Top 10 Best flea and tick carpet powder Reviews

TropiClean Organic Flea & Tick Carpet Powder kills fleas and ticks on carpets and upholstery. It is potent purely natural components go on to repel for up to 30 days. Our unique mix like sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is effective at removing odors leaving a pleasant scent. TropiClean Carpet Powder can also be utilized on dogs and pet bedding.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎3.75 x 3.75 x 8.37 inches 10.58 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎FTCPPW11Z

Day Initially Available‏:‎May 1, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Cosmos Corporation

ASIN‏:‎B01EUMTO4G

Place of Origin‏:‎USA

Impressive all-natural elements keep on to repel for up to 30 times.

Our Normal Flea and Tick Carpet Powder consists of no pyrethrin or permethrin. With 5 EPA-permitted all-natural crucial oils – clove oil, lemongrass oil, cedarwood oil, cinnamon oil and sesame seed oil – for a pleasant citrus aroma.

Our unique combination of all-natural necessary oils and baking soda assists to properly repel fleas, ticks, larvae and eggs.

1 11 ounce TropiClean Flea & Tick Powder is ample to deal with up to 5 rooms when used as directed. Use 2 ounces for every 100 square ft of area region. For optimum efficacy, wait 24 hours in advance of (frivolously) vacuuming. Often examine guidance before use.

Want even additional clean moments? Our purely natural pet products and solutions contain dental care, itch aid, flea & tick remedies and an array of grooming goods all created to let your pet set their most effective paw ahead. You make the moments, we make them fresh new.

Safe close to canine and cats when utilized as directed.