Top 10 Best flea treatment for carpet Reviews

Safety for Pets, People, & Properties. Get rid of and repel bugs like fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes safely and proficiently.

Wondercide was started by Stephanie Boone following her pet dog Luna experienced pest command poisoning from damaging chemical compounds in common flea-and-tick medication and yard sprays. She understood there had to be a much better way. Wondercide guards Packs of every variety with harmless and helpful plant-based mostly answers.

Wondercide is driven by the greatest-top quality crucial oils and other harmless plant-dependent elements. Our pest management sprays for pets, people, and homes, come in 4 aromatherapeutic scents, whilst our yard sprays are secure for bees, butterflies, and birds who consume insects treated with Wondercide.

With a Intense Really like for households of every kind, all over the place, we assistance you guard the ones you love with secure, powerful solutions. The bonus? Our environment-pleasant line also aids protect the earth for long run generations. We’re grateful that we get to do some superior in this environment.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎3.7 x 3.4 x 10.5 inches 2.13 Lbs .

Product product number‏:‎FBA_E003L

Day To start with Available‏:‎March 25, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Wondercide

ASIN‏:‎B00V75QXEY

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

Take care of Nature WITH Mother nature. A risk-free and productive different to collars, pills, chewables, and drops which is powered by mother nature. Holistic vet approved. Delight in be concerned-totally free peace of brain knowing your animals and house are protected with our non-severe method.

Safe FOR Dogs, CATS OF ALL AGES. Mild plenty of to use on puppies, kittens, and senior animals as often as required, yet strong plenty of to entirely do away with pests on the pores and skin and fur. Harmless to use all-around the total household. Kid-risk-free. Mom owned, Mother accepted.

3-IN-1 PLANT-Based Remedy. For dogs, cats, and house! A property solution that kills fleas throughout the residence on carpet, home furniture, bedding, and flooring. Also a repellent in pet environments like dog kennels or cat condos. Invigorating Lemongrass scent freshens residences.

POWERFULLY Powerful. Driven by nature and confirmed to do the job. Give your pet the greatest gain in protection from fleas and ticks with our non-severe components. Cruelty no cost, biodegradable, and Created in the U.S.A.