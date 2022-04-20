Top 10 Best extension cord 3 prong air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best extension cord 3 prong air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
POWTECH Heavy duty 6 FT Air Conditioner and Major Appliance Extension Cord UL Listed 14 Gauge, 125V, 15 Amps, 1875 Watts GROUNDED 3-PRONGED CORD
- Air Conditioner and Major Appliance Extension Cord UL Listed. Sturdy cord Ideal for plugging in large appliances such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators, power tools and other major appliances
- Angle Plug Allows cord to remain flush to wall in tight spaces
- Heavy duty vinyl insulation, 14 Gauge, 1875 MAX Watts ,15 Amps,125V
- UL LISTED - meeting the required safety standards, Safe for ANY ROOM in your home or office
- Grey
Heavy Duty Extension Cord Wire, (3 FT) Ideal for Air Conditioner and Major Appliance
- Angle Plug Allows cord to remain flush to wall in tight spaces
- Sturdy cord Ideal for plugging in large appliances such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators, power tools and other major appliances
- Grip grooves allow easy connection and disconnection of cord
- 1875 Watts -15 Amps/14 Gauge/3 Conductor wire - SPT-3/125 Volt. ETL Listed
- Heavy Duty vinyl Insulation, Color of cord may vary
GoGreen Power (GG-25612) 14/3 12' SPT Appliance Cord, Beige, 12 Ft
- Appliance Cord: The GoGreen Power 14/3 12' Appliance cords are the ideal, heavy duty cords for large appliances at home, such as washing machines, refrigerators and dryer machines. This kink-free cord from GoGreen fits the bill perfectly.
- Grounded Plug: The grounded, 3 prong, right-angle male plug guards against accidental disconnection so that your appliances are not only securely connected, but also safely discharging excess electricity.
- Heavy Duty Power Extension: Suited for virtually any indoor appliance use, including air-conditioners, appliances, and fans, with a maximum of 15 amps, 1875 watts, 125v.
- 14/3 Appliance Cord: Approved for indoor power, this 14 gauge heavy duty wire comes with a flexible vinyl jacket that provides protection of the cord against moisture, abrasion, and sunlight.
- Size and Other Details: This 14/3 SPT-3 cable is cETL listed and meets all industry standards. Go Green and follow the instructions located on the products package for recycling (visit the GoGreen Power homepage for additional details)
POWTECH Heavy duty 3 FT Air Conditioner and Major Appliance Extension Cord UL Listed 14 Gauge, 125V, 15 Amps, 1875 Watts GROUNDED 3-PRONGED CORD
- Air Conditioner and Major Appliance Extension Cord UL Listed. Sturdy cord Ideal for plugging in large appliances such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators, power tools and other major appliances
- Angle Plug Allows cord to remain flush to wall in tight spaces
- Heavy duty vinyl insulation, 14 Gauge, 1875 MAX Watts ,15 Amps,125V
- UL LISTED - meeting the required safety standards, Safe for ANY ROOM in your home or office
- WHITE
9 Ft Appliance Extension Cord Heavy Duty, Gray - 14 Gauge 3 Prong SPT-3 Cable for Air Conditioner or Refrigerator
- PERFECT FOR MAJOR APPLIANCES - This heavy duty 14 gauge extension cord is perfect for powering air conditioners and other major home appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools, and more!
- HEAVY DUTY VINYL INSULATION protects the appliance cord against moisture, abrasion and sunlight. The grey cable blends into your home’s decor.
- SPACE SAVING DESIGN - The right angle plug stays flat against the wall, making this appliance extension cord ideal for tight spaces.
- UL LISTED, 3 wire grounded, 14 gauge, 9 foot, 15 amp, 125 volt, 1875 watt, SPT-3. VETERAN OWNED.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Iron Forge Cable stands behind all of its heavy duty extension cords 100%. Please reach out to us with any questions or concerns, so we can help!
10 FT Heavy Duty Air Conditioner and Appliance Extension Cord, 14 Gauge, 15 Amp, ETL Listed, Grey
- 10 FOOT HEAVY DUTY GREY EXTENSION CORD - Provides extra flexibiltiy with 9.8 feet of extension; 125 VAC 15A 1875W 60Hz
- FLAT PLUG - SPACE SAVER - Allows furniture and appliances to be placed closer to the wall; 1 grounded outlet; 3 prong plug
- HOME OR COMMERCIAL USE - Ideal for living room, bedroom, kitchen, office, garage, workshop; Perfect for air conditioners, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, power tools,etc.
- SAFE AND RELIABLE - ETL Listed
- DURABLE - Strong vinyl coating protects against moisture, abrasion and chemicals; Flat shaped low-profile wire rests neatly along the wall
Appliance Extension Cord - 50ft Heavy Duty Extension Wire for Air Conditioner, Refrigerator, & All Major Appliances - 14 Gauge High Voltage 3 Prong Flat-End Appliance Cord for Indoor Power by DDON USA
- POWERS MAJOR APPLIANCES - Ideal as an air conditioner extension cord, refrigerator extension cord, microwave extension cord, and high voltage extension cord for power tools or large appliances including washer, dryer, and dishwasher.
- FLAT SPACE EFFICIENCY - 90-degree angle plug allows the flat extension cord to remain flush to the wall. Designed to fit in tight spaces behind furniture, bookshelves, desks, and anything blocking regular use of an outlet. Maximize floor space.
- HEAVY DUTY INSULATED - Our appliance extension cord is made with thicker 14 AWG wire diameters which can handle more amperage, and therefore more wattage. Reduces the chance of getting hot. 14 gauge is safer and more reliable.
- EASY GRIP GROOVES - Grip grooves on the side of the female end allow for easy connection and disconnection of the appliance cord. Cord is made from heavy duty vinyl for durability and resilience that is also soft, flexible, and easy to fold.
- HIGH CAPACITY 1875W - Get more from your heavy duty extension cord with a high capacity 1875 Watt rating (15 Amps, 125V). Link additional extension cords, power strips, surge protectors, plug adders, and devices up to a max of 1875W.
Clear Power 6 ft 14/3 SPT-3 Air Conditioner Major Appliances Extension Cord, 3-Prong Grounded Right Angle Plug, Gray, CP10002
- For use with window & in-wall air conditioners, & major appliances
- Right angle plug allows furniture & appliances to be placed safely close to the wall
- 3-prong grounded plug
- Extra thick SPT-3 wire resists cracking and breaking
- For Indoor Use Only; Tested and certified to USA and Canadian standards
Morris 89212 Appliance and Air Conditioner Extension Cord, 14/3, 3' Length, Gray
- Appliance & Air Conditioner Extension Cord - A heavy duty Appliance & Air Conditioner Extension Cord.
- Appliance & Air Conditioner Extension Cord features include:
- Extends power cords for refrigerators, microwaves, air Conditioners, and other appliances
- 15Amp 125VAC 1875Watts
