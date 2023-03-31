Top 10 Best fish tank heater 10 gallon Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Make Your Life & Your Fish Better

Insputer Titanium Alloy Aquarium Heater is made of high-quality titanium alloy, shatterproof, anti-explosion, anti-cracking and anti-corrosion. Moreover, we use nickel-chromium heating wire, which is durable and fast-heating.

Insputer 100W / 300W / 500W Aquarium Heater / Fish Tank Heater



Provide a stable water enviroment for your fishes with adjustable temperature.

Features:

1. 110V-120V, with a 60-inch long power cord.

2. Has to be fully immersed

3. Universal heater for fish tanks, aquariums.

4. Automatic safety shut-off feature, and overheating protection.

5. It can be used both in freshwater and saltwater.

Temperature Controller

Ensure the temperature constant at the set point as it can adjust heating power automatically if there is any water temperature variation, avoid temperature mutation and protect fishes.

Suction Cups

Come with 2 suction cups. You can install the aquarium heater both vertically and horizontally but it must be fully immersed in water when working.

Temperature Display

It is easy and safe to adjust the temperature by the external controller and the temperature will be shown on the LED screen of the heater.

Application

Mini fish tank, Aquarium ect

Material

Titanium alloy

Plastic

Power

100W

300W

500W

25W

8W

3W

Durable Titanium Tube – This aquarium heater is made of premium Titanium Alloy, double seal material, advanced design to ensure safe operation. It has an explosion-proof function while being also shatterproof and waterproof.

Wide Temperature Range – The temperature of the heater can be adjusted between 20-34℃, 68-94℉. It is suitable for many kinds of aquariums, fishes and amphibious turtles.

Easy Viewing and Safe Adjusting – It is easy and safe to adjust the temperature by the external controller and the temperature will be shown on the LED screen of the heater.

Intelligent Temperature Control – It can ensure the temperature constant at the set point as it can adjust heating power automatically if there is any water temperature variation. So that it can avoid temperature mutation and protect fishes.

It will stop heating when the water temp reaches the set temp, restart heating when the water temp is 1℉ less than the set temp. The heater is working when the indicator light is red.