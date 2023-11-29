Top 10 Best etekcity digital body weight bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Best etekcity digital body weight bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
Etekcity Luggage Scale, Digital Weight Scales for Travel Accessories Essentials Suitcases,110 Pounds, Battery Included,Blue
- High-accuracy sensor and rubber-textured handle surface. Capacity: 110lb/50kg, Graduation: 0.1lb/50g
- Avoid Overweight Fees: Hook your suitcased for instant weight and save time before you wait in line
- Built for Travel: Weight before you go and fit the scale in pockets without adding excessive weight
- Thermometer temperature sensor in both F° and C°. Know your delicate luggage is in an ideal climate
- Tare and auto-off functions included to preserve both time and energy; Low battery and overload indication; Automatically lock weight results
Etekcity Bathroom Scale for Body Weight, Digital Weighing Machine for People, Accurate & Large LCD Backlight Display, 6mm Tempered Glass, 400 lbs
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy of body weight scales
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 2 units of measurement (lb/kg) for your weighing convenience
- Minimal Design: Never Let a scale ruin your style. Place this scale in your bathroom, bedroom, or living room. It will complement the design of your living space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, LCD Display, Medium, 304 Stainless Steel
- Accurate Measurement: Weigh up to 5 kg/11 lb precisely in 1 g increments.
- Unit Conversion: Select your preferred units, oz/lb:oz/fl’oz/g/mL to follow recipes more conveniently. Power is provided by 2 AAA batteries (included), making the scale portable and ensuring that you can easily acquire replacement batteries.
- Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food
- LCD Display: Easily read measurements on the backlit LCD display
- Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids with confidence on the 304 food-grade, stainless steel platform
Etekcity Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage, Smart Accurate Digital Bathroom Body Composition Bluetooth Weighing Machine for People's BMI, Million-User App Offers Diet & Exercise Plan, 400lb
- Unparalleled App Experience: Elevate your fitness journey with us. Our scale stands out with the free vesync app, offering a customized diet and exercise plans based on your life habits. Achieve your fitness goals scientifically with ease (FSA/HSA eligible)
- Unmatched Precision: Benefit from our 10 years of professional experience and join over 5 million satisfied customers across 30 countries, our scale boasts high-precision sensors for accuracy in increments as small as 0.05 lb
- Versatile Weighing Solution: Our scale offers 3 different modes designed to cater to all your needs. Zero-Current Mode ensures a safe weigh-in option, Baby Mode tracks baby or pet growth, and For Light Items weighs items as light as 100g
- Use with Ease: Seamlessly integrate our scale into your fitness routine. Compatible with APPLE WATCH and syncs data with popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and MyFitnessPal. Supports unlimited users for convenience
- Weigh Smarter: Beyond analyzing 13 biometrics, setting goals, and viewing progress graphs, our scale offers even more intelligence. Connect the app to Alexa for hands-free voice control and quick answers. Rest assured, VeSync prioritizes your privacy
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 1080, Heat Temperature Temp Gun for Cooking, Laser IR Surface Tool for Pizza Oven, Meat, Griddle, Grill, HVAC, Engine, Accessories, -58°F to 1130°F, Yellow
- Wide Temperature Range: Measure an upgraded temperature range from -58°–1130°F / -50°–610°C and get your result in 500 ms; The display will also show the max temperature of the surface you’re measuring. Perfect heat gun for measuring
- Professional EMS Mode: The Lasergrip 1080 Infrared Thermometer has an emissivity range of 0.1–1.0 for precise readings across different surfaces and conditions; Adjust the emissivity by pressing and holding the Up and down buttons on the heat gun
- Non-Contact: 12:1 D:S, the Lasergrip can accurately measure targets from a distance, making it safer to measure dangerous objects; For the best accuracy, the distance between the thermometer and the object of measurement should be approximately 14.17 in.
- Additional Functions: The Lasergrip has a backlit LCD screen with a unit conversion feature (°F/°C); It has an auto-off feature to extend battery life and a low battery indicator, so you will not accidentally run out of battery life.
- Versatile Design: Infrared technology allows you to measure the surface temperatures of various objects with temperatures above the boiling point and below the freezing point; Use it for cooking, ovens, A/C, refrigerators, soapmaking, pets’ beds, etc.
Etekcity Bathroom Scale for Body Weight, Highly Accurate Digital Weighing Machine for People, Large Size and Backlit LCD Display, 6mm Tempered Glass, 400 Pounds
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision technology. This scale is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors that provide a 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg accuracy
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 3 units of measurement (lb/kg/st) for your weighing convenience
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
Etekcity Scale for Body Weight, Digital Bathroom Scales for People, Most Accurate to 0.05lb, Bright LED Display & Large Clear Numbers, Upgraded Quality for the Elderly Safe Home Use, 400 lbs
- Unmatched Precision: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers from over 30 countries, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy in increments down to 0.05 lb
- Weight Verification Double Check Tech: Offer you unprecedented convenience and accuracy. No need to tap and wait for the display to show zero, just step on and the scale will check and double check the measurements with ensured accurate results very quickly
- Measure Light Items: Such a versatile scale! Not only can measure your body weight, but also easily weigh items as light as 100g like pets and their food with pinpoint accuracy
- Easy to Read: Best choice for the elderly. The extra-bright LED display with large and clear numbers make it easy to read for all especially for the seniors, no need bending over or wearing presbyopic glasses
- Utmost Safe and Aesthetic: Expertly designed in Canifornia, our stylish scale can fit anywhere in your bedroom/bathroom/home. What's more, sleek round-corner design, large anti-skid padding and whole coverage bottom design provides durability and stability
Etekcity Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage, Smart Digital Bathroom BMI Measurement, Accurate Bluetooth Weighing Machine, Body Composition Analyzer, 400lb
- FSA / HSA eligible
- COMPACT DESIGN: The size of this weight scale is 10.2 x 10.2 inch. It's designed to be compact, light weight and easy to move on the floor
- HIGH ACCURACY: 4 high-precision sensors of the smart floor scale deliver accurate weight measurements down to 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg increments
- 13 ESSENTIAL MEASUREMENTS: The advanced BIA technology provides 13 helpful data including body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight, BMI, and more
- WEIGH SMARTER: The free VeSync app allows you to set personalized goals and TRACK YOUR PROGRESS over time. "Alexa, ask VeSync how much weight I have lost this month."—Connect the VeSync app to Alexa, now your results can speak for themselves
Vitafit Digital Bathroom Scale for Body Weight,Weighing Professional Since 2001,Extra Large Blue Backlit LCD and Step-On, Batteries Included, 400lb/180kg,Clear Glass
- HIGH ACCURACY GUARANTEE - Benefiting from over 20years scale professional experience, we designed the scale with best-in-class technology and expertise, and proudly guarantee high accuracy at 0.1lb/0.05kg increment throughout the scale lifecycle.
- EASY TO USE - The bathroom scale utilized up-to-date digital technology, along with many friendly features, including: auto calibration, auto step-on, auto power off, delicately clear glass design with comfortable size in 11"x 11" , 3*AAA batteries included, 3 units switch: lb/kg/st, and high precision in full weighing range.
- SUPER HIGH CLARITY LCD - The digital scale is equipped with super high clarity LCD by extra large size:3.15 x 1.57 inches in blue backlit, specialized for easily viewing numbers in any conditions, and kept the same brightness throughout batteries’ lifecycle.
- ORIGINAL DESIGN - The weight scale is our original design with the idea: Smiling for Our Tiny Happy Moments. Our whole team sincerely wishes it is not only the perfect scale for keeping us fit, but also keeping us smiling.
- BEYOND OUR DIGITAL SCALES - Our factory was established in 2001. Our first-class quality and social management system has been certified by ISO and Social Accountability. All Vitafit products are supported by our US customer service center in the heartland state Missouri. Vitafit: Inspired by Life, for Better Life.
Blood Pressure Monitors for Home Use XL Cuff, Bluetooth Machine by Etekcity, FSA HSA Approved Products, Adjustable Cuff Large Upper Arm Friendly, Smart Unlimited Memories in App, Dual Power Sources
- Smart Assistant: Connect to the VeSync app with Bluetooth to view unlimited measurements from your phone, and record results to share with your doctor. Use Amazon Alexa to ask your blood pressure monitor, let the results speak for themselves
- Easy-to-read Display: Easily read your results while sitting down with the backlit LCD display. Easy to read and optimized for viewing
- Accurate Results: Registered with the FDA, the blood pressure monitors for home use is highly accurate, and the blood pressure machine is reliable. Each device undergoes individual calibration, make sure you have accurate results every time
- Adjustable Arm Cuff: The blood pressure cuff has a circumference of 8.6–16.5 in, allowing it to fit nearly all arms. The cuff is made of high-grade, wear-resistant material that is comfortable and bends with your arm
- Helpful Functions: The machine features a Blood Pressure Level Indicator, Irregular Heartbeat Indicator, an option to display the average of your last 3 results, and more
Our Best Choice: Etekcity Small Food Scale and EB9380H Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
Compact Design: With a spacious nonetheless thin system, the scale is journey-pleasant and normally takes up very little storage house.
Good quality Product: Evaluate foodstuff, compact objects, and liquids (milk & water) with self-confidence on the food-quality, stainless metal platform.
Tare Functionality: Use the tare perform to get rid of container pounds from the closing measurement of your food stuff.
Unit Conversion: Pick out your most well-liked models, oz/lb’oz/fl’oz/g/mL to abide by recipes and keep track of your food stuff portion with specific measurements in 1g/1ml/.04oz increments.
Note – For ideal accuracy, please place the scale on a tough, flat floor. Keep away from carpet or gentle area
High precision – 4 most recent-version high-precision sensors with a .1 lb / .05kg precision, utilizing technological innovation from Germany
Multifunction – Automobile calibration, automobile-off, lower battery and overload indicator, quick to browse backlit Liquid crystal display exhibit
Strong Design and style – 6mm thick tempered glass provides remarkable sturdiness, large 11.8 in x 11.8 in platform