Top 10 Best energy efficient space heater Reviews

Top 10 Best energy efficient space heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Atom One Portable Heater with 70°Oscillation, 1500W PTC Electric Heater with Thermostat, Fast Safety Heat, Remote, 1-12h Timer, Upgraded Small Heater for Office Home
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service.Heating Coverage:200 sq.ft
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort.
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heaters Indoor Portable with Thermostat, PTC Fast Heating Ceramic Room Small Heater with Heating and Fan Modes for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - Black
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
andily Space Heater Electric Heater for Home and Office Ceramic Small Heater with Thermostat, 750W/1500W
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater,Portable Heater Fan for Office with Adjustable Thermostat and Overheat Protection ETL Listed for Kitchen, 750W/1500W,10 Inch
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES : Our portable space heaters with size of 8.1" X 6.4" x 10.6".Equipped with a Cord.Energy Efficient,Fully Assembled,PTC Technology.Compact Space Saving Design.Convenient Carry Handle. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for small areas.
- CERAMIC SPACE HEARER : Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters.Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S ,produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long lasting.Small and powerful this is the portable space heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
- THREE HEAT SETTINGS WITH FAN : 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (750-watt ).3.Fan only for summer.It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT : Combined with an adjustable thermostat control,the small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.And allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
- ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES : 1. Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can let you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home, DIY, Works With Alexa, Energy Star Certified, ST55
- PRIVACY PROTECTION*: Sensi won’t sell your personal information to third parties
- SAVE ABOUT 23% ON HVAC ENERGY*: The ENERGY STAR-certified Sensi smart thermostat can help you save energy with features like flexible scheduling, remote access, and usage reports
- EASY DIY INSTALLATION: Use the built-in level and step-by-step app instructions for a quick installation. Works with HVAC equipment found in most homes. Common wire (c-wire) is not required in most applications
- SMART MAINTENANCE: Sensi can help monitor the performance and efficiency of your HVAC system by delivering valuable usage reports, alerts about your equipment, and maintenance reminders like filter replacement
- SIMPLE CONFIGURATION: Looks and feels like a thermostat. Has buttons and fits the same space as a traditional thermostat so you don’t have to patch and paint your walls
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge for Bedroom - Car, Office Desk & Dorm Room - Portable 4L/6 Can Electric Plug In Cooler & Warmer for Food, Drinks, Beauty & Makeup - 12v AC/DC & Exclusive USB Option, White
- Convenient + lightweight: The Cooluli classic 4-liter thermo-electric Cooler/warmer mini fridge sports a matte finish and a modern profile that’s perfectly portable. This unit measures: 7. 25" W x 10. 25" D x 10. 75" H and Weighs 4 lbs.Fresh Food Capacity: 4 liters
- Multiple functions + uses: the classic 4-l is super-versatile. Use it anywhere to store food, drinks, beer, snacks, Breast milk, Insulin, skincare and medications
- Perfect for skincare & beauty essentials: store your skincare, personal care & beauty product faves! From moisturizers to masks… serums to creams…& everything in between!
- Advanced technology: the unique semiconductor operation is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet and 100%
- Ac + DC + USB: The classic-4l includes AC and DC power cords for indoor and outdoor use, Plus a USB cord for ultra-flexibility. This unit only works in a 110–120v outlet. Plugging in this unit Beyond that voltage specification will damage the unit and void the .
BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater, 1500W Room Space Heater with Carry Handle for Easy Transport
- PORTABLE DESKTOP HEATER– Take this outstanding BLACK+DECKER portable space heater with you from room to room! This lightweight personal heater weighs only 2.8 lbs. and comes with a carry handle for easy transport..Mounting type:Floor Mount,Tabletop Mount
- HEATER + FAN COMBO– Our fantastic room space heater is compact, but powerful. With dimensions of 7.3” x 6.3” x 9.2”, this soace heater is perfect for your dorm or office desk, bedroom table, basement, garage worktable, RV shelf and just about anywhere you need extra heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT CONTROL– Choose your optimal setting: LOW HEAT (750 Watts), HIGH HEAT (1500 Watts), or FAN. Just plug in your small space heater in with the 6 ft. power cord and enjoy comforting warmth!
- DESIGNED FOR SAFETY– This flameless portable heater comes with overheat protection and an auto tip-over shutoff feature that lets you rest easy while staying safe. This heater is for indoor use only.
- QUALITY GUARANTEED– Like all BLACK+DECKER products, our superior heater portable comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase.
Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Silver
- Ceramic space heater with adjustable thermostat for cozy and safe warmth—ideal for home or office
- 1500-watt high setting; 3 output options: Low, High, or Fan Only; power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- For safety: tip-over switch with auto shut-off and overheat protection with auto shut-off; TUV certificated
- Carrying handle for easy transport; not for use in bathrooms, laundry areas, or other high-humidity rooms
- Choice of Black or Silver color
Our Best Choice: TURBRO Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace Stove, Freestanding Stove Heater with Realistic Flame – CSA Certified – Overheating Safety Protection – for Small Spaces – 18″ 1400W
About TURBRO 'Suburbs' Series
🔥Toasty Fireplace: There is no superior experience than calming by the fire on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of sizzling cocoa. Continue to be heat this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric powered stove.
🔥Flame Regulate: Build a charming hearth ecosystem without the need of the mess and smoke of a serious fireplace. The flame effect can be turned on individually from the heat to aid you set the temper when the heater is not wanted.
🔥Safe to Touch: The heating element is situated on the base so the human body of the stove is always neat to the touch, no matter how very long it has been jogging.
🔥Easy to Use: Basically flip the switch to transform on the heating factor, convert the knob to your ideal temperature, and your room will start out heating up in seconds.
🔥Overheat Protection: Overheating security routinely shuts the heater off if the internal temperature gets too warm. The TURBRO Suburbs heater is CSA qualified to be risk-free for use in North America.