Top 10 Best fire safety box Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Fireplace protected water-resistant submitting protected box will allow you to hold important letter and a4 dimensions hanging information that healthy within this durable safe and sound and can be protected from hearth and flood. This hearth safe box has a 30 moment UL hearth safety score for up to 1550°f/843°c. On the other close of the extraordinary we also have a 24 hour watertight seal that is verified to hold contents dry, even when submerged 39 inches/1 meter underwater! the exterior proportions are 12.9 in h x 15.9 in W x 12.6 in D. The interior proportions are 10.1 in h x 12.2 in W x 8.5 in D. This upper body weighs 46.9 lbs. lh certified solutions, inc. Leverages high quality shopper manufacturer electricity to supply innovative answers for unmet and rising buyer requirements about the entire world. Our merchandise are presently available in around 70 international locations across the globe. LH certified solutions, inc. Is the unique licensee and manufacturer of Honeywell safes, paper shredders and door locks. Our spouse firm, Lewis hyman inc. Began in 1930 as a household window treatment small business in new York metropolis. Widely acknowledged for life-style merchandise innovation, Lewis hyman inc. Has recognized a custom of quality and assistance, spanning a few generations and in excess of eighty several years of experience. use your reward card and look for our other amazing products at our storefront.

MOLDED CHESTS – Honeywell waterproof fireplace-resistant chests are best for the safe storage of letter and legal files, USB Flash Drives, DVDs, CDs and more. Protected peace of brain with these chests’ potential to protect your digital media and sensitive paperwork from hearth and h2o harm. Chests are accessible with a deal with or as a cabinet. For protection measures, this box has a vital lock procedure and a 7-calendar year constrained warranty with a Life time Immediately after-Fireplace Substitute Ensure.

Features – Hearth Secure waterproof filing safe and sound box lets you to hold significant letter, A4, and hanging documents that suit inside of this strong protected and can be shielded from fireplace and flood. This Fire Safe and sound Box has a 30 Moment UL Fire protection rating for up to 1550°F / 843°C. On the other stop of the severe we also have a 24 Hour water-proof seal that is verified to preserve contents dry, even when submerged 39 inches / 1 meter underwater. The exterior proportions are 12.9 in H x 15.9 in W x 12.6 in D.

Quality Built – As a Honeywell model licensee, we have a accountability to conduct ourselves with the best concentrations of integrity in every little thing we do. This can help us sustain the credibility of the brand, sustain the potent standing, and make on our track history of expansion and efficiency. From the store ground to the boardroom, all Honeywell licensees and representatives are held to the best common and we exceed all rules and laws in the nations exactly where we do business.

Safe – Honeywell Safes, Paper Shredders and Doorway Locks are manufactured and dispersed completely by LH Licensed Goods, Inc. These items offer stability and security for your critical and irreplaceable files and your most important own belongings. We provide goods that help produce peace of brain by preserving your possessions from destruction or decline in the party of fires, floods and other organic disasters as very well as unauthorized intrusion and invasion of your home and office.

Trustworthy Firm – The Honeywell trademark is accredited from Honeywell Global Inc., a Fortune 100 organization that invents and manufactures technologies to deal with some of the world’s hardest issues joined to world macro tendencies this sort of as energy effectiveness, clean up electricity era, basic safety and safety, globalization and purchaser productivity. Engineering from Honeywell Global Inc. is in 150 million residences and 10 million properties around the world.