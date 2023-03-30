Top 10 Best encon safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Encon Wraparound NASCAR GT safety eyeglasses have a polycarbonate body and lenses for impact resistance, and they arrive with silver-mirror lenses that block 90% of obvious mild to enable guard towards shiny outdoor glare with a neutral shade that stops interference with shade recognition. The lenses deliver 99.9% ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) safety to 385 nanometers, and they have an anti-scratch coating to extend lens lifestyle. The protecting eyewear has a rimless lens layout to reduce body weight on the confront, and an formally accredited National Association for Inventory Car or truck Vehicle Racing (NASCAR) symbol decorates the still left temple of the frame. The wraparound frame and 9.75 base curve lenses prolong the assortment of peripheral defense. This eyewear satisfies the American Countrywide Typical Institute (ANSI) Z87.1-2010 significant affect typical, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) EN 166 standard, and the Canadian Standards Affiliation (CAN/CSA) Z94.3 – 2007 common for excellent assurance.

Protecting eyewear, these kinds of as protection eyeglasses or goggles, is worn to protect eyes from hazards, including traveling particles, heat, chemicals, and damaging exposure to gentle. Facial area shields and helmets could be also be utilized with protecting eyewear, primarily when welding or performing with molten resources, to provide added protection. Eyewear is occasionally built to wrap around the side of the head to prolong defense to the periphery the extent of this security is calculated as “base lens curve.” Foundation lens curve has a typical variety of 6 to 12, with a 6 becoming on the flat conclusion of the scale and a 12 delivering the greatest total of wrap around the head. Protecting eyewear is frequently used in the production and construction industries, among others.

Encon Security Solutions, Inc. manufactures private defense, initially-help, and harmful-location storage products. The corporation, launched in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, TX, meets the Worldwide Firm for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2008 common for excellent assurance.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎4 x 2.5 x 10 inches .8 Ounces

Merchandise product number‏:‎05328424

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day Initially Available‏:‎September 27, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Encon Basic safety

ASIN‏:‎B005STFM1A

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

