it full waterproof IP67, and upgrade the stability of the structure to make it more drop-proof. It’s durable even in raining, windy, thunderstorm, and more bad weather indoors and outdoors. And it’s available for playing, splashing, dropping.[16 Colors & Timer]: Multi-color RGB light balls with 16 colors, 3 modes of setting, color your life with a simple button, just press it to control all the beauty you want. Completely free of UV, IR, lead, mercury, and other toxic elements. With three (2H/4H/6H) timer functions, don’t worry about forgetting to turn off the light ball at night.