Top 10 Best farmer sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Keonjinn has been committed to helping simplify busy lifestyles by providing consumers with quality bath and kitchen products. We strive to inspire and motivate people with simplistic and practical design that can enhance the quality of life. We encourage you to experience the Keonjinn difference and live easier.

About KEONJINN



From production to sales, we are well equipped with a strict quality control system to make you a perfect shopping experience.We adopt attractive, reliable, and innovative product designs to provide you and your family with better use and protection.We provide a wide range of products to meet the various needs of customers for kitchen and bathroom products.

Product Details:



Keonjinn sinks are made from 16 gauge premium 304 stainless steel construction for superior corrosion and rust resistance. Extra-thick 16-gauge steel is always 1.5mm thick for extremely durable and long-lasting.

Exterior Dimensions: 30″L x 21″W Interior Dimensions: 28″ L x 16.5″ WBowl Depth: 10″Sink Material: 304 Stainless SteelMounting Options: Undermount, Flushmount & Top mount (Cabinet Will Require Modification to Accommodate Sink)Faucet Drilling Holes: NoneStandard Drain Opening: 3.5 InchesDrain Position: Middle

Easy To Clean Design

Unique round inside corners allow maximum utilization of sink workspace for easy cleaning as well as offering a sleek contemporary look.

Drain Grooves For Optimal Drainage

With a gently sloped bottom, X-shape Grooves channel water towards the drain to prevent water pooling.

Soundproofing Technology

Extra-thick rubber dampening pads and stone guard undercoating are designed to minimize noise and provide a quieter kitchen experience.

High Quality Materials: Premium 304 stainless Steel construction for superior strength and durability, corrosion, scratch and rust resistance.

Unique Design: Easy to install, round inside corners easy to clean, grooves engineered for optimum drainage, matches well with all counter top.

Quietest Kitchen Sink: Extra thick rubber dampening pads and stone guard undercoating to minimize noise.

Sink Dimensions: 30″L x 21″W x 10″D; Interior Dimensions: 28″ L x 16.5″ W, 16 Gauge Premium 304 Stainless Steel Satin Brushed Finished.

Free Accessories: A stainless steel drain assembly with removable basket strainer, a multi-functional stainless steel dish grid.

So you had known what are the best farmer sink in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.