Top 10 Best float pad for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Product Dimensions‏:‎46 x 5.5 x 5.5 inchesDate First Available‏:‎February 5, 2022Manufacturer‏:‎Aqua Lily ProductsASIN‏:‎B08W1VWZ2D

EXTRA BUOYANT XL NOODLE FLOAT– This extra-large swimming noodle provides maximum support and floatation in water and can support up to 250 pounds or 1 adult (measures 5-1/2 inches thick by 46 inches long)

ULTRA SOFT & COMFORTABLE LUXARY FOAM – Extra thick vinyl float noodle made of soft luxurious closed-cell memory foam for added comfort when exercising, floating, swimming or playing (can also be used as a lounge chair pillow)

EXTREMELY DURABLE VINYL DIPPED FOAM – Robust pool floater with heavy-duty triple-dip vinyl coat for extra durability and long-lasting color; provides superior tear resiliency to withstand repeated bending, twisting, and rough play

UV RESISTANT WITH NON-SLIP RIBBED TEXTURE – Designed to withstand sun, salt water, pool water chemicals and features anti-slip ribbed texture for easy grip when wet

PERFECT FOR ADULTS, KIDS & ALL WATER SETTINGS – Premium pool noodle for all ages; great float for lakes, pools, beaches, rivers, water exercise / aerobics, swimming, and more