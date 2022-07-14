Top 10 Best faucet-to-shower converter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Features:

Tube size 1.1 m, convenient and versatile, it can be applied to join the faucet to clean your hair.

Can be utilised to take a shower and wash your hair, you can give the toddler a bath pet.

Specification:

Material: Stomach muscles+PVC

Dimension:

The whole size : 1.3 m / 51.18”

Length of the tube: 1.1 m / 43.3”

Hose Clamps Diameter assortment27mm to 51mm

Coloration: White

Applies to: Men and women and pets

Packing Consists of:

1 x Shower Head

1xAdjustable Stainless Metal Worm Gear Hose Clamps

You should Notice:

1. You should let 1-2cm mistake because of to guide measurement.

2. You should recognize that shades may well exist chromatic aberration.

3. This shower does not apply to all bathtub nozzles/tub spout.

【EASY TO USE】: with the Adjustable Stainless Metal Worm Equipment Hose Clamps preset, Easily transform your out of doors faucet or the kitchen sink to a rapid and simple shower for your pet, toddler or hair washing in seconds. Conveniently remove for practical storage for subsequent time use.

【MULTIFUNCTIONAL】: Use as Pet dog Sprayer, Also Hook up to Utility/Laundry Tub to Wash Hair & Human body, Bathroom/Tub Sprayer.

【HELPFUL HINT】HELPFUL Trace: To make installation easier soak spout adapter in warm h2o for 2 minutes to make it possible for the rubber to soften so it will stretch to fit your tub spout.

【INSTALLATION SUGGESTION】: Spot the Adjustable Stainless Metal Worm Equipment Hose Clamps provided over all over the base of the Versa Spray to even further tighten the fit close to the tub spout

【NOTE &WARRANTY】: Right before Purchase You should SEE THE Photograph TO MAKE Confident Suited FOR YOUR FAUCET,Made of Ab muscles+PVC, product high good quality and resilient. 30days Dollars Back again, fulfill any issues or not pleased with merchandise, be sure to call us. our welcoming client assistance will correct your issue inside of 24 several hours