Top 10 Best farmhouse sink white Reviews

Product Description

Sarlai Home is a design, production, and sales company which devote to providing the best service on kitchen and bath products. Sarlai strives to generating the humanized products to allow best experiences for customers at homes. With professional production lines and cutting-edge technology, Sarlai brings the most unique, elegant, fashionable and quality kitchen and bath products to every customer and home. Sarlai has various quality controlled products to provide you spiritually and physically comfortable experience. Sarlai, your choice to lead to a better promising life, and a better world.

Slope Bottom & X shaped Water Guideline



1. Patented Design: There is a 5° degree slope on bottom around the drain hole, which is better for water drainage and leaking proof of drain.

2. X shaped water guideline is also good to allow water completed drainage rapidly.

3. The drain hole is backside of the middle, more space under for source stock.

Sound Dampening and Condensation Proof



1.Extra 3mm thick sound-absorbing pads cover the sink base and around to absorb noise from dish washing and waste disposal.

2.Paint Coating prevents condensation build-up from damaging kitchen cabinets.

Sapele Cutting Board

This cutting board is constructed of solid Sapele mahogany hardwood, very sturdy, not easy to warp or crack.

Roll Up Rack

This rollup rack is constructed of stainless steel bars and a flexible silicone frame allowing you to fold it or roll it up tightly for storage. Strong enough to hold dishes or pans or pots.

Stainless Steel Colander

This colander is constructed of Sapele hardwood and stainless steel. Ideal for vegetables or fruits washing and drying.

Stainless Steel Grate

This bottom rinse grate is constructed of stainless steel, that protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.

Type

Apron Front

Apron Front

Apron Front

Apron Front

Apron Front

Apron Front

Installation Type

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Dimensions

30″ x 22″

36″ x 22″

33″ x 22″

30″ x 22″

33″ x 22″

36″ x 22″

Depth

10″

10″

10″

10″

10″

10″

Minimum Cabinet Size

33″

39″

36″

33″

33″

33″

Function type

workstation sink

workstation sink

workstation sink

single bowl sink

single bowl sink

single bowl sink

16 Gauge T-304 Stainless Steel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

NoiseDefend Technology

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

COMMERCIAL GRADE BRUSHED 304 STAINLESS STEEL: The 27 inch farmhouse sink is constructed with dent-resistant T304 stainless steel in TRU16 real 16-gauge for superior strength and durability. Rust and stain resistance , Easy to clean and long-lasting.

SOUND REDUCTION TECHNOLOGY: The apron front kithcen sink is designed with X shape radial and around the water hole is a slope design to allow complete water drainage;R10-unique 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look.

WORKSTATION FOR SAVING SPACE: Farmhouse Sink Workstataion Ledges on the front and back provide a track,The track provides us with more space to use. It can be switched to a cutting board or a separate sink mode. If you don’t want to wash the dishes, Cutting Board covers the entire sink also cover your dirty dishes.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 27 inch stainless steel farmhouse sink, cutting board, drain basket, Strainer, decorative drain cover, bottom rinse grid, roll up rack, colander, template and installation instruction.

FARMHOUSE SINK SIZE AND SARLAI SERVICE: 27″ x 22″ x 10″ (minimum cabinet size is 30 inch) | 3 month hassle free return and money back, pls buy with confidence. If you have any question, welcome to contact us.

