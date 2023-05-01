Top 10 Best faucet handles for bathroom sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Bathroom Sink Faucet



Smart Faucet

The near infrared application technology with wavelength of 700mm-2000mm as the main sensing distance, and high sensitive sensitive receiving and transmitting materials, giving people intelligent experience.

Watersaving function technology

Sensor faucet, with honeycomb foaming device, makes full use of the anti-splashing function of the water outlet nozzle, more effectively filters the impurities in the water, the water does not splash and saves more water.

Suitalbe for

Deck thickness: 0.78in/20mm.Hole size: 0.78in/20mm-1.18in/30mm.

Dimension

Total Height: 5.31″

Spout Height: 3.93″

Spout Reach: 3.14″

Plate Dimension: 6.29 inches*7.96 inches

Temperature Control



All copper casting mixing valve can balance the water inflow of cold water and hot water and regulate the water temperature.

Battery /AC Operated



4 months battery life, 4 AA batteries(not included) or AC adapter also available.

Spot Resist Finish Option



Keep your faucet looking cleaner with a finish that resists fingerprints and water spots. *Spot Resist is available on the Spot Resist Stainless finish option.

Installation Options



The single hole mount creates a cleaner look against custom counter-tops.

Additionally for three-hole installations, an optional escutcheon is included to allow compatibility with any bathroom sink.

FINISH

CHROME

CHROME

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

CHROME

CHROME

Battery/AC

Both

4*AA Batteries

4*AA Batteries

4*AA Batteries

4*AA Batteries

4*AA Batteries

Size

Height 3.9″ Spout Reach 3.14″

Height 3.54″ Spout Reach 4″

Height 3.9″ Spout Reach 3.14″

Height 3.9″ Spout Reach 3.14″

Height 3.54″ Spout Reach 3″

Height 3.9″ Spout Reach 3.5″

Water pipe

3

3

3

3

3

3

Mixing Valve

1

1

1

1

1

1

【Touchless Faucet Adapter】: Turn your bathroom faucet into a smart Autowater Motion Senor faucet. Autowater activated every move when you wash hands. Convenient and clean.

【Save Water】: Free faucet supplies water as soon as hands are within sensing range, and stops when you move away your hands, reducing overall water usage without sacrificing water pressure.

【Temperature adjustable】: You can adjust water temperature with the temperature mixer according to your preference. Hot and cold hose, temperature mixer are included.

【Easy Installation】 : Even if you’re not plumber or handyman, installation is a breeze for any skill level with our instruction. Includes faucet mounting hardware, US standard thread fitting and cold/hot hoses. All the the parts for installing are included. No need to buy extra parts.

【Double-function】: Sensor powered by 4pcs AA Batteries (NOT included). Or you could choose to use the plug-in power.