Top 10 Best envi wall mounted heater Reviews

Product Description

Wattage

1500W

1500W

1500W

200W

1500W

1500W

Dimension

21*6*4 inch

17.3*7.6*20.8 inch

20.6*8.7*12.2 inch

8.8*8.8*22 inch

7.2*7.2*16.7 inch

14.49*11.42*15.04 inch

Flame Decoration

/

/

✓

/

✓

/

Overheat Protection

✓

✓

✓

/

✓

✓

Ideal Occasion

indoor/outdoor

indoor

indoor

indoor

indoor

indoor

Remote control

✓

✓

✓

/

✓

✓

SUNDAY LIVING, ENJOY YOUR WARMTH OF OUTDOOR LIVING. Patio heater provides instant, stready, quiet heating with 3 power settings (500W/1000W/1500W). Golden Tube design provides environmently efficient heating with a lifespan of 6000 hours. Heats an area of up to 15 sq.ft. 5000 BTUs.

IT IS YOUR MODERN OUTLOOK PATIO HEATER. Outdoor Heater for patio with stylish design includes an aluminum casing in Elegant Black and a stable articulated wall mounted bracket. It is perfect for outdoor use with IP65 waterproof certified. When overheated, the power will be automatically cut off, providing you with the fully protection.

IDEAL OCCASION FOR A BETTER TIME WITH SUNDAY LIVING ELECTRIC SPACE HEATER. High-level power enables you to warm up in your large garage efficiently during cold winter. Ideal for HOME USE OR COMMERCIAL USE, gazebos, patios, outdoor cafes, restaurants, garages, balconies, workshops, and any other indoor or outdoor living space. No Noise Heater. Outdoor patio heater producing no odors, chemicals, or fumes.

JUST GOTTA HAVE USER FRIENDLY ADJUSTABLE ANGLE INFRARED HEATERS. This wall mounted electric patio heater comes with Remote Control and ON-OFF Touch switch makes the heater very user-friendly. Loosen the two screws to easy adjust the veritical angle of heater. It can be adjusted 45 degrees up and down.

CERTIFIED AND WARRANTIED ARE QUITE GOOD. Comes with 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty. Our electric patio heaters are manufactured under strict quality standards and come with ETL certificate. All accessories are included. For safety caring battery required not included.