Top 10 Best feather safety razor blades Reviews

Top 10 Best feather safety razor blades in 2023 Comparison Table
- Model Number: ASTRA01
- Country Of Origin: United States
- Item Package Weight: 6.0 oz
- Item Package Dimension: 8.0" L x 1.5" W x 8.0" H
- 50 COUNT OF DOUBLE EDGE RAZOR BLADES: Our razors for men feature a 50 count of double edge razor blades. Feather razor blades are extremely sharp, and will give you a great shaving experience.
- FITS MOST TYPES OF DOUBLE EDGE RAZORS: Highest quality Japanese blades made to fit most double edge safety razors.
- MADE FROM PLATINUM COATED STAINLESS STEEL: Double edge razor blades are made from Platinum Coated Hi-Stainless Steel, which retain their sharpness and smoothness, giving on average 2 to 5 or more shaves.
- PROVIDES VERY CLOSE SHAVES: Precisely grinded and hone shaving edge gives a very close shave, that can reduce how often you shave. Less shaving leads to less irritation.
- OVER 80 YEARS OF OUTSTANDING QUALITY: Since 1932, Feather has been delivering high satisfaction to the customers all over the world. Feather manufactures precise, quality shaving razors suitable for each purpose to meet your demand.
- 3 Pack
- Made in Japan
- 10 pack Replacement Blades
- Patented blade guard
- In hands free safety dispenser
- Stainless steel frame that will never warp, bend or corrode
- 7.5" JATAI Feather Styling Razor with Black Handle
- Lightweight, Perfectly Balanced & Fatigue Free
- Wedge Shape Design Specifically To Cut Hair Cleanly Without Gouging or Slicing
- Platinum Hardened & Teflon Coated (No Split Ends)
- Cuts Hair with Surgical Precision, Feathers & Layers Quickly & Easily
- Blade Disposal Case; Enables Safe Removal And Disposal Of Used Razor Blades Into A Compact Size Case; Easily Fits In Any Work Space Of Barbers And Professional Stylists
- Works In Sync With All Feather Razor Blades
- Acts As A Safe Holder For Over Two Hundred Double Edge Safety Razors; Over One Hundred Twenty Styling Razor Blades And Single Edge Razor Blades; Dispose Of The Full Container Of Blades For Safety And Sanitation Once The Bank Is Full
- Easy To Use; Place The Razor Head Inside The Slot And Pull The Razor Toward You To Dispose The Razors. Place The Razor Blade Into The Container
- Eco Friendly; Safely Stores Used Razor Blades; Protecting Barbers And Professional Stylists From Sharp Edges; Convenient Razor Holder And Disposal Without Harm To Animals And Wildlife
- 0.15 mm thick stainless steel blades
- Excellent for shaving & hair cutting
- Thin blade guard over the blade
- 10 Count Each x 3 Pack- Total 30 Count
Our Best Choice: Feather Double Edge Safety Razor Blades 10 Count
[ad_1]
Product Description
About Feather
Since 1932, Feather has been delivering high satisfaction to the customers all over the world. Feather manufactures precise and quality shaving razors suitable for each purpose to meet your demand.
Feather Double Edge Safety Razor Blades
Platinum Coated Hi-Stainless Steel Razor Blades
Feather Double Edge Safety Razor Blades feature a 10 count of men’s double edge razor blades. These double edge razor blades are Japanese quality Hi-Stainless Platinum Coated and retain their sharpness, allowing each typical blade between 8 and 12 shaves. With Feather razor blades extremely sharp, smooth and comfortable design, our razors for men are made to give you that perfect shave you cannot get anywhere else.
10 Count of Double Edge Razor Blades
Fits Most Types of Double Edge Razors
Made From Platinum Coated Japanese Steel
Provides Very Close Shaves
Over 80 Years of Outstanding Quality
Benefits & Features
Enables safe removal and disposal of used razor blades
Blades Included
10
30
50
100
200
Holds Over 200 Double Edge Razors or 120+ Styling Razor Blades & Single Edge Razor Blades
Japanese Stainless Steel
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
N/A
Fits Most Double Edge Safety Razors
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Made in Japan
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Benefits & Features
Butterfly twist open shaving head to easily change and secure the blade
Adjustable to switch between a mild and aggressive shave
Three-piece stainless steel construction for easy cleaning
AS-D2 displayed on a gorgeous stainless steel stand
Beautiful resin-impregnated wood laminate on handle and stand
Butterfly Opening
✓
✓
N/A
N/A
N/A
Handle Material
Plastic
Plastic
Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel and Resin-Impregnated Wood
Handle Length
4.05″
4.01″
3.54″
3.54″
3.54″
Product Weight
1.2 oz
1.4 oz
3.4 oz
9.1 oz
6.5 oz
Kit Includes Razor Handle
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Kit Includes Razor Stand
N/A
N/A
N/A
✓
✓
Kit Includes Razor Blades
2 blades
2 blades
5 blades
5 blades
5 blades
Kit Includes Gift Box
N/A
N/A
✓
✓
✓
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:2 x 1 x 1 inches; 0.3 Ounces
Item model number:F10+Brish
Date First Available:September 16, 2008
Manufacturer:Beauty Exchange LLC
ASIN:B001G5FOLI
