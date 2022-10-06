Top 10 Best everstar air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated everstar air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
GE Window Air Conditioner 5000 BTU, Efficient Cooling For Smaller Areas Like Bedrooms And Guest Rooms, 5K BTU Window AC Unit With Easy Install Kit, White
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat , PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU SACC) Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft, Platinum And Black
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Kraftex Portable Air Conditioner Hose - AC Hose with 5.9" Diameter, Anti-Clockwise Thread, Length up to 80" - Exhaust Hose for Portable AC Vent Compatible with Delonghi & LG Air Conditioner Parts
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
VAGKRI Portable Air Conditioners 8000 BTU 3-in-1 AC Unit with Fan & Dehumidifier, Cools up to 250 sq. ft. ETL Protection with Side Handles & Casters, LED Display with Full-Function Remote Control, 24H On/Off Timer
- Portable & Perfect for Small Rooms: VAGKRI 8000 BTU portable ac unit is capable of cooling a single bedroom or small living room ups 150~250 square feet; Perfectly suits for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms or living rooms.
- 3-in-1 Life Assistant: Portable air conditioner is at your service all year round, as an air conditioner to defeat the heat with coolness, as a dehumidifier to reduce humidity on sweltering days, and as a fan to circulate indoor air at all times, it is capable of removing excess moisture in 5 pints per hour and releases fresh air for a healthy and comfortable environment.
- LED Digital Display: With an easy-to-read LED display, the simplicity and convenience of digital control is just within your touch by this portable air conditioner, including temperature adjustment, mode choices (fan, dehumidify, cooling), fan speed options, 24-hour timer and water full reminder; Plus, internal remote control(Battery not provided) allows you to simply control this unit anywhere in the room.
- Easy Mobility: VAGKRI air conditioner enjoys convenient movement by omni-directional rolling wheels and hidden side handle. Space-conscious design and smooth sliding casters maximize its mobility to move from door to door and cool any place you want.
- Easy Installation: Size is Specifically designed to fit most sash windows or hung sash windows, all window accessories are all included in the purchase to ensure simple installation. Reusable and washable air filters can be slid out easily and it’s better to clean with warm water and detergent for best its performance. Make sure the air filter is completely dry before reinstalling. Note: please contact us if there are any missing parts, we will ship them to you, delivery usually take 3~5 days!
TURBRO Portable Air Conditioner Universal Exhaust Hose - 5.9 Inch Diameter, 78 Inch Length, Anti-Clockwise Thread
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5.9 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a counter-clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler counter-clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Honeywell, Whynter, Frigidaire, LG, Delonghi, SPT, GE, Newair and many more.
- 👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don’t know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
Our Best Choice: CHOUBENBEN Replacement Remote Control for Everstar MPM1-12EE-BB4 MPM1-12ER-BB4 MPM2-10CR-BB6 R51I9/BGCE MPM1-10CE-BB6 MPM1-10CR-BB6 MPM1-10EE-BB6 Air Conditioner
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
Screen in Fahrenheit ONLY!!!
No battery integrated (Battery Style: AAA 1.5V )