Top 10 Best flag pole solar light Reviews

Product or service Description

Innovative Design Movement sensor gentle makes 450 lumens in whole to present lights and safety to your back garden/porch/garage/pathway/property and so on. Current PIR movement sensor to make confident it detects folks in 5 meters



Specification

Photo voltaic panel: 5.5V/2.5W, 17% efficiency

Li-ion battery: 3.7V 2600mAh

LED: 36Pcs, 2.6Watt, 450Lumens

Drinking water resistance

Sensitive Movement Sensor

Circuit defense: above charging protection, more than discharging safety, in excess of latest safety, brief circuit safety

4 Functioning modes:

A: Push the “MODE” switch button for about 1 second to star up, light-weight stays half bright at evening

B: Press the change button for the 2nd time, it will twinkle 3 periods, then will alter to continue to be vivid at evening

C: Push the switch button for the 3rd time, it will twinkle 4 instances, transform to method 3—light stays on the dim light and comes in vibrant when there is motion detected within 5 meters.

D: Push the swap button for the 4th time, it will twinkle 5 periods, modify to method 4—light stays off and arrives in vibrant when there is movement detected.

Package deal Incorporated:

2* Movement Sensor Gentle

4* Mounting Pole

4*Screws with growth pillar

80 Dazzling LEDs: Strong 450 lumens output photo voltaic lights, could offer very good illumination to your garage, barn, pathway

Easy to Install: This solar led gentle is uncomplicated to mount on the wall with involved aluminum mounting pole

Upgraded Photo voltaic Panel: more substantial dimension photo voltaic panel which can velocity battery charging time less than direct sunlight. Developed-in 2600mAh Li-ion battery, larger capability offer you extended performing time

4 working modes: Dim light-weight at night+off at dawn/Vibrant gentle at night+off at dawn/Motion sensor brilliant gentle+dim mild/Motion sensor vivid mild+off

H2o Resistance& Heatproof: IP65 can withstand wet working day, perfect for outdoor use