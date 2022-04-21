Top 10 Best extra wide safety gate Reviews

Top 10 Best extra wide safety gate in 2022 Comparison Table
- ACCOMODATES MOST OPENINGS – The Summer Banister and Stair, Top of Stairs Baby Gate with dual installation kit can be used between doorways, and stairways. The 33" tall baby gate fits openings up 32" to 48" wide.
- EASY INSTALLATION: With the dual installation kit, this baby gate accommodates banister-to-banister installation, single banister installation at the top or bottom of stairs, as well as installation in doorways. No drilling required on square banisters.
- ULTIMATE CONVENIENCE: The quick release mechanism allows for easy removal and re-installation, so you can continue to easily use this baby gate whenever, or wherever, you need to.
- SAFE AND SECURE: Have peace of mind knowing your baby or pet can explore safely with this ultra-versatile Banister & Stair Baby Gate with Dual Installation Kit from Summer.
- STYLISH BABY GATE: This decorative baby gate is made out of wood with a honey oak finish, so you can child proof your home in style. Standing 33" tall, it is ideal for use with toddlers and small pets..The banister installation kit accommodates square banisters up to 3.5" wide.
- Additional height and extra adjustable width to fit most spaces throughout the home
- Quick & Easy install: Visual red/green indicator lets parent know gate is installed securely.DO NOT immerse in water
- Adults can easily open using one hand, while the two-action handle remains tough for little fingers to release
- Gate measures 29”– 47” wide & 36” high
- DESIGNED FOR STAIRWAYS AND BANISTERS – The Summer Wood Banister and Stair Safety Gate for baby is specifically designed for stairways and bannisters. The 33” tall baby gate fits openings up 33” to 46” wide.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Easily install this baby gate on stairways & banisters with the unique mounting system. Securely fasten to banister-to-banister or banister-to-wall with the included installation kit. No drilling required when installing to banister.Wipe surface with a damp cloth or sponge using mild detergent and warm water
- EXTRA-WIDE DOOR: The extra-wide door opens the full width of your stairway, making it easy to walk through. Plus, the no threshold design minimizes tripping, making this Wood Banister & Stair Safety Gate the perfect solution for your stairway.
- SAFE & SECURE: Have peace of mind knowing your baby or pet can explore safely with this Summer baby gate. There’s a comfort grip handle for easy one-handed release, a support foot for added stability & a directional door stop for added safety over stairs.
- STYLISH BABY GATE: This decorative baby gate has a birch stain with gray accents, so you can child proof your home in style. Standing 33” tall, it is ideal for use with toddlers and pets.
- SUPERWIDE: Fits opens up to 192 inches wide and stands 28 inches tall
- 2-IN-1: Can convert from a super-wide gate to an 8-panel play yard. No tools require, quick and easy. Includes 4 pack of wall mounts
- CONFIGURABLE: Each panel can be adjusted to fit almost any opening. Great for wide spaces, angled openings, hallway, doorway, bottom of stairs or barrier. Folds flat for storage.Wipes clean
- DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: The all steel design is durable and convenient with a walk-through door
- SAFETY: Designed with a walk-through door with safety locking feature. Wall mounted for added security and protection. Meets all current safety standards. For children up to 24 months and great for pets too
- EXTRA WIDE: Expands to fit openings between 29-56 inches wide. Stands 30 inches tall. Note: please be sure measure your opening prior to purchase to ensure proper fit.
- EASY TO USE AND SET UP: Pressure mount design that is quick to set up. Please note, before installation there will be a gap between the gate latch and the frame which is not a defect and it is not bent. This gap will be eliminated once installed.
- ADJUSTABLE: Includes a 4, 8 and 12-inch wide extension kit and 4 pressure mount spindle rods. Perfect for doorway, hallway and bottom of stair use. Gate can quickly be removed out of the opening for easy storage.Wipes clean
- SAFETY CERTIFIED: Includes multiple safety-lock features, four wall cups for added security and mounting hardware. Perfect for children 6-24 months. Great for pets too
- DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: The all steel design is durable and convenient with a walk-through door. Certified to both JPMA and ASTM standards. Sturdy construction
- Baby proofing doesn’t have to be ugly! Contemporary look takes baby safety gate design to a new level with the clear, see through acrylic that will complement, not take away from your home décor.
- Just because this baby gate looks beautiful doesn’t mean it compromises safety. Not only does it meet the US and Canadian Safety Standards, the Qdos Crystal Baby Gate meets the stringent European Standard that is much tougher.
- The Qdos Pressure Mount Crystal Designer Gate can be installed within an opening or doorframe, or at the bottom of the stairs. Pressure Mount Baby Gates are not recommended at the top of stairs.
- Push to close function with At-A-Glance Indicator shows green for easy lock verification, and red for unlocked.Never use abrasive cleaning products
- The NiteSafe Glow Strip warns against the inherent trip hazard of the connecting bottom bar, which is present on all pressure mount baby gates.
- 【WIDTH ADJUSTABLE & TWO COLORS CHOOSE】Our 62 to 67 Inch extra wide walk through baby gate can be expanded to fit 62-67 inches wide openings with different extensions. This walk thru baby gates with 19.6 inches swing door makes mothers easier to walk through while holding a baby. Stands 30 inches tall.White and black colors can fit different decoration styles. Reminder: Please measure before purchasing to ensure proper fit.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】 Our pressure mounted safety baby gate comes with 4 adjustable pressure bolts, which is very easy for quick installation within 5 minutes: no tools required, no drilling and no damage to your house wall and stairs. NOTE: a gap between the gate latch and the frame is NOT a defect NOR bent. please don't cut the rope before you finishing install the safety pet gate.
- 【DURABLE & STURDY】Easy walk thru baby gates for doorways or stairs made of sturdy and heavy-duty metal construction which can defend up to 100 pounds impacts. The proper 2 inches distance between vertical bars can prevent your babies and pets squeezing out or getting their heads caught in.
- 【Auto Close & MULTI-FUNCTIONAL】Pressure mounted baby gates will auto close when handle released,Double sided design allows you open it from both directions,this chid safety gate for kids or pets dogs suit for stairs, hallway, doorways, kitchen, living room and any indoor or outdoor spaces.
- 【Double Safety for Baby】: A perfect easy walk through baby gate for kids or pets,more safety with a double-lock system, press the two buttons at the top and bottom of handle with one hand to open the baby gate easily. Difficult for toddlers to open the one-hand operation child safety gate (aged 6-24 months)Adults can easily lift the handle up by one hand.
- ADJUSTABLE: Our extra wide gate with included extensions can be expanded to fit 62-67 inches wide openings. This walk thru gate with 19.6 inches swing door makes mothers easier to walk through while holding a baby. Stands 30 inches tall. Reminder: Please measure before purchasing to ensure proper fit
- SAFE for BABY: This safety gate uses double locking technology for better security. It is a perfect baby gate for kids or pets to limit their access and keep them safe. Adults can easily unlock and lift the handle up by one hand but difficult for children. Safe for babies ages from 6-36 months
- AUTOMATIC & MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: The baby gate will close automatically when handle is released. No need to worry about forgetting to lock the gate. Double sided design allows you open it from both directions for convenience. Suited for stairs, hallway, doorways, kitchen, living room and any open space
- EASY INSTALLATION: Pressure mounted gate is quick to set up and uninstall in 5 minutes without additional hardware or tools. 4 spindle rods let you adjust top and bottom independently. NOTE: a gap between the gate latch and the frame is NOT a defect NOR bent. Please do not cut the elastic rope until the gate lines up with the latch successfully and becomes secure
- STRENGTH & DURABILITY: Sturdy and heavy-duty metal construction can defend up to 100 pounds impacts. The proper 2 inches distance between vertical bars can prevent your babies and pets squeezing out or getting their heads caught in.
- 【Large & wide】30.5 Inch height & 29.5-46 Inch width, This white gate is suitable for most doors! Our large walk thru gate makes it easier to walk when holding the baby. Great choice for new parents!
- 【Safe for baby】Your curious crawlers will be blocked by the baby gate at the top of stairs because we design the double-lock safety release which makes it difficult for toddlers to open the gate (aged 6-36 months). Babysitting your babies!!!
- 【Durable design】steel design baby gate can defend up to 150 pound impacts by Husky, Alaska etc. without budging at all! You do not need to worry about the baby gate being pushed down and hurting your children, great for a family with child and pet!!!
- 【Easy installation】 simple pressure mounting is easy enough for a nanny to install for grandkids in 10 minutes without any help. Free to go through from both sides. Perfect for stairs, hallway, doorways and open spaces(be ensure to measure the installation distance of the upper and lower walls is within 29.5-46Inch, If your wall isn't flush or have baseboards)
- 【World-class experience】 Cumbor provide all size baby gate and accessory. Don't waste money on extra extension and waste time to find accessory, If you need to find the other size baby gate for you doorways, swiping to the bottom of the page.（All Gate support both presssure and drill installation, If you need installation support, our support team 24-hour online）
- Multiple Sizes - Choose for openings between 29.1" - 33.8", 29.1" - 38.5", 29.1" - 43.3", 43.3" - 48", 43.3" - 52.7", 43.3" - 57.5", or 57.5" - 62.2"
- Easy Installation - No screw needed. Pressure mount design for fast and safety installation while protecting your walls
- Convenience - Gate door features an auto-close that gently closes the gate door behind you and a hold-open feature that keeps the door open
- Durability - All steel gate is durable and convenient with a walk-through door. The gate is fully compliant with all USA Safety standards
- Happiness - All genuine BalanceFrom products are covered by a 100% BalanceFrom satisfaction support for 2 years
Our Best Choice: Giantex 30” Configurable Folding Free Standing Panel Wood Pet Dog Safety Fence w/Gate (121” W)
Product Description
Specifications:
Color: cherry
Material: pine wood
Overall Dimension: 121″L x 30″ H x 0.8″ D
Product Weight: 15lbs
Package Includes:
1 x dog fence
1 pack of spare screws
Freestanding Pet Gate for Pets
Beautiful pine wood construction, cherry finishSpring-loaded lock for added securityAdd rubber pads at the bottom of pet gates to prevent sliding and keeps floors safe from scratchingMany configurable variations including gate or penSpecial hinges allow panels to rotate 360 degrees for limitless configurations
Folds down to store in seconds, lightweight for ease of usePerfect for doorways, hallways, entryways, stairs, home and moreDesigned for small to medium petsIncludes one pack of spare screws
🐶Durable Wood Material: Sturdy and durable wooden pine material which gives a great stability and ensures the sturdiness and prolongs the used deadline, Perfect for safely restricting your furry friends while you are away.
🐶Non-Slip Mat – Protect Your Floor: The pet gate has rubber pads at the bottom of pet gate which can keep gate from sliding and protect floors from scratches. And this design is aesthetically and practically considered, ideal for daily use.
🐶Foldable construction: Our pet gate extension panel is foldable for ease of storing in slim and narrow areas to save space when not in use. This pet gate is convenient for transport and it is lightweight and easy for you to carry to any place you need.
🐶Superior Surface Finish: The panel has painted with environmental finish and it is smooth in touch and charming in looking. You will be attracted to the pet gate at first glance when you receive it.