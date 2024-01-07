Top 10 Best fish water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

ALLYLANG 330-1100GPH Bottom Filter Submersible Water Pump, Ultra Quiet for Aquarium, Fish Tank, Pond Fountain, Statuary, Hydroponics, with 4 Nozzles 5.9ft Power Cord

Bring more vitality to your house!

ALLYLANG Submersible Water Pumps are designed for use in ponds, backyard fountain/waterfall, aquarium, fish tank, garden statuary or rockery, patio drip irrigation system, hydroponic systems, some kinds of electronic appliances, etc..

Professional in submersible water pumps, air pumps, aquarium equipment and accessories manufacturer

High quality control standards

Practical product with good service

ALLYLANG 1100GPH Submersible Water Pump



A good choice for bottom filter submersible water pump

Our submersible pump can circulate the water of your tank with peaceful sound, committing to provide a near-natural environment for your lovely fish. It can also create the water fountain for your rockery or statuary or pond, bringing you and your family much more enjoyment.

Specifications:

Voltage: 110~120V/60HZ

Max Flow Rate: 1100GPH

Max Lifting Height: 11FT (Make sure to connect a water pipe to the smallest nozzle , make sure the joint sealed securely and tightly).

Package include:

1*100W submersible pump

4*nozzles (13/16/19/25mm）

4*suction cups

More Product Details



Low suction water level

The water inlet is close to the bottom of the tank, it can drain water more thoroughly.

Portable design

Portable design, beautiful shape, making it easy to use.

Accessories

Equipped with 4 nozzles &4 suction cups. Nozzle size: 1/2″ (13mm), 2/3″(16mm), 4/5″(19mm) and 1″(25mm) , providing more choices for you. Pump nozzle with threaded design makes it more stable.

4 strong suction cups

Equipped with 4 strong rubber suction cups, You can fix the pump on smooth surfaces vertically or horizontally according to your needs.

Extensive applications



Aquariums or Fish Tanks

Hydroponics

Fountains

Rockeries or Statuaries

Warm Notes

1) Don’t use this submersible pump without water, put it into water fully before using. Keep the water clean when using, or clean the pump regularly like 1 time in a month, or add some olive oil on the rotor after using for a long time, to improve the pump’s lifespan and good performance.

2) If this pump suddenly stop working or make big noises, which may be caused by debris blockage, like mud, garbage, sea salt, etc. Please clean it with clean water before using!

3) Insufficient power and insufficient frequency will affect the submersible pump’s flow rate and lifting height.

4) The maximal water flow 1100GPH refers to the biggest flow rate without using a water pipe. When using with a water pipe, the flow rate will be less than 1100GPH.

5) Don’t use in salt water.

6) The operating temperature range: 40-115℉

7) All the pumps will go through water testing before packing, if the pump you receiving has a little water in it, don’t worry, it is left in water testing, and this pump is normal and new.

8) The inner shaft will be with a little bit lubricant to ensure the rotor working well. If you are raising sensitive fish or aquatic plants, please use the water pump in other tanks for a short time, then move it into your sensitive fish tank.

FCC/CE/UL1081 Certified：Our water pumps are in conformity with the quality certificates&reports: FCC/CE/RoHS/UL 1081,etc. Safer to use!

Ultra Quiet Design: The reliable and durable motor does not make much noise, providing you a quiet environment

Compact Size: The exquisite size makes the pump easy to hide or disguise in the water. 100W Dimensions: 6.8*5.3*6.8in

Accessories: 4 suction cups & 4 nozzles : Strong suction cups make it easy to mount onto the smooth surfaces horizontally or vertically. Equipped with 1/2″ (13mm), 2/3″(16mm), 4/5″(19mm) and 1″(25mm) in total 4 nozzles in the package

Multi-functional: This bottom filter submersible pump can be used for small to medium size aquarium, fish tank, pond, tabletop water fountains, craft work water features, water gardens and hydroponic systems, etc