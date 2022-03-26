Top 10 Best flashing safety light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

DIBMS LED Emergency Strobe Light Bars



Voltage

DC12V-30V

Power

54W

LED Quality

54pcs LED

Housing Material

Aluminum Alloy

Cable Length

Approx.9.4FT / 112 INCH

Lifespan

Over 50,000 hours

Flash Patterns

7 Different Flashing Patterns

HIGH-INTENSITY LED CHIPS

Adopts 54pcs High-intensity LED Chips 360° Coverage Viewing AngleFast start-up and Quick Heat Dissipation3-times Brighter than Standard LED Strobe Lights

2-WAY MOUNT SOLUTION

Mount it on the vehicle roof with 4 strong magnetic bases encased by rubber capsRemove the magnetic bases and mount it on the roof with screws (Drilling is Required)

DUAL SWITCH CIGARETTE PLUG

One Switch for Power ON/OFFThe Other one is for Pattern ChangeLast Pattern Memory RecallFit for All Vehicles with a DC12V-30V Cigarette Plug

【HIGH-PERFORMANCE】It adopts 54pcs high-quality LED chips, with a wide-angle of visibility and high-intensive strobe, brighter and more effective than standard Led Strobe Lights. It can be seen at a greater distance at day and night.

【7 DIFFERENT FLASHING PATTERNS】Low power consumption, fast start-up, quick heat dissipation, quality assurance, 7 different flashing patterns, include constant mode, and last pattern memory recall. Add a stylish overall look to your vehicle and make it eye-catching.

【IP68 WATERPROOF】Made of high quality aluminum alloy materials, Anti-collision, anti-dust and splash-proof, waterproof, shockproof, and corrosion-resistant. It can withstand harsh climatic conditions. The lifespan is over 50,000 hours.

【EASY TO INSTALL】: Mount it on the vehicle roof with 4 strong magnetic bases encased by rubber caps (No damage to vehicle body).Or remove the magnetic bases and mount it on the roof with screws (Drilling is required)

【WIDE APPLICATION】: The Roof Light Bar Includes a 112 inch straight cable , compatible with all vehicles with a DC12V cigarette plug. Such as snowplows, trucks, tractors, tow trucks, dump trucks, postal service vehicle, construction vehicle, security vehicle, etc