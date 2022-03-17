Home » Others » Top 10 Best fender electric guitar Reviews

Top 10 Best fender electric guitar Reviews

Top 10 best fender electric guitar in 2022:

Squier by Fender Stratocaster Beginner Guitar Pack, Laurel Fingerboard, Brown Sunburst, with Gig Bag, Amp, Strap, Cable, Picks, and Online Lessons
  • Comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile
  • Three single-coil Stratocaster pickups
  • Vintage-style tremolo bridge
  • Includes free 3-month subscription to Fender Play, Frontman 10G guitar amplifier, padded gig bag, instrument cable, instrument strap and picks
  • Available in Black or Brown Sunburst
$289.99
Fender Squier Mini Stratocaster - Maple Fingerboard - Daphne Blue - AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
  • Daphne Blue Color, available exclusively on Amazon
  • Thin and lightweight body
  • Three single-coil Stratocaster pickups
  • Sealed die-cast tuning machines
  • Hardtail bridge
$192.67
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar - Maple Fingerboard - Aged Cherry Burst - Plus Top
  • Alder Body with gloss finish; Flame Maple top
  • One player Series humbucking Bridge pickup; two player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups
  • “Modern C"-Shaped neck profile
  • 9. 5"-Radius Fingerboard
  • 2-Point tremolo Bridge with bent-steel saddles
$909.99
Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar - Maple Fingerboard - Black
  • Alder Body with gloss finish
  • Three player Series single-coil Stratocaster pickups
  • Modern C"-Shaped neck profile
  • 9. 5"-Radius Fingerboard
  • 2-Point tremolo Bridge with bent-steel saddles
$849.99
Squier by Fender Affinity Series Stratocaster Electric Guitar - Laurel Fingerboard - Surf Green
  • Hand orientation: Right
$259.99
Squier by Fender Bullet Mustang HH Short Scale Beginner Electric Guitar - Black
  • 100% Designed by Fender
  • Dual humbucking pickups
  • Thin and lightweight body
  • String-through-body hardtail bridge
  • Hand orientation: Right Handed
$199.99
Squier by Fender Affinity Starcaster - Maple - Candy Apple Red
  • 100% designed by Fender
  • Offset semi-hollow body
  • Dual Squier humbucking pickups
  • Satin neck finish
  • Chrome-plated hardware
$329.99
Squier by Fender Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe, Indian Laurel fingerboard, Burgundy Mist
  • Thin and lightweight body
  • Two Squier humbucking pickups
  • String-through-body bridge
  • Slim and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile
  • Sealed die-cast tuning machines with split shafts
$299.99
Squier by Fender J Mascis Signature Series Jazzmaster Electric Guitar - Laurel Fingerboard - Vintage White
  • Maple neck with "C"-shaped profile and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard
  • Two single-coil Jazz master pickups
  • Classic dual-circuit design ("lead"/"rhythm") with volume and tone controls for each
  • Adjusto-Matic bridge with vintage-style "floating" tremolo tailpiece
  • Warranty Included
$499.99
Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster Electric Guitar, Maple Fingerboard, White Blonde
  • Includes deluxe gig bag
  • Two Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups (neck and bridge); single Vintage Noiseless Strat pickup (middle)
  • 5-way Strat-o-Tone switching
  • Six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge with block saddles
  • 12”-radius fingerboard; contoured neck heel; locking short-post tuning machines
$999.99
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar – Maple Fingerboard – Aged Cherry Burst – Plus Top


Our rating:4.4 out of 5 stars (4.4 / 5)



[ad_1] The inspiring seem of a Stratocaster is 1 of the foundation of Fender. That includes this common audio-bell-like large conclude, punchy mids and sturdy lower end, combined with crystal-distinct articulation-the amazing participant Stratocaster HSS as well as leading is packed with genuine Fender feel and fashion. It’s all set to provide your musical vision, it is adaptable adequate to deal with any model of audio and it is the excellent platform for making your have seem.

Just one participant Series humbucking Bridge pickup two participant Collection solitary-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups
“Modern C”-Formed neck profile
9. 5″-Radius Fingerboard
2-Position tremolo Bridge with bent-steel saddles

