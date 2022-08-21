Top 10 Best emergency solar hand crank radio Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Newest Design



The little gift you will get.



6-in-1 survival tool paracord survival bracelet that includes:



High-quality compass. Flint fire starter.Fire scrapper, use it also as emergency knife. Emergency whistle creates noise levels of up to 100db.The hidden storage space comes with a fishing hook + hook + bait, and the red bait that simulates bugs is convenient for fishing. It is very suitable for outdoor camping and survival in the wild.If necessary, it can be disassembled and used as a piece of rope (parachute rope diameter 4 mm, length 3.8 meters to 4 meters) for trailers and first aid. The materials used are all umbrella ropes, which are the same as the ropes used in sea ships. They have the advantages of corrosion resistance and aging resistance. The single rope pulling force is about 280 kg!

【4 POWER SOURCES】Never worry no electricity！To keep your weather radio always powered,there are 4 ways to charge it,hand crank, solar panel, Micro USB cable, and AAA batteries (not included) work as a Backup Power which ensure the weather crank radio could accompany you at anytime and anywhere！

【NOAA Weather Scan&Alert】Keep your household prepared for the unexpected weather emergency with this AM/FM & NOAA weather radio around, it will broadcast the latest emergency weather and sound an alarm in your area such as hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storms,indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area， up to 16 hours of playtime on a full charge.

【LED Flashlight & SOS Alarm】If you meet the emergent situation while in in camping, backpacking, hiking or any other outdoor activities，compact sized flashlight radio with 1W longer lasting powerful LED can be with you.Also SOS Alarm Alert will along with Red Beacon Light & Super Loud Alarm Sound.

【2000MAH Power Bank】Our weather radio incorporates a 2000mAh power bank capable of providing emergency power for your phone or tablet，you can have a brief call or text message during emergency, keeping in tourch with outside world even power cut out.

【Newest Design and Gift】Big LCD screen reminds you the low batteries.Bottle opener let you enjoy the party and new headphone jack design provides you a private space to listen what you want.What’s more,Along with the package included is a Survival Paracord Bracelet w/ Compass, Whistle, Magnesium Flint Fire Starter & strong quality Paracord; this is the best discrete survival tool you can take with it on all of your camping & hiking trips.

