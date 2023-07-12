Top 10 Best feather safety razor blades Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Feather

Since 1932, Feather has been delivering high satisfaction to the customers all over the world. Feather manufactures precise and quality shaving razors suitable for each purpose to meet your demand.

Feather Double Edge Safety Razor Blades



Platinum Coated Hi-Stainless Steel Razor Blades

Feather Double Edge Safety Razor Blades feature a 10 count of men’s double edge razor blades. These double edge razor blades are Japanese quality Hi-Stainless Platinum Coated and retain their sharpness, allowing each typical blade between 8 and 12 shaves. With Feather razor blades extremely sharp, smooth and comfortable design, our razors for men are made to give you that perfect shave you cannot get anywhere else.

10 Count of Double Edge Razor Blades

Fits Most Types of Double Edge Razors

Made From Platinum Coated Japanese Steel

Provides Very Close Shaves

Over 80 Years of Outstanding Quality

Benefits & Features

Extremely sharp, platinum coated stainless steel retains sharpness

Extremely sharp, platinum coated stainless steel retains sharpness

Extremely sharp, platinum coated stainless steel retains sharpness

Extremely sharp, platinum coated stainless steel retains sharpness

Extremely sharp, platinum coated stainless steel retains sharpness

Enables safe removal and disposal of used razor blades

Blades Included

10

30

50

100

200

Holds Over 200 Double Edge Razors or 120+ Styling Razor Blades & Single Edge Razor Blades

Japanese Stainless Steel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

N/A

Fits Most Double Edge Safety Razors

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Made in Japan

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Benefits & Features

Butterfly twist open shaving head to easily change and secure the blade

Adjustable to switch between a mild and aggressive shave

Three-piece stainless steel construction for easy cleaning

AS-D2 displayed on a gorgeous stainless steel stand

Beautiful resin-impregnated wood laminate on handle and stand

Butterfly Opening

✓

✓

N/A

N/A

N/A

Handle Material

Plastic

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel and Resin-Impregnated Wood

Handle Length

4.05″

4.01″

3.54″

3.54″

3.54″

Product Weight

1.2 oz

1.4 oz

3.4 oz

9.1 oz

6.5 oz

Kit Includes Razor Handle

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Kit Includes Razor Stand

N/A

N/A

N/A

✓

✓

Kit Includes Razor Blades

2 blades

2 blades

5 blades

5 blades

5 blades

Kit Includes Gift Box

N/A

N/A

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎2 x 1 x 1 inches; 0.3 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎F10+Brish

Date First Available‏:‎September 16, 2008

Manufacturer‏:‎Beauty Exchange LLC

ASIN‏:‎B001G5FOLI

Fits All Types Of Double Edge Razors; Highest Quality Japanese Blades Made To Fit Different Double Edge Safety Razors

Made From Platinum Coated Japanese Steel; Double Edge Razor Blades Are Hi Stainless Platinum Coated And Retain Their Sharpness; Allowing Each Typical Blade Between Eight And Twelve Shaves

Provides Very Close Shaves; Retain A Very Close Shave So You Do Not Have To Shave Every Day; Less Shaving Can Also Help With Less Irritation; The More Shaving You Have To Do Could Cause More Irritation On Your Face

Over Eighty Years Of Outstanding Quality; Since Nineteen Thirty Two Feather Has Been Delivering High Satisfaction To Customers All Over The World; Feather Manufactures Precise Quality Shaving Razors Suitable For Each Purpose To Meet Your Demand