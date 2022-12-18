Top 10 Best floating alligator for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Alligator Head Element:

– Designed of high top quality pure resin, harmless to overall health and environment.

– Durable built for long lasting.

– Real looking gator lifelike crocodile head style and design and intense eyelet.

– Each pond/pool/backyard garden defender & household decoration.

– UV shielded can protect against the gator head from fading owing to temperature.

Technical specs:

Material: purely natural resin.

Size: 24” x 20” x 9”.

Sort: alligator head decoy.

Bundle Bundled:

1 x Alligator head.

[Super Realistic Crocodile Head] GARTENGERATE crocodile head has a pretty actual crocodile appear, the skin texture and head size based mostly on the precise dimension of the crocodile head.[Defensive Function] The lifelike visual appeal and eyes of this floating gator head have a deterrent impact on raccoons, ducks, geese, birds and other animals to a specified extent.[Garden & Fish Protector] It is a lifelike wonderful decoy to keep your backyard & pool thoroughly clean and continue to keep the fish safe to a specified extent, amazing decor for pond, pool, backyard, lake, and so forth.[Quality Material] Designed of Purely natural Resin, harmless to the physique and environmentally pleasant, sturdy more than enough to last for a prolonged time.[Defender & Decoration] The realistic alligator head can be utilised not only as a defensive protector, but also can be an ornament in the backyard garden or pool, It is also excellent as a Halloween present and house decoration.