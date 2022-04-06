Top 10 Best flexible solar panels 200 watt Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Gentle pounds, uncomplicated to have.-High conversion price, large output.-Resistance to resistance, can resist distinctive natural environment, waterproof overall performance is excellent.-Appropriate for 12v vehicle batteries, car or truck, RV, boat, ship, aircraft, satellites, room stations, outside breeding, planting, tourism, photo voltaic road lamp.

Merchandise description:

Optimum power(Pmax) :200W

Output tolerance : ± 3%

Highest system voltage :700V DC

Tolerance: +/-5%

SLA Battery Voltage: 16V

Kind of Photo voltaic Mobile: Monocrystalline

Open up Circuit Voltage(Voc): 19.2V

Utmost Ystem Voltage: 16V

Temperate Coefficient of Isc: (010+/- .01 ) %/C

Temperate Coefficient of Voc: – (.38 +/-.01 ) %/C

Temperate Coefficient of Electricity Voc: -.47%/C

Temperature Selection: -20 ℃ to +80 ℃

Connector: MC4

Sizing: 1060*277*3 mm

Deal consist of:

2 X 200W Solar Panel

1 X 40A 12V/24V PWM Solar Controller

1 X PV cable

1 X Alligator cable

1 X 2 in 1 PV adapter

2 established of PV adapter

★★★ High good quality monocrystalline photo voltaic mobile, lined by superior reflection amount ETFE layer, High efficiency, conversion fee 21-23%

★★★ Gentle weight and easy to put in & keep. Suitable for most battery on market place, can be utilised for charging car or truck, boat, RV and many others.

★★★ Versatile Photo voltaic Panels board that can be bent up to 30 degrees, can be mainly employed on off-grid purposes that consist of rooftop, RV, boats and any curvy surfaces

★★★ Structure with 6 holes on panel, can be correct on distinct forms of floor, much better compatibility.

★★★ Water-resistant layer and wire box, no worry about poor weather when making use of it outdoor. Significant stability, excellent toughness