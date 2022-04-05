Top 10 Best engine water pump Reviews

Top 10 Rated engine water pump in 2022 Comparison Table
- Thoroughly tested for reliable, leak-resistant performance
- Uniform wall sections and smooth coolant-flow cavities for efficient operation
- Coated seals with a stainless steel spring for durability
- GM-recommended replacement part for your GM vehicle's original factory component
- Offering the quality, reliability, and durability of GM OE
- Country of Origin : United States
- The Package Height of the Product is 6.34 inches
- The Package Length of the Product is 9.11 inches
- The Package Width of the Product is 6.32 inches
- Brand New (Not Remanufactured) Parts
- OE Original Fit and Performance
- Gasket Included
- One Year Warranty / 30 Days Return Policy
- Interchangeable with GMB 120-4430 and Airtex AW6341
- All Makes water pumps fit GM vehicles as well as a wide range of non-GM vehicles
- ACDelco offers water pumps in aluminum or cast iron to match vehicle manufacture design. The all-aluminum casting is pressure-tested for leaks prior to pump assembly. Additional leak testing on the assembly line helps eliminate the possibility of leakage or pump failure, offering a high degree of dependability. Other Features: *Uniform wall sections and smooth coolant-flow cavities *Heat-treated, cast-iron or steel-stamped impellers *Precisely positioned fan hub *Quality Bearings
- Fitment: Compatible for BMW 128i 2007-2012; Compatible for BMW 325i 2006; Compatible for BMW 325xi 2006; Compatible for BMW 328i 2007-2012; Compatible for BMW 328i xDrive 2009-2012 (Detailed Application Below)
- Interchange Part Number: 11517586925, 7.02851.20.8, 11517563183, 11510392553
- Package Includes: 1 Electric Engine Water Pump
- Direct Replacement
- Please check your car information before purchase.
- OEM Replacement Part Number: 11517632426 A2C53326031 941504E 41504E 7632426 11517586928 11517586929 11206043003
- Fit for: BMW E84 X1 F25 X3 E70 X5 BMW E82 135i E90 335i E60 E61 535i F10 F11 F12 640i F01 740i
- The function of the water pump is to pressurize the coolant and ensure its circulation in the cooling system. In general, the water is continuously circulated through the radiator engine block to remove heat to ensure that the engine is not too hot.
- A water pump failure can destroy your entire engine. That’s why mechanics recommend replacing your water pump and refreshing the cooling system every 60,000 miles. So keep your car running in top condition.
- Carefully read the list and make sure the part is compatible. If you are not sure, please contact us. We will answer you within 24 hours.
- Part Name: Variable Speed Engine Water Pump with Belt Driven & Electromagnetic Clutch
- Part Number: EA4712001101 RA4712001101 A4712001101 4712001101 EA4722001601 A4722001601 RA4722001601 4722001601
- Compatible with Detroit DD15 DD13 DD16 DD15-13 Engine;
- Compatible with Freightliner Cascadia 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022;
- Compatible with Western Star 5700XE 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
- Quality-assured with 100 percent leakage and functional tests of seals, bearings, castings and fully assembled water pump
- Fits and performs exactly to OE specifications and requirements
- Premium water pumps are designed to enhance the performance of the equivalent standard pump
- Backed by a limited lifetime warranty
Our Best Choice: Maxfavor Engine Water Pump Compatible with 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 Benz C230/C280/C300/C350,E280/E350/GLK350/ML350,SLK280/300/350 V6 3.5L 3.0L 2.5L (AW6142 43552)
Product Description
Maxfavor dedicated to provide the good selection, the latest cutting edge technology, and the good overall shopping experience.
Maxfavor water pump reaches OEM standards, offering high performance of water circulation and that will help engine cools effectively.
Anti-rust and noisy reduction design increase performance and prolong its lifespan.
OE Number：AW6142
HUB Height(In): 3.58 Housing Material: Aluminum; Gasket (O-ring) Included: YES Number of Vanes: 5
WATER PUMP FITMENTS:
MERCEDES-BENZ C230 07-06 V6-2.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ C280 07-06 V6-3.0L
MERCEDES-BENZ C300 12-08 V6-3.0L
MERCEDES-BENZ C350 11-06 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK350 09-06 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ E280 2007 V6-3.0L
MERCEDES-BENZ E350 11-06 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 14-10 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 11-06 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ R350 11-06 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ S400 2010 V6-3.5L
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK280 08-06 V6-3.0L
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK300 11-09 V6-3.0L
MERCEDES-BENZ SLK350 11-05 V6-3.5L
Package Include: one premium water pump & one gasket(O-ring). W/O threads for pulley bolts， you can tap the hole by yourself.Every Maxfavor water pump will be tested before shipping to ensure quality.
【OE NUMBER】AW6142,43552, WP2090, US6142 （w/o threads for pulley bolts）
【COMPATIBILITY】Replacement for 2006-2011 Benz C300 C350 E350 Glk350 Ml350 V6 3.5L 3.0L 2.5L
【H-QUALITY FUNCTION】 Our water pump reaches OEM standards. Premium pump bearing & pump impeller contribute to excellent water circulation and engien cooling
【PACKAGE】 Include one premium water pump & one gasket(O-ring)
【WARRANTY & CAUTIONS】Pls carefully check the OE# and the YEAR & MAKE & MODEL & ENGINE with the fitment on Amazon. We offer 1-Year Unlimited Miles Warranty, so buy it with confidence. If it does not fit, we accept return. Please keep the package clean and item in good condition