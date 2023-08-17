Top 10 Best fish tank heater 1 gallon Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the producer

Tetra LED Betta Tank With Base Lights

Distinct plastic trapezoid-shaped tank with obvious plastic cover and feeding hole. The black LED foundation mild illuminates from below. On/off switch. Retains 1 gallon. Necessitates 4 AA batteries (not included) Mini USB cable compatible as properly (adapter not provided).

Aquariums are exciting, enjoyable, worthwhile, therapeutic and instructional. As makers and fishkeepers ourselves, we just take excellent pleasure in creating major excellent goods when aiding teach our fellow fishkeepers to make sure they are prosperous, and their fish are balanced and delighted.

Is Discontinued By Producer ‏ : ‎ No

Item Proportions ‏ : ‎ 7.25 x 8.5 x 9.5 inches 1 Lbs .

Item product quantity ‏ : ‎ 29050

Date To start with Accessible ‏ : ‎ April 2, 2012

Producer ‏ : ‎ Tetra

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B007TGMIG2

State of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Domestic Delivery: Merchandise can be shipped inside of U.S.

Global Delivery: This item can be delivered to select nations around the world outdoors of the U.S. Learn Extra

Foundation Mild LED mild illuminates from underneath – requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

Suitable FOR BETTAS Bettas have significant significant fins that weigh them down so they do not want a lot of area bettas call for minimal routine maintenance and make a terrific species for rookies

Handy Obvious cover has a hole to make feeding fish straightforward

Age Range Description: All Everyday living Phases

Included Components: Tetra Led Betta Tank With Foundation Lights, 1-Gallon, 7.25 X 9.5 X 8.5