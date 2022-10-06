Top 10 Best fedders air conditioner parts Reviews

Top 10 Rated fedders air conditioner parts in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
LG Electronics 6711A20034G Air Conditioner Remote
- LG Electronics part number 6711A20034G
- Air conditioner remote control
- See product description for list of compatible models
- Refer to your manual to ensure ordering the correct, compatible part
SaleBestseller No. 2
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU SACC) Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft, Platinum And Black
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
Bestseller No. 3
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Bestseller No. 4
Kraftex Portable Air Conditioner Hose - AC Hose with 5.9" Diameter, Anti-Clockwise Thread, Length up to 80" - Exhaust Hose for Portable AC Vent Compatible with Delonghi & LG Air Conditioner Parts
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
SaleBestseller No. 5
JEACENT AC Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket Light Duty, Up to 85 lbs
- UNIVERSAL DESIGN - Adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements).
- INDOOR INSTALLATION - Easy breezy install, without exterior work, just drilling into window sill.
- RELIEVES STRESS ON THE WINDOW - Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety.
- FITS WALL THICKNESS from 2" to 11", exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.
- ALL NECESSARY HARDWARE INCLUDED and all weather construction.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
Bestseller No. 6
Midea 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier With Reusable Air Filter 22 Pint 2019 DOE (Previously 30 Pint) - Ideal For Basements, Large & Medium Sized Rooms, And Bathrooms (White)
- 1,500 SQ. FT. DEHUMIDIFIER – This Midea dehumidifier is able to remove 22 pints (30 pint 2012 DOE standard) of moisture a day and adjust humidity from 35% to 85%. Perfect for use in basement, bathroom, bedroom, office, kitchen, cellar, or crawlspace. Maintaining a healthy 45%-55% humidity range has never been easier.
- QUIET & ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED – With a low dBA output, this dehumidifier is quieter than a household refrigerator. Meanwhile, with Energy Star certification, the unit features a continuous dehumidification mode designed to keep your home at the proper humidity level 24/7 while saving you money.
- INNOVATIVE FEATURES & WARRANTY - Features include auto restart function limiting disruption due to power outages, "Turbo" mode to increase the fan speed for maximum moisture removal, auto defrost function to prevent collected water from being frozen, and an option to run a continuous 24-hour cycle until the tank is full. Warranty: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty
- MODERN DESIGN – This dehumidifier has a clean, sleek look in order to fit the style of any home, apartment, or business. It even comes with 360° rotatable wheels, digital control panel, built-in timer to program a schedule, and handles to easily move the dehumidifier anywhere you please with ease.
- EASY MAINTENANCE – Easily empty the included tank (0.8 gallons) when it’s full, or simply connect a standard hose (not included) to the built in socket for gravity fed continuous draining. When using the manual drainage the dehumidifier will shut off automatically when the bucket is full and switch on again after the bucket emptied. Meanwhile, a washable filter preserves air quality without expensive replacement parts.
Bestseller No. 7
Air Conditioner Hose, Portable Exhaust Vent Hose with 5.9 Inch （6‘’） Diameter, Counterclockwise AC Hose Length to 78.7 Inch, Universal Replacement AC Vent Hose for LG and Many More Portable AC
- 【5.9 (6) '' UNIVERSAL】— When you want to replace the original portable AC hose, the index you need to pay attention to is not the brand, but the diameter and the thread direction of the hose. Generally, the diameters are divided into 5.1 (5) inch and 5.9 (6) inch， our hose are 5.9(6)" , and the thread is divided into clockwise and counterclockwise (refer to figure 3 for judgment method), so you can select the correct AC hose.
- 【LENGTH ADJUSTABLE】— Our exhaust hose is flexible, it can extend up to 78.7 inch, shorten to 15.7 inch, easily extend the exhaust hose to the position you want.
- 【DURABLE＆SUPERIOR MATERIAL】— Made of high-quality Polypropylene＆Stainless steel, strong and durable, with high temperature resistant, works－30℃~140℃, non-toxic, no odor and Long life.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】— Just align the hose to the portable ac exhaust vent, rotate the hose clockwise or counter clockwise according to the thread you purchased, until the hose snaps onto your air conditioner vent, put the hose out of the window.
- 【BEST CHOICE】— In hot summer days, our long life and durable hose will bring you cool wind, you will not sweat indoors, making you comfortable every day.
SaleBestseller No. 8
Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit, Portable AC Window kit with 2pack 3m Seal, Sliding AC Vent Kit for Exhaust Hose (5.1"/13cm)
- value combination: window vent kit includes 4 plates, 1 coupler, and 6 screw accessories & 2 Window Seal. Suitable for LG, whether, Haier, Hisense and other air-conditioning accessories.(Warm Tip: SunDiao Portable Air Conditioning Window Vent Kit is an air conditioner panel for 5.1"/13cm AC hose, so please confirm and measure the hose size before purchasing！！！)
- Adjustable Track Design: SunDiao AC vent kit has a User-friendly rail design, easy to slide the seal plates, and fast lock, very sturdy. Suitable for all portable air conditioners with 5.1"/13cm diameter hoses. Adjustable length range: 17 inches-61 inches.
- Durable Materials: window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Low weight, can be easily attached and removed and stored space-saving when not in use.
- Good Sealing: we are equipped with a sealing strip, which can make up for the gap between the fixed plate and the adjustable plate to achieve a good sealing effect and keep your room always cool.
- Free assembly & applicable windows: our product is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can use a 2-plates combination, 3-plates combination, or 4-plates combination according to the size of the window. Be satisfied with the needs of different window heights.
Bestseller No. 9
Portable Air conditioner Window Kit, Adjustable Vertical / Horizontal Sliding Window Kit Plate for AC Unit, AC Window Vent Kit, AC Window Seal Suitable for 5.9” AC Exhaust Hose (AC Window Kit-5.9")
- UNIVERSAL: UNAOIWN AC window vent kit includes 4 plates, 5.9 diameter duck coupler, a filter, 4 screw accessories (THIS KIT WITHOUT AC HOSE AND A/C UNIT). It applies to all air conditioning 5.9inch vent hose (whether it is a clockwise or counterclockwise air-conditioning exhaust hose). Great for most portable air conditioners in the market.
- DURABLE MATERIALS: UNAOIWN window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily, suit for using in home or office. Easy to store, and save space.
- VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL USE: It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can make any combination according to the size of the window: use a 2-board combination, a 3-board combination or a 4-board combination. It is convenient to use in any place. No tools required, our AC exhaust kit is easy to slide the sealing plate and quickly lock. Adjustable length range: 17 inches to 65 inches.
- EXCELLENT SEALING PERFORMANCE: There is a gap between the fixed plate and the adjustable plate because the adjustable plate needs to be inserted into the fixed plate. Therefore, the SEALING STRIP IS A MUST. Our air conditioner sealing plate set includes a 3.5M sealing strip; The sealing strip is attached to the connection between the sliding window and the plate, which can keep your room cool at all times, effectively isolate the hot air from entering and save power.
- AFTER-SALE SERVICE: We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
SaleBestseller No. 10
TURBRO Portable Air Conditioner Universal Exhaust Hose - 5 Inch Diameter, 78 Inch Length, Clockwise Thread
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Amana,Whynter, Honeywell, LG, Delonghi, Haier, Whirlpool, Sharp and more.
- 👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don’t know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
Our Best Choice: SAP AEZ73293801 Replacement Knob compatible with some LG Stove GAS Cook Top (Please inquire if you’re not sure)
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1]
❌ Do NOT order a part dependent on photo alone. We strongly endorse you perform a suitable diagnosis from a competent provider technician before putting any orders.
✅SAP AEZ73293801 Substitute Knob suitable with some LG Stove Gasoline Prepare dinner Top.
✅Part Quantity AEZ73293801 replaces 2025031, AH3639420, EA3639420, EBZ60710601, PS3639420. Element Selection AEZ73293801 replaces 2025031, AH3639420, EA3639420, EBZ60710601, PS3639420.
✅Please Get hold of us if you are not absolutely sure if this item will suit your appliance.