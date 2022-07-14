Top 10 Best fish tank heater 30 gallon Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

A good aquarium heater has only one job, to heat up the water fast in your tank. At the same time, it has to be reliable, safe. The Reegugu submersible aquarium heater is the perfect choice for aquarium hobbyist with small or medium sized fish tank. A premium-quality heater that can be programmed for pricese temperature stably, regardless of external temperature.This heater came with the LED display, external temperature control, precise thermostat, and intelligent safety features. Making sure that your fishy friend will live in good health. No more idling, burning out, and electricity leakage.

Product Dimensions



63-94 Fahrenheit Control Range6 Ft Power Cord20-30 Gallons Tank Application SizeLess Than 1 Fahrenheit of Discrepancy 150 Watt of Power2* Suction Cups

LED Display

Blue light on: the current water temperature is whin the expected range, and the heating will automatically restart when the temperature drop.Red light on: The heater is heating up to the expected pre-set temperature range, and it will automatically switch off when the temperature rise to the pre-set level.

Intelligent Chip

Loaded with multiple safety program preventing potential idling, overheating. When being removed from water, the heater will detect it and automatically shut off. Auto switch for better energy consumption and heating effectiveness.

External Temp Control

Operate the temperature setting without reach into the fish tank. One touch set, giving a better access to monitor and set the water temperature accurately in an easier way.

Suction Cup

The suction cup make sure that the heater could be installed firmly on fish tank of different material, including plastic, glass and acrylic.Plus, it could be both placed vertically and horizontally.

ABS Plastic Casing

Compared to traditional glass casing, the ABS plastic casing is superior in terms of shatter-proof, corrosion-proof and and heating conductivity performance, which is a safer option. Adapt to freshwater and seawater.

Cearamic Heating Unit

Consist of two heating unit, fast heating process.Great quality heating ceramic, energy-saving.

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.69 x 5.12 x 1.77 inches; 7.05 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎January 19, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Reegugu

ASIN‏:‎B08TBPJQ83

【Great Performance】：Our heater is compatible for tanks of from 10 to 30 gallons, the double heating unit bring your aquarium up to temperature in speedy time. The compact design with suction cups makes it easy to install on glass, plastic, or acrylic tanks, in both vertical or horizontal direction, just simply hang it over the side until it’s fully submerged.

【Easy to Operate】：Featured with the large LED display and built-in thermometer, our heater also come with an external controller that allows you to set the temperature range and monitor how well the heater is doing its job. Our heater has a temperature range between 63F° and 94 F° and the maximum discrepancy is less than a F°. You can position the heater inside of the tank at any angle for the perfect view of display.

【Specification】：6 Ft power cord, 150 watt of heater works great on fish from 10 to around 30 gallons, and 200 watt works great on tank uo to 40 gallons. With CE, FCC, and ROHS certification. Reegugu provide 24/7 customer service for your concern.

【Quality Assurance】：Comes with CE, FCC, ROHS Certification. Our heater is programed with an auto constant temperature function. Keeps your fish safe when the unit overheat, which gives this unit a longer life span, An automatic restart when the heater cools off also ensures all its functions are reassumed in a timely manner.