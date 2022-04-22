Top 10 Best fire water proof safety boxes for home Reviews

Top 10 Rated fire water proof safety boxes for home in 2022 Comparison Table
- Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire
- Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe allows for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box holds A4 size paper
- Exterior: 14.3 inch W x 13 inch D x 6.1 inch H; Interior: 12 inch W x 7.4 inch D x 3.4 inch H; Extra small capacity 0.17 cubic feet; Weighs 17 pounds
- Fireproof safe is UL Classified to endure 1 hour at 1700°F and keep interior temperatures safe for irreplaceable documents, valuables, DVDs, and USBs; ETL Verified to withstand a 15 foot fall during a fire and remain closed
- Waterproof safe is ETL Verified for 24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep offering peace of mind in the event of a flood
- Set your own digital combination fire safe with secondary locking key for strong security; digital combination safe features four live-locking bolts, steel construction, pry-resistant hinge bar, locking drawer, interior light, and bolt down hardware
- Exterior: 16.3 in. W x 19.3 in. D x 17.8 in. H; door requires 14.75 in. of clearance to fully open; Interior: 12.6 in. W x 11.9 in. D x 13.8 in. H; large 1.23 cubic foot capacity; weighs 86.69 pounds
- For optimal performance, SentrySafe recommends the use of four high-quality, name branded, alkaline AAA batteries with an expiration date of 8-10 years from the current year. Generic and rechargeable batteries often do not have the lifespan needed to support long term usage
- Fire safe features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys. Material - Captured Fire Insulation
- Document safe features built-in straps for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box accommodates letter-size hanging files and folders (sold separately)
- Exterior: 15.5 inch W x 13.5 inch D x 14.3 inch H; Interior: 12 inch W x 8.1 inch H x 11.5 inch H; Medium capacity 0.65 cubic feet; Weighs 39 pounds
- Flush-Mounted design is waterproof and fire-resistant for lasting use
- Privacy key lock keeps documents and valuables away from prying eyes
- Convenient to pick up and transport important documents and valuables
- 1.52-cubic-foot home safe for storing important documents, jewelry, and other valuables
- Programmable electronic keypad ensures secure, easy operation; back-up key for emergency use; AA batteries required
- Heavy-duty carbon-steel construction (8-gauge steel door and 14-gauge steel body); 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges for superior security
- Includes pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware for floor and wall mounting; weighs 37.6 pounds
- Exterior measures 13.8 by 13 by 16.5 inches (L x W x H); interior space measures 13.6 by 10.6 by 16.4 inches (L x W x H)
- NON-ITCHY SILICONE COATED FIBERGLASS - Featured with super high quality silicone coated fireproof fiberglass , no glass fiber will annoy any more .
- DOUBLE LAYERS PROTECTION - Both 2 layers are made of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material . 100% fire proof ! Stands up against fire and heat up to 2000 ℉.
- LARGE SIZE - 15"x11" Enough space to store your legal document files, passport , cash, jewelry , photos, laptop and other valuables.
- WATER RESISTANT - Not only does our bag stand up against fire, but it's also highly water resistant just in case it gets wet for any reason.
- 100% MONEY BACK - If you are not satisfied with our products for any reason, send it back for a 100% no questions asked refund.
- Fireproof lock box features a tubular key lock for added security and to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; Includes 2 keys
- Document safe features built-in straps for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; Fire box holds A4 size paper
- Exterior: 16.5 inch W x 14.8 inch D x 7.6 inch H; Interior: 12.6 inch W x 9.2 inch D x 5.4 inch H; Large capacity 0.36 cubic feet; Weighs 24 pounds
- Exterior: 15.4 inch W x 14.3 inch D x 6.6 inch H; Interior: 12.8 inch W x 8.5 inch D x 4.4 inch H; Medium capacity 0.28 cubic feet; Weighs 20 pounds
- [Thermal Insulated, Highest Fireproof Rating + Water-Resistant] - Get the ultimate protection for your belongings and documents. The Coiey fireproof document bag can withstand heat up to 2000°F thanks to the UL94 V-0 certified fiberglass fabric. To further protect paper items, there is also a dedicated thermal insulation mid-layer as well as an aluminum foil coated interior. Additionally, the exterior is made of waterproof silicone to prevent water damage from fire hoses.
- [Easy-Access, Wide Opening] - Don't waste your time fishing for documents and small valuables! Thanks to the wide opening at the top of the fireproof bag (16"l*5"w), you can effortlessly access 3-ring binders, photo albums, tax returns, laptops, birth certificates, and other sensitive documents. Plus, you'll also be able to easily find smaller items such as passports, cash and jewelry, even if you have large hands. No dumping everything out just to find one thing!
- [Comfortable Materials and Cleans Easily] - The insides of some fireproof boxes can become dirty over the years, so it helps that this one is so easy to clean! Coated with a durable aluminum foil (instead of exposed fiberglass), you won't get splinters and you can clean out the entire fireproof bag with ease using a damp cloth. Plus, the surfaces of the bag are smooth, so in case you need to carry it anywhere, it doesn't have any itchy or uncomfortable surfaces.
- [Durable Strap & Versatile Design] - If you travel often with your document holder, you need it to be durable and ready to withstand anything, which is why we tested the shoulder strap, capable of holding up to 45 lbs and the handle up to 35. Equipped with tough, lockable zippers, a Velcro flap and fire-retardant stitching, this fireproof document bag can go anywhere and still look professional. Foldable design makes it perfect for travel, and explosion-proof design makes battery storage safe.
- [Quality Craftsmanship and Unique Gift Idea] - Reinforced seams, 30% wider hook and loop fastener, high density straps, smooth and comfortable surfaces etc, all to make this Cioey fireproof bag as perfect as it can be. With quality craftsmanship, it is a unique and practical gift idea for family and friends. Give them the gifts you know they’ll need.
- Molded chests – Honeywell waterproof fire-resistant chests are perfect for the safe storage of letter and legal documents, USB flash drives, DVDs, CDs and more. Secure peace of mind with these chests’ ability to protect your digital media and sensitive documents from fire and water damage. Chests are available with a handle or as a cabinet. For security measures, this box has a key lock system and a 7-year limited warranty with a lifetime after-fire replacement guarantee
- Features - this fire safe box has a 30-minute UL fire protection rating for up to 1550°f and a 100 hour waterproof seal that has been verified to keep contents dry, even when submerged 39 inches underwater. Important letter size documents can lie flat and be protected from fire and flood with this sturdy safe, attached with handle. Our fireproof, waterproof safes are also perfect gifts to protect electronic media, personal documents, or valuables. The exterior Dimensions are 6.6 in H x 16.0 in w x 12.6 in D
- Quality made – as a Honeywell brand licensee, we have a responsibility to conduct ourselves with the highest levels of integrity in everything we DO. This helps US sustain the credibility of the brand, maintain the strong reputation, and build on our track record of growth and performance. From the shop floor to the boardroom, all Honeywell licensee and representatives are held to the highest standard and we exceed all laws and regulations in the countries where we DO business
- Secure - Honeywell safes, paper shredders and door locks are manufactured and distributed exclusively by lh licensed products, Inc. These products provide security and safety for your important and irreplaceable documents and your most valuable personal possessions. We offer products that help deliver peace of mind by protecting your belongings against damage or loss in the event of fires, floods and other natural disasters as well as unauthorized intrusion and invasion of your home and office
- Trusted company - the Honeywell trademark is licensed from Honeywell international Inc., a Fortune 100 company that invents and manufactures technologies to address some of the world’s toughest challenges linked to global macro trends such as energy efficiency, clean energy generation, safety and security, globalization and customer productivity. Technology from Honeywell international Inc. Is in 150 million homes and 10 million buildings worldwide
Our Best Choice: Thomas & Bond Lightweight Fireproof Safe 13.5x11x10 Only 2 LBS Holds Files Binders Documents; .77 cu ft Home Security Safe; Fireproof Waterproof Flexible Material Lockable Zipper
Do you have letter sized papers and data files you want to safeguard in a fire box? How about uncomfortable shaped valuables? Will need a box for binders? Then the fireproof box by Thomas & Bond is what you happen to be wanting for. Here is the problems it can clear up for you:
- This file organizer file safe keeps letter dimension files and crucial papers from fire and h2o problems
- Acts as a fire protected for files and retains typical sized guides and binders
- Safely and securely protects your valuables with a dual zipper that can be secured with your own lock. It truly is a fire resistant harmless.
- Fits handsomely on most bookshelves
- Its versatile construction enables this hearth safe for dwelling to fit odd shaped items.
Light more than enough to consider it with you!
With the sturdy carrying manage and at a bodyweight of under 2 LBS you can choose your valuables with you when you want. When not in use this safe and sound for home lays flat and can be tucked away in a briefcase or somewhere else right until necessary all over again.
✅ Light-weight FIREPROOF Doc Safe that weighs considerably less than 2 LBS showcasing a lockable zipper and carrying tackle. A dwelling harmless that is moveable! Completely retains the Thomas & Bond Collapsible File Storage Box also out there on Amazon.
✅ Maintain VALUABLES Guarded from fire and h2o injury with our dwelling safety harmless that includes a double layer of non-itchy silicone coated fiberglass. It is an outstanding fire box protected and great for binder storage.
✅ Flexible FIREPROOF BAG product “gives” allowing for for effortless storage of odd dimension products. This fireplace safe lock box is flexible.
✅ Enjoy PEACE OF Intellect figuring out your information, files, jewellery, passports, and funds cash are protected in your personalized file risk-free. Buy your hearth risk-free bag now!
✅ NO Danger TO YOU with our 100% fulfillment warranty. If you are not pleased with our fireproof doc bag for any motive simply return it and we will concern a refund no thoughts requested