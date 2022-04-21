Top 10 Best extra wide safety gate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications:

Color: cherry

Material: pine wood

Overall Dimension: 121″L x 30″ H x 0.8″ D

Product Weight: 15lbs

Package Includes:

1 x dog fence

1 pack of spare screws

Freestanding Pet Gate for Pets

Beautiful pine wood construction, cherry finishSpring-loaded lock for added securityAdd rubber pads at the bottom of pet gates to prevent sliding and keeps floors safe from scratchingMany configurable variations including gate or penSpecial hinges allow panels to rotate 360 degrees for limitless configurations

Folds down to store in seconds, lightweight for ease of usePerfect for doorways, hallways, entryways, stairs, home and moreDesigned for small to medium petsIncludes one pack of spare screws

🐶Durable Wood Material: Sturdy and durable wooden pine material which gives a great stability and ensures the sturdiness and prolongs the used deadline, Perfect for safely restricting your furry friends while you are away.

🐶Non-Slip Mat – Protect Your Floor: The pet gate has rubber pads at the bottom of pet gate which can keep gate from sliding and protect floors from scratches. And this design is aesthetically and practically considered, ideal for daily use.

🐶Foldable construction: Our pet gate extension panel is foldable for ease of storing in slim and narrow areas to save space when not in use. This pet gate is convenient for transport and it is lightweight and easy for you to carry to any place you need.

🐶Superior Surface Finish: The panel has painted with environmental finish and it is smooth in touch and charming in looking. You will be attracted to the pet gate at first glance when you receive it.