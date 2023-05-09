Top 10 Best ess safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The ICE-Just one Eyeshield is an economic climate configuration of the ESS ICE spectacle line. With one fully-assembled eyeshield and a microfiber pouch/cleansing fabric, you can now appreciate the basic safety and effectiveness rewards of the ESS ICE product line at an even far more reasonably priced price. The new ICE-Just one Eyeshield is out there in two configurations: with a Clear lens or with a Smoke Grey lens. As with all products and solutions in the ESS Interchangeable Component Eyeshield [ICE] Series, the ICE-Just one is a light-weight, frameless eye security program that offers a unique mixture unrestricted field of look at, and interchangeable lenses for productive eye safety in any gentle situation. Geared up with the new ICE temple patterns, ICE eyeshields aspect improved in good shape with headborne products and improved ease of temple adjustment and lens interchange. Adjustable earbends let for a comfy, secure, anatomical match. Telescoping temples supply bend-to-in shape internal-wire ear tabs and a snap-on leash program.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎5 x 5 x 5 inches 2.36 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎740-0005

Department‏:‎Unisex-grownup

Day Very first Available‏:‎May 30, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎ESS

ASIN‏:‎B005ED26IM

“Frameless” style offers unrestricted subject of view

Interchangeable 2.4mm superior-impact Polycarbonate lenses

Distortion-free optics & entire UVA/UVB defense

ESS proprietary ToughZone anti-scratch lens coatings

Pliable earwires and extendable temples for personalized healthy