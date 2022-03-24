Top 10 Best expansion valve for air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated expansion valve for air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Motorcraft YG-416 Expansion Valve
- Country of Origin: China
- Fits multiple makes and models (contact seller with your vehicle for fitment compatibility information)
- Part number: YG-416
- Fit type: Vehicle Specific
SaleBestseller No. 2
UAC EX 10006C A/C Expansion Valve
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Thermal Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
Bestseller No. 3
Four Seasons 39006 Expansion Valve
- Four Seasons 39006 Block Type O-Ring Expansion Valve (39006)
- Part number: 39006
- Package Weight: 0.4 pounds
- Package Dimensions: 7.112 H x 9.652 L x 7.366 W (centimeters)
Bestseller No. 4
UAC EX 10154C A/C Expansion Valve,64
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Block Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
SaleBestseller No. 5
Four Seasons 39274 A/C Expansion Valve
- Four Seasons 39274 Block Type O-Ring Expansion Valve (39274)
- Part number: 39274
- Package Weight: 0.148 kilograms
- Package Dimensions: 10.2 H x 4.9 L x 7.2 W (centimeters)
- Fit type: Vehicle Specific
Bestseller No. 6
Universal Air Conditioner EX 9752C A/C Expansion Valve
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Block Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
SaleBestseller No. 7
Four Seasons 38608 Expansion Valve
- Meets or exceeds OE design and performance
- Part number: 38608
- Fit type: Vehicle Specific
- Package Dimensions: 5.334 H x 9.398 L x 7.112 W (centimeters)
Bestseller No. 8
UAC EX 10292C A/C Expansion Valve
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Block Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
Bestseller No. 9
UAC-EX10003C EXP VALVES/ORIF TUBE - EXPANSION VALVE
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Block Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
Bestseller No. 10
UAC EX 10194C A/C Expansion Valve
- Brand New, OE replacement: UAC branded Block Expansion Valve
- Premium ISO/TS 16949 quality; tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications
- Maximum cooling efficiency
Our Best Choice: UAC EX 10218C A/C Expansion Valve
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1] Expansion Gadgets regulate the movement of refrigerant in an A/C method, and are a vital substitution part for each A/C task. UAC’s Expansion Gadgets are meticulously engineered to satisfy OEM requirements, so that we can offer suitable refrigerant movement to the evaporator. We inventory an substantial line of Enlargement Valves to meet up with your large duty, agricultural, passenger car, or gentle truck A/C demands at a extremely aggressive cost.
Model New, OE substitute: UAC branded Block Enlargement Valve
100% Guaranteed Healthy! Incorporate your automobile (yr/make/design) to Amazon’s garage to affirm
Premium ISO/TS 16949 high-quality examined to satisfy or exceed OEM specs
Highest cooling efficiency
Machined ports assure specific in good shape