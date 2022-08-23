Top 10 Best energy star space heater Reviews

Top 10 Best energy star space heater in 2022 Comparison Table
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
Kismile Small Space Heater for Indoor Use, Electric Ceramic Space Heater, Portable Heaters Fan for Office and Bedroom with Adjustable Thermostat ETL Listed,1500W
- HEATING WITH 3 MODES: Kismile space heaters have 3 settings, including High Heat, Low Heat, and Fan Mode. Fan mode will provide cool air.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT: The small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature with combined with an adjustable thermostat control, Also allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
- TIP-OVER PROTECTION AND OVERHEAT PROTECTION: The small space heater for indoor use quipped with a switch to switch off the machine if it is over returned, the design of overheat protection will switch off the appliance automatically in case of severe overheating.
- SUITABLE FOR ANYWHERE: Light weight makes you more convenient to bring the portable heaters to anywhere you want, The compact design of the space heater allows it to be installed everywhere, suitable for living room, bedroom or office.
- LOW NOISE TO USE: The noise of the electric heater is lower than 50 dB level, the small space heater is use in the bedroom and office when falling asleep and working. Our space heater can warm up space you need when studying, reading, working, and watching the movie without disturb.
Dreo Portable Space Heater, 70°Oscillating Electric Heaters with Digital Thermostat, 1500W PTC Ceramic Heater, 4 Modes, 12h Timer, Safety Quiet Heating, Small Heater for Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use
- KEEP THE CHILL AT BAY: When winter comes calling, a good space heater is crucial to get you cozy and warm. Bring an effective boost of heat with our small heater that features advanced PTC ceramic heating, with a 10.3-inch size plus a hidden handle; this electric heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around your bedroom, living room, kitchen, or office. A powerful warmth like a mother's hug
- A LITTLE PIECE OF WONDER: Nothing is worse than a central heater that isn't up to scratch on a dark, cold night. With a unique design, a 70° oscillating, an adjustable digital thermostat, LED display and touch control, providing a targeted warmth and zero complications when customizing the ambient temperature. It boasts a detachable and easy to clean filter to be sure that you will always breath a clean air. A space heater to walk around your house and forget that it's winter
- MORE WARMTH, LESS NOISE: Forget those noisy heater fans that stop you from getting a good night's sleep. Our portable electric heater has a DC motor and a 9-blade fan, what makes it extremely quiet. Energy-efficient is quieter than traditional ones, works with a noise level down to 40dB and cover more areas. With 3 heating modes & fan mode, this ceramic heater is designed to offer you a maximum comfort in any way you look at it
- SAFE AND WORRY-FREE: The last thing you would want is for your ceramic heaters to overheat and cause a fire in your house. Designed with an electronic and more sensitive tip-over switch, our small portable heater reacts fast with an alarm when tipped over, it carries a sensor and automatically shuts off when the 122°F is reached. Cold to touch, reinforced prongs and V0 flame retardant materials makes this fan heater a must have in each household
- SAVE ENERGY IN THE WARM DAYS: Dreo exclusive ECO mode, will always adjust its output based in the temperature of the ambient it is in, keeping it cozy and comfortable all the time. The adjustable thermostat offers accuracy in terms of control and its auto turn off timer, will be sure that your space is never overheated. We know that our bills go up during the hard winter but Dreo desk heater is well designed to save space and dollars in your energy bill
andily Space Heater Electric Heater for Home and Office Ceramic Small Heater with Thermostat, 750W/1500W…
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - White
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
andily 500W Space Electric Small Heater for Home&Office Indoor Use on Desk with Safety Power Switch PTC BLACK
- Small Heater: 4.33’’L X 3.63’’W X 6.39’’H.This portable heater is very easy to carry. You only need one hand can take up. Manual controls. Fully Assembled. It’s the ideal choice of an indoor heater.
- 500W Ceramic Heater With Fan: Up to 500W power is can create comfortable temperatures at the moment for your room. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in. The fan was extremely quiet.
- Mini Heater: The whole heater only has one power switch is very easy to control. The fan at the back is efficient for heating and ventilation. The plastic floor mat is under the heater make sure this heater is freestanding.
- For Office or Room Use: This small heater is very easy to carry and control, can affect different surroundings. For example, when you are in the office, you can put it on or under your desk, then have a warm work environment. When the evening, you can put it near your pillow, feel the wind over your body, then have a warm dream.
- For Safety: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. Tip-Over protection：the tip-over switch in the bottom will shut off the heater automatically when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat , PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Tower Heater, 8.5″L x 7.25″W x 23″H, Silver
- 2 Quiet Settings - including high heat and low heat plus an Auto setting make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home or home office. With widespread oscillation this heater distributes warm air throughout the room
- Adjustable Thermostat - with digital display allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With an easy to read digital temperature display you can select a wide range of temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Remote Control & Built-in Timer - allows you to adjust the heater's temperature, timer, oscillation and more from a distance. While the easy to program timer allows you to select 1 hour to 8 hours, in 1 hour intervals
- Built-in Safety Features - overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
- Fully Assembled - allows you to take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater
Antarctic Star Space Heater, Portable Electric Heater Ceramic Fan Small Mini Heaters Indoor Use ETL Certified 3 Modes Thermostat, Tip Overheat Protection Quiet Office Room Desk Home
- Overheat & Tip-over protection：The heater has an anti-tilt switch. When the heater tilts more than 45 degrees from the ground or the temperature of the heater is too high in the process of use.
- Compact and Powerful :Dimensions:9.1" x 7" x 6", 3.3 pounds light weight mini heater easy to carry around .Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S.Heat 200 square feet in seconds. By heating the required small space instead of using other centralized heaters to heat the entire house, helping to save electricity bills. Small weight, easy to carry, suitable for bedroom, living room, study and office, etc.
- Easy Control Heater : Plug in the plug, start the heater, turn the knob to the fan position (fan icon) for cold air, turn the knob to "LO" for warm air - low power, "HI" for hot air - maximum power, turn the thermostat switch clockwise or counterclockwise to set the desired temperature.The adjustable temperature switch automatically maintains the desired set temperature.
- Ceramic Technology :PTC heating element is the abbreviation of ceramic electric heating element, which is more stable than traditional heating element, heating quickly.The heater has low thermal resistance, rapid heat exchange, automatic constant temperature.At present, it is an ideal electric heating component.
- Low Noise :The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 dB, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. Provide a quiet space for your comfort.
andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater with Adjustable Comfort control Thermostat, 3 settings, Easy grip handle, Great for use in Home, Dorm, Office Desktop, and Kitchen, ETL for Safe (Black)
- 【 Ceramic Technology】: Advanced PTC ceramic heating element with Quick Heat technology. Ceramic heating element that provides faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters. This space heaters maximize heat output without open coils for longer lasting use. Quiet operation.
- 【Advanced Safety】: Auto Safety shut off system which includes Multiple levels of safety for peace of mind when operating heater 1. Automatic overheat system will shut the unit off automatically when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicator light let you know that heater is plugged in. 4. ETL listed for certified safe use.
- 【Adjustable Thermostat】 : Comfort Control Thermostat- adjustable thermostat setting to maintain comfortable temperature. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting warmth.
- 【 Three Heat Settings With Fan】: 3 settings for desired comfort- High Heat (1500-watt), Low Heat (750-watt), Fan summer cooling use. It makes this electric space heater ideal for warming up or cooling down your personal space. Made for home and office use.
- 【Compact Heater Dimensions】: 7.29" X 5.6" x 9.65". Energy Efficient, Fully Assembled, Compact size and Light weight design with portable easy grip handle, Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth, ideal for small areas. The length of the cord is about 6ft to allow for unobstructed use.
Our Best Choice: INLASK Portable Electric Space Heater 1500W/750W, 3 Heating Modes Ceramic Fast Heating Heater with Tip-Over and Overheat Protection, Safe & Quiet Personal Home Floor Office Desk Indoor Use (Black)
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
[ad_1] Portable Electric powered Room Heater 1500W/750W, 3 Heating Modes Ceramic Speedy Heating Heater with Suggestion-About and Overheat Safety, Safe & Peaceful Own House Floor Office Desk Indoor Use [HIGH HEATING EFFICIENCY]Our electric powered heater has electric power of 1500W enable quickly heat up in 1S with innovative PTC ceramic know-how which creates a direct stream of hot warming air, offer your personal ease and comfort zone. Not only power preserving but also won’t pollute the air, you can take pleasure in the warmth at relieve.
[3 TEMPERATURE MODES]This place heater has 3 temperature modes Minimal/High warmth/Purely natural Wind for decide on. It can set your ideal temperature to meet your particular ease and comfort will need. With adjustable thermostat handle which screens the bordering air temperature for optimal heating efficiency that can maintain it from having as well warm.
[DOUBLE SAFETY PROTECTION]The indoor use heater has a constructed in tip-more than defense and overheating protection. Immediately cuts the energy off when you use it accidentally tipped more than, or heater will car shut off to prevent basic safety possibility when the machine reaches 149℉/ 65℃, bringing you peace of mind whilst examining, doing work, sleeping or looking at Tv set.
[PORTABLE & COMPACT]The room heater is light-weight with a very simple trendy tackle that will allow you to conveniently choose your ceramic space heater everywhere you want. This compact heating unit offers the best portable for a chilly place of work or residence. Sense the heat even in the chilly winter, and deliver comfort for your everyday living.
[QUIET OPERATION & LOW NOISE ]This portable heater is fewer than 45db minimal sounds that disturb your resting, doing the job,looking at and so on. It adds ease and comfort although manage the sought after temperature in your workplace or dwelling.