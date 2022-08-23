Top 10 Best faucet supply line braided stainless steel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Steel-Flex faucet connector by Eastman characteristics a 3/8-inch compression x 3/8-inch outer diameter male compression link. This higher-quality faucet connector is crafted with a non-harmful PVC core, a multi-filament braided nylon reinforcement, a clear vinyl outer shell and a quality 304 braided stainless steel exterior that is intended to reduce kinking and crimping. It is geared up with whole circulation brass barbs and nickel-plated solid brass hex nuts. This extensive-lasting faucet provide line is 16-inches long. The adaptable braided stainless metal enables for straightforward set up in limited areas. It is UPC, CSA, and NSF accepted. Guide-Absolutely free Compliant.

The faucet connector actions 16 inches in length and is outfitted with a 3/8 inch Comp x 3/8 inch OD Male Comp connection

Manufactured of a major-duty non-harmful PVC core, a multi-filament braided nylon reinforcement, a clear vinyl outer shell, and a grade 304 braided stainless steel exterior to stop kinking and crimping

Outfitted with entire-movement brass barbs, a rubber washer, and nickel-plated strong brass hex nuts

Intended to face up to a operating stress of 125 PSI and a burst force of 2500 PSI

The flexible connector lets for a brief and simple installation in limited areas

The working temperature of the connector ranges from 40-degrees Fahrenheit to 150-degrees Fahrenheit with a greatest of 180-degrees Fahrenheit