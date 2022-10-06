Top 10 Best evapolar evalight air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated evapolar evalight air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- 3-IN-1 COOLING – Evapolar evaCHILL cools & humidifies the air using evaporative technology, the cartridge material also catches large dust particles. Super portable device with a handy handle, 4 fan speeds and one button control.
- NATURAL PERSONAL COOLING – Efficiently cools your personal space by 9-25°F blowing nice cool breeze. Ideal solution for hot, dry climates. Contrary to personal air conditioners, evaCHILL doesn’t use Freon-like liquids, the temperature drop is a result of the water evaporation process
- ENERGY-EFFICIENT & COST-SAVING – consumes 7.5W (up to 100x less than an AC unit) and saves your bills. Can be used solo as well as in tandem with an AC, reducing energy consumption and preventing air dryness
- 100% SAFE FOR BREATHING. The cartridge inside the device contains natural material produced from basalt (a rock formation). Long-lasting and hygienically persistent in opposite to cellulose, no cleaning required. *Please, note: the natural color of evaBREEZE bazalt-based cartridge material may differ from white to dark green.
- POWERED BY patented evaBREEZE technology, providing an exceptional cooling effect thanks to outstanding evaporative properties of cartridge material.
- 3-IN-1 COOLING – evaLIGHTplus cools & humidifies the air using evaporative technology, the cartridge material also catches large dust particles. The device is equipped with a display, a removable water tank, sleep timer, and a luxury LED lighting.
- For evaChill EV-500 only. Easy replacement every 3-4 months to save cooling power
- Powered by evaBREEZE material 2.0 — 20% more nano-pores for more intense absorption and stronger cooling
- 100% natural basalt fibers — the evaBREEZE color may vary from white to gray or slightly yellow.
- Long-lasting biodegradable material. Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free.
- Cartridge material might slightly crumble during transportation. The basalt dust appearing, as a result, is harmless and can be wiped with a damp cloth.
- 3-IN-1 COOLING – Evapolar evaSMART cools & humidifies the air using evaporative technology, the cartridge material also catches large dust particles. The device is equipped with a removable water tank and a full-spectrum LED light.
- NATURAL PERSONAL COOLING – Efficiently cools your personal space by 9-25°F blowing a nice cool breeze. Ideal solution for hot, dry climates. Contrary to classic ACs, evaSMART doesn’t use Freon-like liquids, the temperature drop is a result of the water evaporation process.
- ENERGY-EFFICIENT & COST-SAVING – consumes 12W (up to 100x less than an AC unit) and saves your bills. Can be used solo as well as in tandem with an AC, reducing energy consumption and preventing air dryness.
- 100% SAFE FOR BREATHING. The cartridge inside the device contains natural material produced from basalt (a rock). Long-lasting and hygienically persistent in opposite to cellulose, no cleaning required. *Please, note: the natural color of evaBREEZE basalt-based cartridge material may vary from white to gray. Small amount of basalt dust inside the device is a norm.
- POWERED BY patented evaBREEZE technology, providing an exceptional cooling effect thanks to outstanding evaporative properties of cartridge material.
- 3-IN-1: Cools, humidifies, and cleans dust particles from the air for healthier breathing. You don't need more to have several devices like air conditioner and humidifier
- FOR PERSONAL USE - Cools the area in front of the device (45 sq. ft. ), approximately the size of a desk, couch or bed
- LEAKAGE-PROOF SYSTEM and Intuitive and easy to understand user control pad
- ENLARGED WATER TANK, increasing the working time up to 9 hours
- 2 IN 1: Turn your cooler to aroma diffuser using our new evaAROMA. Suitable with any Evapolar cooler devices (evaCHILL, evaLIGHT Plus, evaSMART).
- AROMATHERAPY: You are free to choose the atmosphere you want: the set contains 15 clips of essential oils selected by experts for sleep comfort, concentration, relaxation and coziness.
- 100% NATURAL OILS: Lime, Orange, Cedar, Myrrh, Sandalwood, Neroli, Mint, Cinnamon, Rose, Almond, Lavender, Ylang-ylang, Jasmine, Vanilla and Coffee. The set is sufficient for 3 months of daily use.
- GREAT GIFT IDEA: this set will turn your cooler to aroma diffuser and will present you the sensation of true aromatherapy.
- EVAPOLAR's FAV: A perfect match with our coolers! You can put it next to any Evapolar air conditioner or take it with you on a trip and refill your cooler when needed.
- BPA FREE: The bottle made of quality Tritan Plastic. This makes it eco-friendly and sustainable. Moreover, the bottle is dishwasher safe.
- LEAK PROOF: Water Bottle is equipped with a special screw cap to ensure the reliability. An additional strap makes evaBOTTLE easy to use and to carry.
- LIGHTWEIGHT: evaBOTTLE volume (24oz) is excellent for making the bottle convenient to take with you. It is also lightweight and perfect for gym, workout, office and outdoors.
- PERFECT GIFT: Stylish design and quality material make the bottle a great gift, especially for fans of EVAPOLAR products. With a handle and a comfortable protective cap, this water bottle is made for your refreshment.
- EvaSMART air cooler CREATES YOUR OWN COOL PERSONAL CLIMATE using natural evaporative technology, best for hot dry climates
- FOR PERSONAL USE - Cools the area in front of the device up 2.5 - 3.5 sq m (in the direction of the airflow) approximately the size of a desk, couch or bed
- 3-IN-1: Evapolar evaSMART cools, humidifes the air and as a bonus works as a night light for your comfort sleep. You don’t need more to have several devices like air conditioner and humidifier.
- AMAZON ALEXA COMPATIBLE - works with various Smart Home assistants like Amazon Alexa with voice commands.
- MANAGE IT WITH MOBILE APP - evaSMART evaporative air cooler has its' own mobile app to manage all the features and all your evaSMART devices remotely from one place via Wi-Fi.
EvaLIGHT In addition is a little moveable USB-powered air cooler/conditioner that spreads coolness naturally in the exact same way the air is cooled in mother nature. The temperature fall may possibly be as large as 15C. The outcoming air is also humidified and purified and is best for your respiration. EvaLIGHT As well as is truly transportable and can be driven by a energy financial institution or a notebook, consumes only 10W of electricity. In EvaLIGHT Additionally, we use our personal EvaBreezeTM patented evaporation technologies which brings quite a few engendering rewards that tends to make our air coolers compact, powerful, silent, and strength-economical. EvaLIGHT doesn’t incorporate natural components and doesn’t build microorganisms expansion acceptable situations. It is 100% safe and sound for children and animals.
HOW do Evapolar coolers work?
Evapolar operation is based on a pure evaporative cooling know-how:
After you fill the removable drinking water tank and join your Evapolar air conditioner to a electrical power offer, the cartridge will absorb large quantities of water.The drinking water then spreads evenly through the cooling pads.As the air blows as a result of the pads, the water evaporates, which both lowers the air temperature and saturates it with drinking water. Evapolar air conditioner will reach its complete cooling power in 5-10 minutes.
Progressive EvaBreezeTM content within:
Evaporative cooling is a pure way of air-conditioning, and Evapolar equipment do not consist of any hazardous liquids like Freon, which makes them totally protected for young children and pets.Bio-resistant stable compound Compared to cellulose-dependent materials, EvaBreeze cartridge pads are based mostly on organic inorganic nano-fibers, which do not comprise any wholesome factors foremost to microorganisms and mould development.Еco helpful and completely biodegradable Evapolar filters are built of a mineral compound that does not damage the ecosystem and is 100% biodegradable.
We never use Cellulose Pads. We use progressive EvaBreeze product.
3-in-1 COOLING – Evapolar evaLIGHT cooler humidifies, purifies and chills the air employing evaporative technologies. Finest for hot dry climates
Uncomplicated TO Set UP AND USE – basically add water then plug into energy offer, personal computer or power financial institution to get begun! Cools the area in front of the device (45 sq.ft.), roughly the size of a desk, sofa or bed
Moveable – evaLIGHT own air conditioner sits conveniently on any desk and is uncomplicated to transport about
Small Electricity Use – evaLIGHT air cooler consumes only 10W of electrical power.Cooling power:100W – 350W 340-1190 BTU/hr
PATENTED EvaBreeze tm evaporative technological innovation – centered on a exceptional nano-materials applied in evaporative pads.The substance is inorganic ans unquestionably risk-free for respiration. FOR Individual USE – Cools the place in entrance of the product (45 sq.ft.), about the dimension of a desk, couch or mattress