Top 10 Best fat tire electric bike Reviews

Specification:

-— Kind: Electrical Mountain Bicycle

-— Colour:Black(750W Motor)

-— Motor(750W Motor Black):48V 750W Substantial-Pace/Brush-significantly less Geared/Water resistant Motor

-— Battery(750W Motor Black):48V12.8Ah (614.4W) Removable Li-on Battery,Completely Charged in 4-6 Hrs

-— Charger: 48V 2A US Standard DC Wise Charger

-— Tire: 26” x 4.0” Excess fat Tires

-— Body: 6061 Aluminium-Alloy with Overall look Patent

-— Max Pace: 32KM/H（20mph),Length:30-120km

-— N.W.: 60lb(500W Environmentally friendly) /N.W.: 68lb(750W Black)

-— Greatest Load: 260lb

-— Seat Submit: Rapid Release 19”,Height Can be Adjusted

-— Throttle Variety: Variable Velocity Regulate

-— Rear Derailleur: Shimano RD-TY300

-— Rear Gears: Shimano 7 Speeds Gears

-— Fork: Hydraulic Suspension Adjustable Fork

-— Brakes:Disc Brake,160mm Entrance,160mm Rear

-— Display: Multifunctional 5 Inch Lcd Exhibit

-— Straightforward Assembly：Come 75% Assembled,Only need to have to put in the Pedals（Left Ideal distinction),Front wheel, Deal with bar and Fill the tires with Air

Specification:

-— Variety: Electric Town Bicycle

-— Shade: Comet-Brown

-— Wheel Diameter: 28 inch

-— Fork&Frame: 700C, Aluminum 6061

-— Motor: 48V 500W Substantial Speed Brushless Geared Motor

-— Battery: 48V12.8Ah (614.4W) Detachable Li-on Battery

-— Charger: 48V2A/Demand Time: 4-6 Hours

-— Tire: 700*45C

-— Crank: Prowheel 46T

-— Brakes: Tektro Disc Brake, 160mm Front,160mm Rear

-— Throttle Style: Variable Velocity Command

-— Flywheel: 7-Pace 14-28T

-— Show: IP67 Rated Lcd, 5-Techniques

-— Max Velocity: 38KM/H

-— Distance: 30-120km

-— N.W. : 60lbs

-— Max Load: 260lbs

Day Initial Available‏:‎April 28, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Jiangsu Mingsheng Car Technologies Co., Ltd.

ASIN‏:‎B087RBV6M5

【Power and Speed】:Outfitted with 48V 750W Higher-Pace/Brush-Considerably less Geared/Water resistant Motor.Large Capacity Lithium Battery:Detachable 48V 12.8AH 614.4W , thoroughly billed in 4-6 hours. Max Speed: 32KM/H（20mph）Distance:30-120km.

【Pedal Assist System】: Liquid crystal display Intelligent Digital Display 6 Modes,Pure electrical, pedal guide and regular bicycle manner. You can decide on distinctive using modes involving 6 Pedal Support modes according to distinct highway conditions, distinct battery electrical power, or your have needs, effortless you to travel and work out for a very long time.

【Shock Absorption Combined with More Extra fat Tires】:KENDA 26*4. unwanted fat tire deliver improved grip and traction on the most troublesome terrain,created to manage sorts of terrain like mountain land,snow, sand, tough trails, the city jungle ，Muddy woodland and just about anything else you can imagine of.

【Brake and Shifer System】:Disc Brake,160mm entrance,160mm rear,Successfully cut down braking distance.Typical Shimano 7 pace gear and major of the line disc brakes for dependable shifting and responsive braking.

【Aluminum Frame and Quick Assemble 】:6061 aluminium-alloy with Appearance Patent frame, Max Load 120kg （264lb). Appear 75% assembled,only want to put in the pedals（Left Correct distinction）, entrance wheel, cope with bar and fill the tires with air. Be sure to browse the item handbook diligently in advance of assembly and use. In the system of assembly and use of problems, you should get hold of us, we will reply to you as shortly as achievable, we have a qualified specialized team to help you examine and clear up the trouble.

