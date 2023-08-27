Top 10 Best faucet for free standing tub Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated faucet for free standing tub in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Votamuta Brushed Gold Floor Mounted Tub Filler Shower Faucet Dual Handles Bathtub Shower Mixer Tap with Handheld Sprayer
Top 10 Rated faucet for free standing tub in 2023 Comparison Table
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your brushed nickel kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- ONLY FITS TUB SPOUTS WITHOUT DIVERTER: VersaSpray handheld shower sprayer ONLY FITS standard size round or square shaped garden tub spout and BATHTUB SPOUTS WITHOUT DIVERTER; WILL NOT FIT BATHTUB SPOUTS WITH A PULL-UP DIVERTER
- MUST PRE-SOAK IN HOT WATER TO SOFTEN NOZZLE FOR PROPER INSTALLATION: *Prior to installation, be sure to soak sprayer nozzle in hot water for 10 minutes to allow rubber to soften so it will stretch to fit your tub spout. This is important for a snug fit on the tub spout when in use
- CLAMP INCLUDED TO SECURE NOZZLE ONTO TUB SPOUT: Danco improved the Versa spray design, to include an adjustable metal clamp that attaches around the rubber nozzle fitting to help secure the sprayer nozzle onto the bathtub spout
- GARDEN TUB SPRAYER ATTACHEMENT NOZZLE IMPROVED: The nozzle material was changed to be softer and more pliable and will stretch up to approximately 2 inches when installed on a tub spout
- 42 INCH RUBBER HOSE LENGTH: This portable handheld bathtub sprayer is ideal for washing pets, bathing children, rinsing hair and cleaning tub
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Complete flexibility: Delta's MultiChoice universal valve gives you flexibility to upgrade your shower trim without altering plumbing. It is compatible with most Delta single-function, dual-function, or dual-function thermostatic trim kits
- Recommended use: Compatible to meet the needs for the most commonly used plumbing methods and is ideal for shower units with bath tubs and tub spouts
- Universal connection options: 1'2-inch universal inlets accept 1'2-inch copper, 1'2-inch iron pipe, PEX or CPVC adapters
- Valve body only: Valve body only, required cartridge is included with your Delta shower trim of choice
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing Delta's MultiChoice Universal Valve is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- 【 Multi-purpose Sink Faucet Sprayer 】Klleyna faucet hose sprayer equipped with 5 adapters is perfect for cleaning, rinsing, washing your hair or dog in the bath tub or sink in bathroom/laundry/kitchen/garden/RV. Switchable water outlet from faucet to shower and 5ft shower hose enough to stand far away from tank when using the shower, convenient for all ages especially for elderly and injured people. California Approved/Certified/Legal Compliant Shower Head
- 【ON/OFF Switch & High-pressure Shower】 Handheld shower features of water flow control, stop water-saving function, makes all rinsing, filling and cleaning much easier & efficient, especially for toddler, baby, disabled and pets. Optional water-saving tablet to control flow rate at max.1.8gpm at 80psi. The shower head is detachable for easy clean, water saving & on/off for RV
- 【 Faucet Valve Diverter & Adapters】3 Way Solid brass tap splitter with 1 water inlet and 2 outlets, redirects water from faucet spout to the sprayer. Strong brass construction in one piece ensures high quality and durability. Included adapter sizes: female 3/4“ garden hose thread, female 22mm (55/64" -27T), Female G1/2 for laundry and utility faucet. Male 24mm (15/16"-27T), male 26mm (33/32"-27T), male 28mm (9/8"-27T). If still not fit, please contact us for more adapters
- 【Easy To Install & Use】No plumber needed, unscrew the current aerator from your faucet, attach on the diverter, then connect hose with sprayer. Switch on the faucet to check water flow between aerator and showerhead. Also works as kitchen sink sprayer, utility/laundry room faucet attachment, salon shampoo/hair washing tray, RV and garden sink nozzle replacement
- 【Faucet Spout spray Attachment Set】 Portable handheld shower head + 3 way faucet diverter with aerator and 5 adapters+ extra long flexible 5ft EPDM stainless steel hose of G1/2 connectors + self adhesive adjustable shower holder ( please don't cut off the sticker, just attach the whole holder to the wall.)
- ROUGH INCLUDED: The Delta MultiChoice Universal Shower Valve (included) is compatible with most Delta shower trim kits, so you can switch out or upgrade your shower fixture without tearing out expensive tile or altering plumbing behind the wall
- HAND SHOWER AND SHOWER HEAD IN ONE: The In2ition 2-in-1 Dual Shower allows you to use the hand shower with hose separately or securely docked for a luxurious and versitile showering experience
- 4 POWERFUL SPRAY OPTIONS: Shower head spray settings include full body spray, massaging spray, full body spray with massage, pause
- PROTECTION FROM SUDDEN TEMPERATURE CHANGES: The Monitor Pressure-Balanced Valve Cartridge (included) ensures a consistent shower temperature by balancing the pressure of both hot and cold water, so no sudden temperature changes from toilet flushing or running appliances
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this Delta shower head and shower trim kit are backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- UNIQUE INDUSTRIAL DESIGN: The shower faucet system adopts modern design, and the reliability corrosion-resistant chrome body ensures that it complements any style occasions. This outdoor shower kit is ideal for those who need to take an outdoor shower next to the pool or outside the beach house. 2-handle design for water temperature control.
- UNIQUE RUSTPROOF DESIGN: Unlike the Shower Riser from other Outdoor Shower kit is made from galvanized, Our Shower riser for this Outdoor shower is made from High quality Rustproof Stainless Steel , that is resists corrosion and withstands physical impact, what this means to you is a long lasting and more good-looking shower system.
- CALIFORNIA CEC APPROVED HIGH PERFORMANCE SHOWER HEAD :This outdoor shower comes with a 1.8GPM high performance shower head , attribute the success to use the new technology flow restrictor , the Max flow rate for this shower head less than 1.8 GPM at 80 PSI but the mimimum flow rate more than 1.5GPM at 45 PSI , not only to meet California energy regulations but also will not affect the spray performance spray, Never worry about the Spray performance ,even under low water pressure.
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL USE：Great for lake house use, in Spas, mud rooms. Very easy installation either top mount or bottom mount supply lines, attribute the success to use the High quality Rustproof material , our outdoor shower is also ideal for using in the Indoor Bathroom.
- ADDITIONAL FREE ACCESSORIES PROVIDED : Unlike other Outdoor Shower , Our outdoor shower comes some additional from accessories , which include the stainless steel screws , Plumber’s tape and the Riser extension tube.The Riser extension tube can raise the shower head higher. This is the perfect solution for those with tall people, or for those looking to get a more immersive rainfall shower experience.
- Rough sold separately: Tub faucet and shower trim kit only, purchase Delta's MultiChoice universal shower valve separately to complete the unit (recommended rough-in valve model R10000-UNBX)
- Intensely powerful: Immerse yourself in the steady, intensely powerful full body spray with forceful streams of water to satisfy all of your showering needs
- Protection from sudden temperature changes: The monitor pressure-balanced valve cartridge (included) ensures a consistent shower temperature by balancing the pressure of both hot and cold water, so no sudden temperature changes from toilet flushing or running appliances
- WaterSense labeled: WaterSense labeled so you can enjoy a warm, drenching shower experience while using 20% less water—saving you money without compromising performance
- Monitor pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe ±3.6° F (±1.7° C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressure
- GOOD MATERIAL:This outdoor shower fixtures is made of 304 stainless steel and matte black finish ,well resist tarnish and corrosion in daily life.
- OUTDOOR SHOWER FIXTURES: Including 8 inch rainfall shower head and handheld shower sprayer with 1.5m shower hose.Meet your different requirement .
- ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT :The height of this matte black outdoor shower kit could be adjustable between 33.46 inch-47.24 inch (85cm- 120cm).
- SHOWER ADAPTER :This outdoor shower fixtures is single handle design which is easy to control water temperature. Coming with adjustable adapter to allow the installation hole distance between 5 inch - 6.6 inch (13cm-17cm).
- OUR WARRANTY: MOSSON outdoor shower kit enjoys 30-day return and 10-year warranty.So if you have any problem ,please feel free to contact us via email.Whatever a new shower product or a replacement is ok.
Our Best Choice: Votamuta Brushed Gold Floor Mounted Tub Filler Shower Faucet Dual Handles Bathtub Shower Mixer Tap with Handheld Sprayer
[ad_1]
Product Description
The Votamuta Floor Mount Bathtub Faucet is constructed with the highest quality Brass and with an attractive brushed gold finish to match. it comes with Two functions, including a waterfall tub spout and a hand-held showerhead. Off/On Handle and Diverter Knob are added to control the functions and water temperature.
Finish:brushed goldFaucet Height:46.06″Spout Height:41.73″Spout Reach:7″Base Plate Size:6″Handheld Sprayer Hose Length:59″ Connection Size:US 3/8″ Standard Main Body Material:Brass Handheld Sprayer Material:ABS PlasticFlow Rate:Max 6 GPM / 34 LPM (tub spout); 2.5 GPM / 9.5 LPM (hand shower) Not suitable for low pressure. Recommended water pressure is 0.3~0.6 MPa (3~6 bar).
About Votamuta
Votamuta is a manufacturer of high end home improvement products that help you make your home a better place to live.Votamuta provide kitchen faucets,basin faucets,shower faucet,bathtub faucets,shower panel and so on.you will find what you like on Votamuta at some of the most affordable prices on the market.
Bathtub Faucets
Basin Faucets
Shower Faucets
Kitchen Faucets
Shower Panels
Votamuta Brushed Gold Floor Mounted Tub Filler Shower Faucet Dual Handles Bathtub Shower Mixer Tap with Handheld Sprayer
An Absolutely Transcendental Experience
Votamuta Tub Filler Faucet built from solid brass, it immerse yourself in a truly relaxing shower experience and enjoy the modern style of this beautifully designed bathtub faucet
Brushed Gold Color
Swivel Tub Spout
Upgrade ABS Plastic Handheld Sprayer Head
59″ Stainless Steel Handheld Sprayer Hose
Come with Hot Cold Water Supply lInes with 3/8″ Connection
6″ Round Base Plate
Tub Spout
Swivel Tub SpoutSpout Height:41.73″ Spout Reach:7″Note :If it is still leaking from the tub spout after you turn off the faucet in the future,the turn off/on handle’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend this cartridge to you
Hand Sprayer Head
Up Grade ABS Plastic MaterialCome with 59″ stainless steel shower hoseIf the handheld sprayer head is damaged in the future,we can resend a new handheld sprayer head to youSuggestion:After you use handheld sprayer head and turn the water off ,you need to let handheld sprayer head drain completely before storing it back in it’s cradle, other, water drains on the floor.because after you use the handheld sprayer head,even if you turn the water off,there still has some water in the handheld sprayer head,this is a normal situation.Note:when you turn the water off,the handheld sprayer is still leaking and never stop,the faucet turn off/on’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you
Diverter Control Knob
Switching Tub Spout to Handheld Sprayer Head WorkNote 1:If it is leaking from diverter knob,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to youNote 2:If it is leaking from off / on handle,the off / on handle’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to youNote 3:If Diverter Knob can not switching tub spout to handheld sprayer head work ,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you.Note 4:When you turn on the faucet, the handheld sprayer head and tub spout work at the same time,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you.
Round Base Plate
High quality and Stable Base Design: Includes Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to bolted the faucet to the floor
Hot and Cold Waterlines
Come with Hot Cold Water Supply Lines with US 3/8 Standard ConnectionHot & Cold Water Supply Lines Length:80cm(31.5″)If the Hot & Cold Water Supply Lines length is short for your bathtub,we can resend the longer one to you
Beautiful Design
Note:If it is scratched or bent when you opened the package,we can resend a new part to you which is scratched or bent
Finish
Brushed Gold
Chrome
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Gold
Chrome
Gold
Under Your Budget
160.00
150.00
158.00
160.00
155.00
165.00
Sold By
loban
loban
loban
loban
loban
loban
Number Of Handles
2
2
2
2
2
2
Brushed Gold Color
Faucet Height:46.06″;Spout Height:41.73″;Spout Reach:7″
360 degree swivel spout，fill up the bathtub quickly. The hand shower with powerful body spray is perfect for washing or cleaning the bathtub
Drip Free Ceramic Disc Cartridge for Smooth and Long Lasting Operation
Easy Assembly and Installation : Comes with all necessary accessories for installation.