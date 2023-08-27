Top 10 Best faucet for free standing tub Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Votamuta Floor Mount Bathtub Faucet is constructed with the highest quality Brass and with an attractive brushed gold finish to match. it comes with Two functions, including a waterfall tub spout and a hand-held showerhead. Off/On Handle and Diverter Knob are added to control the functions and water temperature.

Finish:brushed goldFaucet Height:46.06″Spout Height:41.73″Spout Reach:7″Base Plate Size:6″Handheld Sprayer Hose Length:59″ Connection Size:US 3/8″ Standard Main Body Material:Brass Handheld Sprayer Material:ABS PlasticFlow Rate:Max 6 GPM / 34 LPM (tub spout); 2.5 GPM / 9.5 LPM (hand shower) Not suitable for low pressure. Recommended water pressure is 0.3~0.6 MPa (3~6 bar).

Votamuta Tub Filler Faucet built from solid brass, it immerse yourself in a truly relaxing shower experience and enjoy the modern style of this beautifully designed bathtub faucet

Brushed Gold Color

Swivel Tub Spout

Upgrade ABS Plastic Handheld Sprayer Head

59″ Stainless Steel Handheld Sprayer Hose

Come with Hot Cold Water Supply lInes with 3/8″ Connection

6″ Round Base Plate

Tub Spout



Swivel Tub SpoutSpout Height:41.73″ Spout Reach:7″Note :If it is still leaking from the tub spout after you turn off the faucet in the future,the turn off/on handle’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend this cartridge to you

Hand Sprayer Head



Up Grade ABS Plastic MaterialCome with 59″ stainless steel shower hoseIf the handheld sprayer head is damaged in the future,we can resend a new handheld sprayer head to youSuggestion:After you use handheld sprayer head and turn the water off ,you need to let handheld sprayer head drain completely before storing it back in it’s cradle, other, water drains on the floor.because after you use the handheld sprayer head,even if you turn the water off,there still has some water in the handheld sprayer head,this is a normal situation.Note:when you turn the water off,the handheld sprayer is still leaking and never stop,the faucet turn off/on’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you

Diverter Control Knob

Switching Tub Spout to Handheld Sprayer Head WorkNote 1:If it is leaking from diverter knob,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to youNote 2:If it is leaking from off / on handle,the off / on handle’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to youNote 3:If Diverter Knob can not switching tub spout to handheld sprayer head work ,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you.Note 4:When you turn on the faucet, the handheld sprayer head and tub spout work at the same time,the diverter knob’s cartridge may be damaged,we can resend a cartridge to you.

Round Base Plate

High quality and Stable Base Design: Includes Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to bolted the faucet to the floor

Hot and Cold Waterlines

Come with Hot Cold Water Supply Lines with US 3/8 Standard ConnectionHot & Cold Water Supply Lines Length:80cm(31.5″)If the Hot & Cold Water Supply Lines length is short for your bathtub,we can resend the longer one to you

Beautiful Design

Note:If it is scratched or bent when you opened the package,we can resend a new part to you which is scratched or bent

Brushed Gold Color

Faucet Height:46.06″;Spout Height:41.73″;Spout Reach:7″

360 degree swivel spout，fill up the bathtub quickly. The hand shower with powerful body spray is perfect for washing or cleaning the bathtub

Drip Free Ceramic Disc Cartridge for Smooth and Long Lasting Operation

Easy Assembly and Installation : Comes with all necessary accessories for installation.