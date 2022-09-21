Top 10 Best faucet valve 38 fpt x 38 comp Reviews

Top 10 Rated faucet valve 38 fpt x 38 comp in 2022 Comparison Table
IPOW Solid Brass Body Backyard 2 Way Y Valve Garden Hose Connector Splitter Adapter + 6 Rubber Hose Washers with Comfort Grip Use
- FITS ALL STANDARD FAUCET AND GARDEN HOSES - Easy turn swivel connector on hose adapter attaches quickly to standard spigot or hose connection. Connects this garden hose splitter to the spigot easily with the wide black grip. No wrench or pliers needed.
- SOLID BRASS FOR LONG USE WITHOUT LEAKAGE OR CORROSION - Heavy-duty and eco-friendly solid brass construction make the hose connector support up to 0.8MPa pressure without leakage and last from season to season without rust. Extra 6 rubber washers included to prevent the water hose splitter from leaking.
- SPLIT 1 SPIGOT INTO 2 OUTLETS AND MORE - Run 2 hoses from the same spigot with 2 way heavy duty hose splitter, and you can even connect more hoses to your backyard sink, drip irrigation, sprinkler timer system, hose end tap timer with more faucet splitter. Made for home, garden and backyard use.
- EASY-TO-TURN INDIVIDUAL VALVES & COMFORTABLE GRIP - Covered with thermoplastic rubber for easy grip and operation, the valves on the brass hose y splitter allow you to control the flow separately and easily without going back and forth to the source.
- EFFICIENT AFTER SALE SERVICE- With IPOW Hose Splitter, easily taking care of plants, showering pets, washing car, cleaning house and more situations without switching hoses frequently. This hose spigot splitter enjoys a hassle-free customer service for any issue. Now move your finger and click "Add to Cart"!
Delta Faucet R10000-UNBXHF MultiChoice Shower Valve Body for Shower Faucet Trim Kits
- Complete flexibility: Delta's MultiChoice Valve gives you flexibility to upgrade your shower trim without altering plumbing. It is compatible with most Delta single-function, dual-function, or dual-function thermostatic trim kits
- Recommended use: Compatible to meet the needs for the most commonly used plumbing methods and should be used in showers without tub spouts
- connection options: 1'2-inch inlets accept 1'2-inch copper, 1'2-inch iron pipe, PEX or CPVC adapters
- Valve body only: Valve body only, required cartridge is included with your Delta shower trim of choice
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing Delta's MultiChoice Valve is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
Moen 9000 Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Rough-In Valve with Drain Assembly, Featuring M-PACT Technology, Brass
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
Flat and Beveled Faucet Washers and Brass Bibb Screws Assortment, 48 Pieces
- Long lasting rubber material
- Contains all popular sizes of flat and beveled bibb washers and brass bibb screws
- Precision molded of tough neoprene for hot / cold
- Instructions included for an easy installation
- Premium quality faucet sink washers
Anderson Metals 56120-0806 Brass Pipe Fitting, Adapter, 3/8" Male Pipe x 1/2" Female Pipe
- Adapter for connecting pipes or fittings of different types
- Male National Pipe Taper (NPT) threads on one end and female NPT threads on the other for connecting pipes with different ends. Please see NPT Thread - chart to determine the correct size required. Pipe Size and actual Thread OD are different. The Thread OD is larger than the Pipe Size.
- Brass for corrosion resistance, ductility at high temperatures, and low magnetic permeability
- Operating temperatures range from -53 to 121 degrees C (-65 to 250 degrees F)
- Meets specifications ASTM B584 and ASME/ANSI B16 for quality assurance
SharkBite 1/2 Inch Ball Valve, Push to Connect Brass Plumbing Fitting, Water Shut Off, PEX Pipe, Copper, CPVC, PE-RT, HDPE, 22222-0000LFA
- INSTALLS IN SECONDS: 1/2 Inch ball water valve requires no special tools, no soldering, no crimping or glue; push-to-connect design provides an efficient application that saves time and money; just push to create a watertight seal
- VERSATILE: Shark Bite Ball Valve plumbing fittings fit Copper, PEX, CPVC, PE-RT, and HDPE Pipe and connects them in any combination
- PERFORMANCE: SharkBite shutoff valves are are heavy duty and certified to sustain a pressure of 200 PSI and 200 degrees Fahrenheit
- QUALITY: Only SharkBite's quality and performance is field-proven
- PREFERRED BY THE PRO: All SharkBite fittings meet the same standards for commercial and residential plumbing applications
Moen 101237 Moen Cup Seal & Diverter Gate, 3800 Tub Spout
- INCLUDES: Moen 101237 Moen Cup Seal & Diverter Gate, 3800 Tub Spout
- REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
- GENUINE MOEN: Authentic Moen replacement part
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen’s Limited Warranty
Brass Pipe Fittings, Water Hose Adapter, G 1/2 Female to G 3/8 Male Reducer Adapter, Compression Fitting for Kitchen Bathroom Faucet, Pipe Connector with Rubber Washer,(2 Pack)
- 【STANDARD SIZE】G 1/2 female x G 3/8 male adapter is regular US size, suitable for most pipe size with 3/8" converting to 1/2" angle stop. Solve the connection problem between the old shutoff valves and the modern faucet supply line. G 3/8 Male OD: 0.54 inch(13.8mm); G 1/2 Female ID: 0.74 inch(19.1mm).
- 【NO LEAKAGE】Compression adapter comes with rubber seal gasket, just tighten with the gasket provided and no leaks. No Teflon tape needed. As a converter, be threaded easily onto angle stops, connect your flexible water lines.
- 【WIDELY APPLICATION】Our faucet supply line adapter can be used in the kitchen, bathroom sink, dishwasher, hot water heater, etc. It is a perfect adaptor for 1/2 to 3/8 faucet hose, which will save you the hassle of replacing the valve.
- 【STURDY AND DURABLE】Water hose adapter is made of high-quality brass material and was treated with premium nickel coating. Solid, anti-corrosion, rust-proof, and high-temperature resistance(withstand up to 100°C / 212°F) features fit faucet hot and cold supply lines.
- 【SAFETY】The material of pipe compression fitting adapters are harmless, complied with safety regulations, so they can be used for drinkable water pipes. Enable you to quickly connect a kitchen faucet without having to shut off the entire house water supply.
Highcraft CNCT27116-OM-2 Braided Faucet Connector 16" Long, 1/2" IPS Brass Nut X 3/8 Female Fitting, Stainless Steel Lead-Free, 2 Count
- EASY INSTALLATION: The Highcraft Faucet Hose Is Quick And Easy To Install. Clear An Simple Directions Allowing You To DIY And Save(see below for clear instructions)! Connect To Toilet Or Sink On Your Own
- NO WATER LEAKAGE! : Supply Hose Features A Tight Seal Which Ensures No Water Leakage. Connect To Your Toilet Or Faucet Worry Free
- BURST PROOF: Water Supply Line Is Made Of Super High Tensile Braided Stainless Steel Protects PVC Inner Tube, Ensures Maximum Pressure And Performance. Never Worry Your Hose Should Burst Again And Avoid Floods
- UNIVERSAL FIT: Compatible With Most Standard Size Faucets. Features 1/2 In IPS Brass Nut And 3/8 In Female Compression, Lead Free
