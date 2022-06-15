Top 10 Best falltech safety harness Reviews

falltech safety harness – Are you finding for top 10 best falltech safety harness for the budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 84,252 customer satisfaction about top 10 best falltech safety harness in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
falltech safety harness
- INTERNAL SHOCK ABSORBER – The RATTLER is a single leg safety lanyard with 100% polyester tubular yellow webbing. This sleek and lightweight fall protection device has an internal shock absorber that provides safety from the inside out, eliminating the need for a bulky shock pack. The integrated energy absorber has a maximum deployment distance of 48 inches (1.2 meters), an average arresting force of 900 lbs., and comes with a fall arrest indicator tag that breaks in the event of a fall.
- 2 SNAP HOOKS AND SAFETY LABELS – The KwikSafety DOUBLE RATTLER fall arrest lanyard comes with two (2) self-locking snap hook connectors ANSI tested to a tensile strength of 5,000 lbs. and gate strength of 3,600 lbs. All snap hooks on the lanyard are compatible with full safety harnesses with D-Rings and anchor points as part of your personal fall arrest system. Stay informed about your lanyard with the safety and warning labels located inside the heavy duty protective label cover.
- ANSI TESTED BY 3RD PARTY (Unique to KwikSafety Products) – This safety positioning lanyard (as well as KwikSafety’s other fall protection safety lanyards) is quality checked and tested by a 3rd party accredited testing lab and is in full compliance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.13-2013. The double locking, yellow zinc anodized steel snap hooks are compliant with ANSI.Z359.12 standards. KwikSafety gets all of their products ANSI tested while majority of other safety companies do not and its buyers beware.
- OSHA COMPLIANT (Keep OSHA on Your Side) - Ideal for any project where OSHA compliance is required. Can be used for climbing on a roof or ladder, construction, gutter cleaning, installation, steep roofs, inspection, maintenance, emergency rescue, wind turbines, communication towers, water tanks, wells, ship yards, rigging, window washing. Used by iron & steel workers, roofers, linemen, engineers, inspectors, supervisors, technicians, industrial painter.
- FALL PROTECTION GUARDIAN – With RATTLER, you’ll want to conquer heights as tall as the peak of Malta! KwikSafety products are proudly designed & shipped from Charlotte, NC, USA. Our Charlotte-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Espanol (cordón de seguridad, cordón de protección contra caídas). KwikSafety products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality.
- FULL ON FALL PROTECTION: You’re ready to work hard up high right off the bat with KwikSafety’s SCORPION Fall Protection System. The integrated single-leg lanyard and snap hook attached to the safety harness give you a complete safety package that’s ready and proven to perform in the worst-case scenario.
- GET HOOKED: The internal shock-absorbing lanyard makes the SCORPION a more lightweight fall protection device. A dual-action, double-locking snap hook prevents accidental rollout while remaining easy to latch on to your anchor point. Tensile strength (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 pounds with a gate strength of 3,600 pounds. Meets American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z359.12 standards.
- WE MET THE STANDARD, THEN ROSE ABOVE IT: ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014 -- All of KwikSafety’s full-body harnesses have undergone the “Qualification and Verification Testing of Fall Protection Products.” The SCORPION System exceeds the already-rigorous ANSI testing standards and is heavy-duty, high-performance fall protection you can trust to have your back. View the Compliance Label/ Safety Label for more information.
- PROPER FIT, PROPER PERFORMANCE: Correct fit is essential for proper performance. Our KwikSafety SCORPION full body harness and lanyard system supports users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg). To ensure proper fit, see that all buckles are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the center of the chest area.
- OSHA APPROVED: The Occupational Safety & Health Administration assures men and women safe and healthful working conditions by setting standards and providing training, outreach, education, and assistance. A personal fall arrest system is required when working 6ft. or more above lower levels. The SCORPION System is ideal for construction, arborist work, high-rise window cleaning, gutter cleaning, roofing and thatching, and Search and Rescue.
- 🧰 WORK SAFELY - Palmer Safety Harnesses are designed and tested to comply with applicable OSHA and ANSI standards for fall protection equipment. When used as a component in a personal fall arrest system, or a personal restraint system, the Palmer Safety harnesses provide workers with the full body harness system
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - The fall protection body harness has 5 easily accessible adjustment points to ensure a comfortable fit a wide range of body types properly and safely. The dorsal D-ring for fall arrest, hip D-rings, heavy duty back support/positioning pad with removable tool belt, tongue buckle leg straps. Quick connect chest. Palmer Safety Full Body Safety Harness are designed for use by person with a combined Weight (clothing, tools, etc.) of 170 – 300 lbs.
- 🧰 RELIABLY DURABLE - We provide fall protection gear that is built to last and can keep you out of harm’s way. The body harness is build with these physical parameters: Webbing: Polyester, Width: 1.73 in, Breaking Strength: 5000 lbs., Stitching Thread: High-tenacity polyester | Metal Component: Alloy Steel, Finish: Silver or Golden Yellow Galvanized | Weight: 7.28 lbs.
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS - We take working environment safety very seriously. That’s why our fall protection fall arrest harness complies with OSHA standards as well as meet in some cases exceed ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014. A10.32-2012 fall protection requirements. It’s a must-have for safe and fully-compliant work operations in Ports, Highways, Government buildings, Military Installations, Residential & Commercial Construction, Roofing.
- 🧰 WHY PLANK SUPPLY – We provides our customers with the tools and materials needed to complete their project safely and affordably. We focus on servicing the industrial and residential contractors to the weekend DIY warrior with our brand ATERET in rope, personal protective equipment and fall protection. Customer service and satisfaction is the key to our success by quickly delivering great products at affordable prices
- 🧰 WORK SAFELY - Palmer Safety Harnesses are designed and tested to comply with applicable OSHA and ANSI standards for fall protection equipment. When used as a component in a personal fall arrest system, or a personal restraint system, the Palmer Safety harnesses provide workers with the full body harness system designed to allow the body to help absorb the impacts of a fall should one occur.
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - The fall protection body harness has 3 easily accessible adjustment points to ensure a comfortable fit a wide range of body types properly and safely. The dorsal D-ring for fall arrest with buckle leg straps and is compatible for a quick and safe connection with any manufacturer’s ANSI compliant fall protection equipment. Palmer Safety Full Body Safety Harness are designed for use by person with a combined Weight (clothing, tools, etc.) of 130 – 310 lbs. (59 – 140 kg)
- 🧰 RELIABLY DURABLE - We provide fall protection gear that is built to last and can keep you out of harm’s way. The 6’ lanyard with personal absorber has these physical parameter: Webbing: Polyester, Width: 0.98 in, Breaking Strength: 6000 lbs., Stitching Thread: High-tenacity polyester | Metal Component: Alloy Steel, Finish: Silver or yellow golden galvanized | Weight: 2.72 lbs
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS - We take working environment safety very seriously. That’s why our fall protection fall arrest kit complies with OSHA standards as well as meet in some cases exceed ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014. A10.32-2012 & Z359.13-2013 fall protection requirements. It’s a must-have for safe and fully-compliant work operations in Ports, Highways, Government buildings, Military Installations, Residential & Commercial Construction, Roofing.
- 🧰 WHY PLANK SUPPLY – We provides our customers with the tools and materials needed to complete their project safely and affordably. We focus on servicing the industrial and residential contractors to the weekend DIY warrior with our brand ATERET in rope, personal protective equipment and fall protection. Customer service and satisfaction is the key to our success by quickly delivering great products at affordable prices
- Self-Retracting Lifeline: carefully designed to eliminate the risks of serious injuries from an accidental swing or fall. Built with a quick action braking system to ensure maximum safety for a wide range of applications for professionals.
- Material Construction: designed with a specialized quick-action braking system, and is manufactured from non-corrosive, lightweight components. The Halo SRL's will stand up to the harshest wokring conditions.
- Includes carabiner, swivel top, and durable aluminum housing.
- Application: this webbing SRL is used as a part of the PFAS [Personal Fall Arrest System] or can be used in safety restraint applications to help prevent fatal falls.
- Specifications: 11' Web SRL, Class B, 1,800 lbs. maximum arresting force.
- Safety Kit: Safe-tie Bucket is primarily designed for the safety of roofers and other crew members to help prevent accidental falls. It is perfect for restraint applications in construction work, roofing, thatching, and high-rise window cleaning tasks.
- Comfort: Safe-Tie Bucket undergoes rigorous testing standards to ensure optimum performance every time. Full-body harness with 5 adjustment points, features anti-slip back placard for user comfort. The bucket allows a maximum free fall of only 6 feet
- Shock Absorber: Lifeline assembly comes with an integrated shock absorber that eliminates the need of additional shock-absorbing lanyard. This also means lesser dead weight transferred to the dorsal D-ring which helps in reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user
- Safe-Tie Bucket: This Guardian roofing safety kit keeps equipment packed together when traveling to different jobsites. The waterproof bucket has a harness, anchor, and lifeline, made with steel, polyester, and nylon to boost durability.
- Specifications: OSHA, ANSI compliant Qual-Craft fall protection bucket has a capacity of 130 - 310 lbs and weighs 15 LBS. It includes 5 temper reusable anchor, universal velocity harness HUV, vertical lifeline assembly, shock pack, permanently attached positioning device, and 18in. lanyard extension
- MATERIALS: 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable. Customers who prefer Slim Fit do not need to order 1 size down; for those whom want a Loose Fit should order 2-3 sizes up. Please check the size chart before checking out!
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Black Body Safety Vest with FOUR 2 inches wide Highly Reflective Dual Tone Retro-Reflective Strips covering the Shoulders, the Chest and the Back, she will provide a 360°degree retro-reflective light waves during the daylight and low light environment
- 9 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: This Safety Vest comes with 9 Front Pockets with Zippered or Velcro clamshell closured for easy access. Space for Transparancy ID Pockets, Pockets and Pouches for cell phone, writing markers, small flashlight and other daily light weight necessities.
- INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS: Construction, Baggage Handling, Security, Traffic Control, Survey, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, and Volunteers
- CERTIFICATIONS: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 1 Type R. Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged.
- 🔸Certified with Both OSHA and ANSI: The Warthog Comfort MAXX body harness is OSHA and ANSI compliant. The compliancy guidelines met include: ANSI Z359.11-2014, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910. Safety is the number one priority with the Warthog MAXX and makes a perfect addition to your roofing harness safety kit!
- 🔸Comfort with Functionality: Our full body safety harness provides maximum comfort with, full shoulder, back, waist and leg padding. Includes a removable waist belt that is not sewn into the harness. This allows for full movement while still being attached in case of a fall. Our safety harness fits a weight range of 130-310lbs per ANSI Capacity Range. The reinforced quick connect leg straps and chest harness with side D-Rings helps make this the best work fall harness on the market.
- 🔸Perfect for Construction & Roof Work: This full body construction harness is the perfect roofing harness specifically designed with premier fall arrest gear to meet OSHA and ANSI guidelines. We offer unmatched safety harness fall protection and you can feel confident with features such as the alloy steel side D-Rings, break away lanyard keepers and quick connect chest buckle. You will not find more perfect fall arrest system gear anywhere!
- 🔸Strong & Durable Material: Our fall protection harness is made from a durable reinforced polyester webbing material. It boasts a flexible, comfortable and removable support waist belt and includes a fall indicator. The waist belt offers additional padding for comfort and support. The Warthog Comfort MAXX provides side D-Rings and buckles that are made from steel for premium strength and performance. You can feel confident that the Warthog Comfort MAXX will stand the test of time.
- 🔸Guaranteed for Peace of Mind: We are so confident that the Warthog Comfort MAXX is one of the best on the market that we extend a Limited Lifetime Warranty on each purchase. Whether you are using your new Warthog Maxx as a construction harness or as landscaping safety equipment, rest assured that you have made the right choice.
- HIGH-QUALITY D RING EXTENSION: This high-quality 18” D-Ring Extender from Malta Dynamics is fully tested meeting all applicable ANSI and OSHA standards. Easily attach the fall protection lanyard to your safety harness without difficulty reaching behind your back.
- PERFECT FOR CONSTRUCTION JOBS: This d ring safety strap easily adds length to the back D-Ring of fall arrest safety harnesses enabling the safety lanyard attachment when wearing the harness. Simply connect the lanyard to the D-Ring on the extension and you’re ready to go.
- STRONG & DURABLE: This galvanized steel d-ring extender is lightweight yet durable and can hold 130-310lbs per ANSI Capacity Range. Manufactured with high strength polyester, you can work with confidence knowing you are secure.
- OSHA/ANSI COMPLIANT: This d-ring extender meets ANSI and OSHA guidelines. The compliancy guidelines met include: ANSI Z359.1-07, ANSI A10.32-12, OSHA 1926 Subpart M, OSHA 1910.
- MALTA DYNAMICS: Our team has more than 140 years combined wearing safety harnesses, so we know a good one when we see it. Each purchase comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty, so you feel rest assured that you made the right choice in safety equipment.
- Replaces Manufacturer Part Number 1191209
- Fixed D-ring reduces the need for readjustment throughout the workday
- Specifically designed for added comfort
- Moisture-wicking, breathable back padding with soft edging for added comfort
- Foam hip pad with mesh provides extra comfort and breathability
Our Best Choice for falltech safety harness
Falltech (70354XL) 4X 10 D-rings, Back and Side; Tongue Buckle Legs and Mating Buckle Chest, Durable 6″ Waist
